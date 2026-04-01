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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
1h

Prayers for brother Ronny health physically and mentally as he goes through this stage of life. Give him wisdom and guidance and strength needed to endure situation in Jesus name amen

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Sara McGue's avatar
Sara McGue
1h

Please be praying for a new job for me as an educator for over 20 years - the Lord knows where he needs me as a Special Education teacher - the system is getting so corrupt and political

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