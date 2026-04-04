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Robert sytsma's avatar
Robert sytsma
2d

Good Friday prayers- please pray for my sister Carol members of your staff as she faces trials in her life related to her health. May Jesus restore her body to be healed in mighty most high and be delivered, cleansed, made whole. Thank you 🙏 prayer team. RS

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2d

GBA

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