Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

PLEASE PRAY FOR JULIE BARRACLOUGH.. SHE IS IN HOSPICE HOME CARE WITH TERMINAL LUNG CANCER. PRAY THAT SHE WILL BE HEALED OF THE CANCER! IF GOD WANTS HER WITH HIM IN HEAVEN PLEASE PRAY THAT HE WILL TAKE AWAY HER PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL PAIN AND GIVE HER PEACE. PRAY FOR HER FRIENDS AND FAMILY, THAT THEY MAY FIND PEACE IN KNOWING JESUS IS WAITING FOR HER TO BE WITH HIM!

Need prayers for my spiritual battle

Please pray for me. I just found out I have liver cancer. I don’t want to get in unbelief. Pray also for my husband who iis blind. He needs me. Thank you!

Continued prayers for my. Son Jeff-who Never wanted this divorce but only asked for honesty which she could not do. He has the first court date tomorrow. We trust in Gods plan

Please uplift my sister’s childhood friend, Traci, and pray for her healing. She’s always been a sweet soul and has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Endoscopy procedure scheduled next week 10/21. Thank you 🙏

Heavenly Father, your people are reaching out to you. There are various requests, needs, fears and sadness. We call on you because only you know what is happening in their lives and we ask that your will be done! I specially lift up the older couple as life gets very lonely and fewer people reach out to them! We know you are a kind and compassionate Father who knows our needs before we do! Please layer us all with Your peace tonight and let the morning look better! In Your Sons precious name, Amen.

HYMNAL: He Keeps Me Singing

Author: Luther B. Bridgers

Listen:

1 There’s within my heart a melody;

Jesus whispers sweet and low,

“Fear not, I am with you, peace, be still,”

in all of life’s ebb and flow.

---

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,

sweetest name I know,

fills my every longing,

keeps me singing as I go.

---

2 All my life was wrecked by sin and strife,

discord filled my heart with pain,

Jesus swept across the broken strings,

stirred the slumbering chords again. [Refrain]

---

3 Though sometimes He leads through waters deep,

trials fall across the way;

though sometimes the path seems rough and steep,

see His footprints all the way. [Refrain]

---

4 Feasting on the riches of His grace,

resting ‘neath His sheltering wing,

always looking on His smiling face,

that is why I shout and sing. [Refrain]

---

5 Soon He’s coming back to welcome me

far beyond the starry sky;

I shall wing my flight to worlds unknown,

I shall reign with Him on high. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.