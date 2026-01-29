Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

24 Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.

25 And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. - Mark 11:24-25 KJV

24 Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. 25 And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.” - Mark 11:24-25 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my son Greg who is dealing again with very painful kidney stone attacks and had to go recently to ER and then overnight at the hospital and I ask for prayers for those kidney stones to shrink away and not come back again. Thank you and may God bless you!

Asking for prayers for all in the path of the winter storm. Praying power can be restored soon, praying for the safety of all in its path, including the linemen, first responders, etc. Please Lord, You can calm this storm, protect mentally, physically, spiritually, & emotionally in Jesus' name we pray. Amen

Please pray for all of us who are either already getting freezing rain or something else. We that live in Virginia, Eastern North Carolina, South Carolina and don't get freezing rain or ice very often. Power may not be back on for days. 🥶🥶🙏🥴

Thank God my dad will not go to China tomorrow 1/25 & he won’t get married m. Please pray my dad can get back all his original documents n those ppl cannot use his identity to do some illegal things n stop evils attack my dad n my family n me. Please pray God help my dad to get back money ppl deceived n owes him n pray God give him helper n support him n draw him close to God. Pls pray for my health n my dad n my family. Pls pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy done on 1/20 n coming blood test results especially liver enzymes on 2/5 n good results of my breast on 2/6. Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications, no infection. Pls continue to pray I can get a perm job to pay my huge debts. Thanks

Please pray for Adam. That he may find a Christian woman to love and share a happy, God pleasing life.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

Please continue to pray for my sons, Philip and Aaron, to find jobs. I pray that you will also bring them closer to you.

Pray for healing for my Ian. My his muscle strength and all the issues that come with jt depart with Gods supernatural healing

Pray for the friend Chester. Who has clogged blood vessels in both of his legs. He has a very difficult time walking any distance at all. Pray for the healing of his legs!

Pray for my brother who has cancer.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation.

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for wisdom and clarity for the group from our church, including our son, leaving to visit Israel on 2/2… part of the tour takes them close to the Northern border. Grant safety Lord! Close the door before they go if they need to postpone again! Thx for prayers!!

Please pray for Tracy to have strength to get through the next few weeks and during her recovery after her double mastectomy on February 12. Guide her surgeons hands. No more cancer.

Please pray for my uncle. He recently found out he has cancer and last night got on a ventilator. Only God can change such a situation

Please pray for me to find a good, permanent, full-time job with good pay, so I can support my family. Pray for my marriage to be strong in faith and in love. Pray for my family to be safe and healthy. Pray for my 3 daughters to make good decisions and to always trust in the Lord. And pray that I flee from sin in all the ways that it tries to ensnare me. In Jesus' holy name. Amen.

I failed more than 15 interviews in 6 months and still can’t get a perm. I haven’t worked for a few yrs as I had bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025. Please pray God healing me completely, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications and God provides me a perm job with last salary to pay down my huge debts. I am getting old and want to be out of debts soon. My dad is 77. Please pray God gives him helper n stops him to married again n again. Please pray God helps my dad get back all the monies that people deceived him. Thanks

Please pray for Jim who is having severe vision problems. For a drop Dr is prescribing that should help will be healing . That Ins will approve .

Please be on prayer for Brennan Moore. He is a young man that took a fall at work and has severe injuries. Brain bleed, broken ribs, collapsed lung just to name a few. He is currently in surgery this morning. (Monday)

Please pray for A, she has gotten in to debt. She had to use her 401 k. She has a second job. She needs prayers.

Please pray for a dear friend (CE) who is going through an ugly divorce from a manipulative and abusive man. Pray for her peace and safety during these difficult days and that her legal team can protect her from his harassment.

Please pray for my neighbor RM who has been dealing with disabling back pain for several months. He is being scheduled for a laminectomy on March 12. Pray for comfort and pain tolerance until that date and for God’s wisdom and guidance for the surgeon and medical team throughout his recovery.

Please pray for Mike has copd and emphysema and 25 per cent lung function have had this for 8 years as of today. Believe in Jesus for full healing of this in Jesus name amen

Please pray for A. She is in bad company and may also be on drugs. She ran away 3 days ago and has not been found. Pray for God's intervention and a christian mentor to help set her straight. Thank you.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

I want to ask for prayers for my wife and myself. She has pneumonia and feels terrible and I'm coming off a bad case of diarrhea. The recent snow storm also has my arms and back hurting. Pleased pray for healing and relief for us. Amen

Pray for Ann who got into debt, being sick with cancer. She had to use her 401K due to her illness. She has a second job, but it not enough money to help with debt.

Prayers for Cindy with cancer for the fifth time.

In less then a week my son Ian’s muscle have drastically improved. His pt said he probably won’t need her anymore bc of how he improved so well. Praise Jesus. He still has an ot helping him so keep praying he gets full restoration

Please pray for healing for Ashley, as she is having medical problems and will need surgery.

Remembering Greg with the kidney stones and painful ER visits. I just want to say I have had multiple boughts with kidney stones that sent me to ER, screaming at the top of my lungs in pain for hours and hours. Praying for Greg.

Need prayers for our friend Debbie Wintory. She was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer & having a very difficult time now. The doctors are doing everything possible i would appreciate as many prayers as possible for Debbie & her husband Ken Wintory.

Update: Brennan came out of the surgery and is now off all the machines. What a praise. He still has a long road ahead of him. Please continue praying for him and also for Rex and Amy. Both admitted in a hospital. Not sure of either of their illnesses but God knows.

Pray for my knee replacement surgery tomorrow 1/28 Wed. And quick healing.

We are praising the Lord for R’s release from jail the beginning of this month on bail. Thanking HIM for providing the funds for an out of court settlement and keeping R out of jail. Praying for the Lord to make a way for R to receive his payment for a job that was completed over a year ago and the refund he is to receive from a certain company to help him pay bills incurred while the Lord has been making this decision come to pass for R. We are praying for each request all of you are needing answers from the Lord and praising HIM for the strength comfort and peace as we accept HIS answers. Not our will but God’s will be done.To God be the Glory.

Please pray for my friend J who's husband surprised her with a divorce petition in the newspaper. He has dragged her through the dirt for over a year and will not allow the case to be settled on this divorce she did not want in the first place.H e had alienated her entire family from her with his lies and manipulations, but they are beginning to see he is suffering from alcohol related dementia She needs this to be over so she can begin healing.

Please and thank you for your prayers that our daughter secures a position in her field, and we find a new home in the area we have in mind based on that position.

Please pray for strength and life for John as he faces heart surgery today.

Please pray for Steve as he works to raise his five children on his own.

Please pray for Guidance for April as she navigates a hard decision-making season.

Please pray for Debra as she navigates uncertain waters with her job and her health, as well as contemplates retirement possibilities without much readiness.

Please pray for the health of 88-year-old Doris as she navigates family crisis waters and her own health matters.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I’m requesting prayer to help calm and protect me. I have a job that requires me to be in below zero windchills. I pray there are no complications. I really need a better, safer job.

Please pray Jesus sends me an acceptable part time job. I am a senior with some medical issues. I had to retire from my job due to mental stress that was also detrimental to my health. I am barely scraping by on Social Security although I paid off all debt before I retired using up my 401K. I need supplemental income badly.

Please pray for daughter Jaylyn. Pancreatic cancer has returned after a year of remission,

Starting 6 months of chemo on Friday, the 30 th. God has healed her once and he can do it again. Healing, peace and safety traveling to and from hospital. By His Stripes she IS HEALED.

Please pray for my brother Ronny for wisdom and guidance and to hear The Holy Spirit in a certain situation that he is dealing with in Jesus name amen

Please pray for Mandie. May she turn to Jesus and look for the good and positive and turn away from all the dark and negative influences.

Please pray for my husband Vernon, he has been in hospice care for a week now. Please pray that god will wrap his loving arms around him and comfort him. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Pray Jon's court hearing will be completed Feb12. It's been delayed 3 times, no fault of his. Time to move forward. Thank you.

Pray for pain relief .kidney stone

Hymnal: When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder

Author: James Black

Listen:

1 When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more,

And the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair;

When the saved of earth shall gather over on the other shore,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.

---

Refrain:

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.

---

2 On that bright and cloudless morning when the dead in Christ shall rise,

And the glory of his resurrection share;

When his chosen ones shall gather to their home beyond the skies,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there. [Refrain]

---

3 Let us labor for the Master from the dawn till setting sun;

Let us talk of all his wondrous love and care.

Then when all of life is over and our work on earth is done,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there. [Refrain]

----

Other Versions:

“When the Roll is Called Up Yonder” | Temple Baptist Church

|Thank you for reading and singing along.