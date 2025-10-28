Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers early voting in NYC, Kamala Harris news, ICE news and more.

U.S. POLITICS

Early voting has begun in the New York mayor’s race, with socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani ahead in the polls. One survey showed that if he wins, as many as 25% of New Yorkers would consider moving out. At this point, it appears that the only thing that can save New York from itself will be heavy turnout by the non-insane voting bloc, since socialists rely on low turnout to get into office and establish their power bases (see AOC, who campaigned with Mamdani over the weekend, along with Bernie Sanders, which should tell any New York voters who are awake just what kind of a buzzsaw they’re sleepwalking into.)

Another clue as to what Mamdani is really about came last week, when he tried to frame Muslims like him as the true victims of 9/11. His voice breaking with emotion, he recalled, “My aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab.” Our hearts bleed.

That drew heavy blowback from people pointing out that 3,000 real victims of 9/11 also stopped taking the subway forever, thanks to an attack by radical Islamists. The story was not only offensive and tonedeaf, it was also apparently a big, fat lie. A check of Mamdani’s aunt’s Linked-In page shows that between January 2000 and December 2003, she was working in Tanzania, she never mentioned even visiting New York, and she did not wear a hijab. It appears that his only qualification for high office is his talent for shameless lying.

RELATED: Any New Yorkers who are entranced by Mamdani’s promises of “free stuff paid for by someone else” should not only think about what will happen when all the people getting the bill move out. Derek Hunter of Townhall.com pointed out another big negative of “free bus service” aside from the $700 million annual cost.

New Yorkers take buses because the fare keeps homeless people off of them. If they’re free, they will become rolling homeless shelters, with bums and junkies riding them all day long, to have a climate-controlled place to sit, sleep and shoot up. Once you can’t get onto a bus without being exposed to dangerous drug addicts who smell like a sewer and have body lice, chances are that the use of buses by commuters will plummet. So good luck getting to and from work, or dealing with all the extra traffic from people taking cars, cabs and Ubers instead.

That’s another of the many problems with socialism, aside from running out of other people’s money: their Utopias always come with horrible unintended consequences that only people with brains can predict, which is why people who vote for socialists never see them coming.

Kamala Harris is dropping broad hints that she’s considering another run for the presidency in 2028, which is causing panic among Democrat circles and jubilation among Republicans. It also makes us jubilant that the news inspired PJ Media’s Stephen Kruiser to write one of his reliably entertaining articles about it.

We particularly enjoyed the part about big donors declining invitations to a Harris fundraiser, “with at least one sending a profanity-laced rejection.”

Paranoid Conspiracy! President Trump was asked about the latest paranoid leftist theory that he will run for Vice President in 2028 so that whoever is on top of the ticket can resign and make him President again. He dismissed it, saying, “You’d be allowed to do that, but I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute.” He also said that if J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio team up, they’d be “unstoppable,” especially against “low I.Q.” Democrats like AOC or Jasmine Crockett.

U.S. NEWS

Five years on from the deadly 2020 riots sparked by the death of George Floyd, independent reporter Christopher Rufo visited Minneapolis’ so-called “George Floyd Square” to see all the “progress” that politicians claimed would be made. It’s a depressing report on a blighted area filled with vagrants, drug addicts, graffiti and shuttered businesses – and two white, female liberal tourists, who came to gaze upon the results of liberal race policies and were terrified by what they saw. Join the club. Oh, but who do they blame for the blight? Who else? Trump!

Anti-woke activist Robbie Starbuck has faced down a number of corporations, but he’s taking on his biggest opponent yet with a major lawsuit against Google that paints a frightening picture of how the truth can be obliterated by AI.

Starbuck claims that since 2023, Google’s AI has been defaming him with “100% fake” criminal allegations “including sexual assault, child rape, abuse, fraud, stalking, drug charges, and even saying I was in Epstein’s flight logs,” when he has no criminal allegations or convictions. But he says that Google AI didn’t just lie: it invented “fake worlds,” complete with fake victims; fake court, police and therapy records; fake “news” stories; and even fabricated quotes from Trump, Elon Musk and J.D. Vance, denouncing him for sexual assault charges that don’t really exist.

There’s more at the link, including a stark warning that unless Congress acts to stop this, AI will be able to rig elections by creating false accusations and fake evidence against any conservative.

That is, if there are any humans left to run for office, which is something else Google AI would apparently be okay with preventing…

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, reportedly “asked nicely” for President Trump not to send the National Guard, in exchange for which the police would actually rein in the violent mobs attacking ICE agents. Is this what was meant by that: that they’re finally enforcing jaywalking and disorderly conduct laws?

We suppose that is a giant leap for Portland, which is like praising your dog for walking on its hind legs and not criticizing its posture. The miracle is that it was done at all.

But that was last week. Here’s what was happening on Saturday, when leftist radicals launched more violent attacks, and the police made no arrests.

How about if everyone who is sick of this asks Trump nicely to send in the Marines, arrest every one of them, and prosecute them “to the full extent of the law?” That’s what a DHS spokeswoman promised for the thugs who were detained in Chicago for attacking ICE agents who were trying to arrest illegal alien criminals, including convicted child sexual predators.

That story also includes a quote from DHS head Kristi Noem that needs to be trumpeted far and wide: “In this country, with this President in the White House, we don’t pick winners and losers. We don’t decide which law gets enforced and which one doesn’t. There are laws. They are on the books. They were put in place, voted on and instituted, and therefore we enforce them all.”

That’s something that’s often overlooked in all the overheated rhetoric about lawless “Nazis” and “Gestapo.” ICE agents are federal officers enforcing laws passed by majorities of both houses of Congress and signed by Presidents of both parties. These laws were enforced even by Democrats, in the days before the party went insane from brain-wasting TDS. Obama had deported far more people back to Mexico by this point in his presidency than Trump has, but we don’t recall any Democrats calling him racist of “Hitler.”

There are only two differences that could account for it: either they hate Trump beyond all ability to reason; or else they really love drug dealers, murderers, rapists, human traffickers and child molesters, as long as they’re illegal aliens. Or maybe both can be true at once.

