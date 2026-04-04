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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

37 With a loud cry, Jesus breathed his last.

38 The curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. 39 And when the centurion, who stood there in front of Jesus, saw how he died,[a] he said, “Surely this man was the Son of God!” Mark 15:37-39

Happy Easter: We hope you all have a happy and blessed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. We’d like to share with you again this message written several years ago by our founder, Amb. Mike Huckabee…

Easter is the holiest of all holidays in the Christian calendar, but also the most joyful. The miracle of the Resurrection was not only the fulfillment of God’s promise that through His Son, our sins would be forgiven and we could have eternal life, but it also serves as a constant reminder that even in times when all seems dark and hopeless, God will never abandon us. I hear from so many Christians who are very worried about the state of the world, and understandably so. Anti-Christian forces are on the march and seem to be winning in many ways. They fear that we may never be able to come back from such an aggressive assault. But if you are feeling that way, then try to imagine how Christ’s followers felt on the day of His Crucifixion. Everything was dark, evil, and appeared hopeless. Those closest to Jesus were in fear for their own lives and felt that all they had devoted themselves to for three years died on that cross. They saw their Master and their hopes and faith buried in a borrowed tomb. That was Friday. But then came Sunday. It was the day that three women went to the tomb to honor a man who was dead. Instead, they were the first to know that what they had witnessed on Friday wasn’t the last chapter. We all have a lot of Fridays in our lives: bad doctor reports; financial problems; a sick child; broken relationships; dangerous political movements; and for the past year, a deadly virus that derailed our lives and split apart families. But let’s not get lost in our Fridays and think the bad times will never end. Always remember: Sunday is coming. And God is good. All the time.

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for Nick, his health. Survived aggressive cancer at young age. Not feeling well now. Very stressed trying to support his family. In Jesus Christ name he is healed, healthy and whole. Thank you all here. God bless each one of you. Prayers always.

Please pray for me as found out through bloodwork have pathogens/parasites. ( that they be removed from my body in Jesus mighty name!🙏Rob

Praise report …Thanks be to God… My son in law Zach, was hired.

I will have an interview on 3/30 please pray God provides me a perm job with my last salary to pay down my huge debts and support my family. Please continue to pray for my health and my dad’s health and pray for God to help my dad to get back the money that ppl deceited him. Please pray for wisdom and guidance for me & my dad & my family. Thanks

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

plz pray for rain for Southwest TX - has been in a BAD drought for many yrs! & plz pray for safety for all our troops everywhere. Thanks & God bless u.

Pray for my father who’s dying from prostate cancer and my family! Thanks

Asking for prayer for my adult twin daughters. One is bedridden w back, pelvic, hip issues. No Dr has helped her. Her twin has neurologic injury from a rx and a tbi. She has FND w nonepileptic seizures. I’ve been praying for miracles for 10 years. My heart feels broken. Please pray for us and a 180 turnaround!

Please pray for my daughter that she finds her way back into our Lord's light, into our family, and into my arms once again.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for funding for Daybreak Maternity Care Ministries in Buffalo, NY

Please pray for our Granddaughter, Lauren, who is 23 yo. She has restrictive cardiomyopathy plus other organ issues. We are praying for God's complete healing and have faith in God completely healing her. Thank you and God bless you all.

Please continue praying For my brothers Larry and Tim. Larry is still recovering from a car accident, knee replacement and now a sinus infection. Tim is trying to regain his health and mobility after years of suffering. God Bless you for caring,

Pray that Sandy gets a job soon. And David and MaryAnn grow closer to the Lord. Pray for my neck to be healed....also my lungs. JoAnn

Ann needs Gods help to get out of debt. She had cancer and had to use all of 401k. Eye clinic st her a bill for 7000.00 dollars. This a big mess but I God can help take care. She loved the Lord. Needs help.

Asking for prayer for Rachael to make the right choice. For safety and health for Becky. for Jeff to hear God calling him and that Jeff would be saved. For Celia to see the truth about the cult she lives in. And that she will have strength to leave and follow the true Savior.I've seen God answer prayers in ways I could never have imagined.

Please pray for SyLisa to get a great paying job with a good Christian boss. To have good Christian women to hang out with and develop strong friendships that are of Godly women. To get her home and for wisdom in decisions

Please pray for my financial woes to be taken care of. My other problems with taxes, job, living arrangement. Also my prostate to be healed. In Jesus name. Amen.

Please pray for healing for my granddaughter Destiny Nicole Kaplan.. She is having surgery the 15th of April.. Something is happening in her colon and her uterus.. Please pray no cancer in Jesus Name.. Thank you and God bless you.

Please continue to pray for my stressful situation and the outcome of it. Thank you for your prayers thus far. The Lord has helped me, but my anxious, worried thoughts creep in occasionally. I want to fully put this in His hands and trust Him with it. Thank you!

Please continue to pray for healing for my dad, my family and me. Please pray God provides me a perm job with flexible working hours to pay my debts and heal me completely and I can see dr 2-3 times every month. Please pray I can be out of debts and pray God helps my dad to get back all money that people deceited him. Thanks

Please continue to pray for my son seeking employment as a police officer 🙏

Prayers for brother Ronny health physically and mentally as he goes through this stage of life. Give him wisdom and guidance and strength needed to endure situation in Jesus name amen

Please pray for William who is being treated unjustly for things he has not done. It is affecting my family and health. Thank you.

Please be praying for a new job for me as an educator for over 20 years - the Lord knows where he needs me as a Special Education teacher - the system is getting so corrupt and political

I am Elizabeth. I have suffered from severe depression since my youth. Just last year, while awaiting surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm and replace my heart valve, I developed a panic disorder. It is the most horrifying experience and sometimes leads to feelings of self-harm. I am on depression medication but it seems inadequate. I am an older person who is alone in this world. I ask for your prayers for healing.

﻿Pray for the conviction and salvation of Clint, Derick and Melissa, Ben and Betty

Rain expected in Central TX starting tonight for a couple days. Keep praying!

Hello, my name is Jean. I am 63. I am asking for prayer myself for advanced carcinoid cancer in liver. It is now affecting my heart and can’t help but feeling scared. Please pray for me, for healing, for no progression, and a quick appointment to see a cardiologist. I know our Lord is the great physician. Pray for me to have peace and lay this at His feet. Pray for my children’s salvation, Ryan and Breana.

Please pray for K. She has to get a new(er) car. Lord I ask that she find a reliable, affordable car. Thank You Lord for protecting her in all ways on her search. Financially, physically and emotionally. Give her wisdom from You. Thank You Lord and thank you all here. God bless each and every one of you. Prayers

Please join me in prayer for J and H. Both young. Very hard workers. J is now working 7 days a week, very long hours each day. His company is forcing him to pass a test for continued employment. He is considered their go to guy when problems occur and has held his position for many years. Several years ago he was in an accident and suffered a severe brain injury. The Lord saved him. He does have some continued side effects. I pray that his company shows favor to their long time, hardworking employee and considers the slight disability when administering this 8 hour test. Thank you all here. God bless and keep each one of you.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I have an unspoken request. Really need prayer

Please pray for my wife, Hillary for relief of her COPD. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Sue, and Becky to have the Lord heal them of Cancer. Pray for Mark for help to relieve his pain. Pray for Sherry to have the Lord heal her RA. In Jesus' name...

HYMNAL: Loyalty to Christ

Author: Elijah T. Cassel

Listen:

Lyrics:

1 From over hill and plain

There comes the signal strain -

’Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Its music rolls along,

The hills take up the song,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ.

Refrain:

“On to victory! On to victory!”

Cries our great Commander, “On!”

We’ll move at His command -

We’ll soon possess the land,

Thru loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ!

2 O hear, ye brave, the sound

That moves the earth around -

’Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Arise to dare and do,

Ring out the watchword true,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ. [Refrain]

3 Come, join our loyal throng -

We’ll rout the giant wrong -

’Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Where Satan’s banners float

We’ll send the bugle note,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ. [Refrain]

4 The strength of youth we lay

At Jesus’ feet today -

’Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

His gospel we’ll proclaim

Throughout the world’s domain,



Thank you for reading and singing along.

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