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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

61 But Jesus remained silent and gave no answer.

Again the high priest asked him, “Are you the Messiah, the Son of the Blessed One?”

62 “I am,” said Jesus. “And you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of the Mighty One and coming on the clouds of heaven.” Mark 14:61-62

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Praying for the capture of my cat Violet she been living under a bathtub over a month. We would like to love on her soon. thank you and God bless

I'm praying for urgent finances and restoration a financial situation immediately. Praying for comfort my family as we had to put our dog down yesterday.

Please pray for an old friend so God blesses them with a child and for their family to be blessed

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

I am very scared. My dad gets drunk daily n aged 77. He threw away everything at home on 4/20 n wanted to kill me. He didn’t let me to clean the broken glasses on floor and beer spilled on floor. I can’t get infected as I had bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025 & I lost my job every year & I have a huge debts. I have interviews on 4/27. I went out to church this morning & saw Dr. I will go home tonite. Please pray for my safety & protection. Pls pray my dad calm down n can't hurt me n stop him to get drunk n give him clear mind to apologize to me. Pls pray he can’t destroy my place. Pls pray I can get a job n afford to pay my huge debts asap n have money to move away.

I am asking for prayer for my friend Tracy Bible. Her doctor told her last week her cancer has spread and she probably won’t make it to Christmas. The power of prayer and God’s grace can give her another 20 years. Thank you Jesus for hear our prayers.

Please pray for my family's financial situation. We are a military family that was forced to move for my husband's job, which he tried to get out of as we had just bought a house. We had to rent it out to keep from losing a ton selling, but we have been losing about $600 a month or more and it has become a financial strain and stress on us. We cannot sell for a profit and would lose about 25-45 to sell as the market is horrible in NC and is worse off than when we bought it in spring o 2024. We are struggling with what to do and pray God will help us find a way to get it off our hands in a timely manner as we have to coordinate it around when our renters move so as to not have a vacant home we are paying on. We cannot afford two house payments. 😭😭

Please pray for an, that he opens his heart to Jesus and is cure of his addiction. Please pray for a financial miracle for our family so that we do not have to come out of retirement to make ends meet.

I’m requesting a financial miracle from God to be able to bring R out of the clutches of evil. After going through a year of adverse challenges we need to bring him home for restrengthening and renewing. Thank you all for your prayers.

Mansion Over the Hilltop

Author: Ira Stanphill

I’m satisfied with just a cottage below

A little silver and little gold

But in that city where the ransomed will shine

I want a gold one that’s silver lined



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Though often tempted, tormented and tested

And like the prophet, my pillow is stone

And though I find here, no permanent dwelling

I know He’ll give e a mansion my own



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we will never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Don’t think my poor or deserted or lonely

I’m not discouraged ‘cuz I’m Heaven bound

I’m just a pilgrim in search of a city

I want a mansion, a robe, a crown



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



We’ll walk on streets that are purest gold

Thank you for reading and singing along.