With a cascade of FBI stories suddenly falling into our waiting laps, let’s start today with an update on the January 6 pipe bomb mystery.

It’s been a while since we had any new information on that, no doubt leading some to think that the story has just faded away, as inconvenient stories tend to do. Be assured, that is NOT going to happen.

Of course, we’re talking about the two pipe bombs “discovered” during the J6 rally, one planted near a bench by the entrance to the DNC headquarters (where VP-elect Kamala Harris happened to go that day on a completely unexplained and seemingly senseless visit) and the other near RNC headquarters. Steven Richards and John Solomon at Just The News report that FBI Director Kash Patel has transmitted to Congress --- specifically the House Judiciary Committee and the special J6 investigative subcommittee headed by Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk --- the lab analysis of the bombs and the testimony of a key witness who challenges the official timeline.

As was already known, the bombs were equipped with 60-minute kitchen timers, which makes one wonder how they possibly could have been placed hours before and expected to detonate. But the lab report goes into more detail, saying the bombs actually were filled with chemical building blocks of black powder and had, as Just The News said, “destructive potential.”

“When properly assembled and initiated,” the lab report says, “an IED of this sort can cause property damage, bodily injury or death.” At the same time, the report never uses the word “viable” to describe the bombs. (That seems odd --- if they weren’t, why weren’t they?) Of course, neither of these bombs ever detonated, even after supposedly sitting there for about 16 hours after the FBI claimed they had been placed.

Patel also turned over testimony from a key witness who said that when she discovered the bomb near the RNC, its timer still showed 20 minutes.

As reported by Just The News, “That witness raised the possibility that at least the RNC pipe bomb was planted just before it was discovered and not the night before as the FBI claimed.”

So, how to explain? Were the bombs just intended to create a diversion, or did someone seriously intend for them to go off? According to the report, they did have explosive powder in them. If they were real bombs, meant to explode, why would anyone use something as low-tech as a 60-minute kitchen timer? Were they placed the night before with the plan for someone else to come by the next day and set the timers? That’s the only way they could have exploded during the rally.

But it appears they did have a purpose to serve. As Rep. Loudermilk said, “The single greatest action that facilitated the protesters’ ease of entry into the Capitol on January 6 was the placing of the pipe bombs, and the diversionary effect that had on security resources which would have otherwise been at the Capitol.”

He noted that as zealous as the FBI was after the riot to pursue all who trespassed at the Capitol, they were “quite lacking in their pursuit of whomever placed the pipe bombs.” That is an understatement.

From the Just The News report: “...Patel inherited the J6 pipe bomb case four years after the incident and was left with files that lay bare a shoddy initial investigation.” So, why was that?

The other piece of information given to Congress is the testimony of Karlin Younger, the woman who said she discovered the RNC bomb while walking along the path from her apartment to the laundromat. The FBI didn’t interview her until five days after the rally, after she had reached out to them through their tip line. Here is her original tip sheet.

According to Just The News (and as we reported at the time), Younger was an employee at the Commerce Department and “also worked at the agency inside a program that coordinates first responder communications for police agencies.” Yes, we know that most people living in that area work in some way for the federal government, but what are the odds?

Also, with all the manpower that the FBI devoted to find any MAGA supporter who even came NEAR the Capitol building the day of Trump’s rally, it’s amazing to learn that a whistleblower, an “FBI senior special agent,” told Congress it was over a year before the FBI requested that field offices canvass their informants for any information they might have on the explosive devices. What??

Gosh, it’s as if they just didn’t care to find out very much. As Just The News reports, the whistleblower “told lawmakers that the request was ‘unusual,’ because it was transmitted more than a year after the FBI had begun the investigation, and it raises questions about the progress and extent of the FBI’s investigation.”

Questions Kash Patel surely has been asking. And he may already have the answers.

RELATED FBI UPDATE: The revelation that 274 FBI personnel were in the J6 crowd on Capitol Hill has “set off a firestorm of controversy,” according to Blaze Media’s Joseph Hanneman and Steve Baker. Director Patel is saying they were being used as “crowd control” (although that was in violation of agency policy), while President Trump wants the identities of all these agents, saying that they were “probably acting as Agents and Insurrectionists.”

Operative word: “probably.” We really don’t know. But we expect to find out.

“It was just revealed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax...I want to know who each and every one of these so-called ‘Agents’ are, and what they were up to on that now ‘Historic’ day.”

The leaked report says that the 274 FBI special agents were supplemented with 89 intelligence analysts and support staff, for a total of over 360 personnel.

AGAIN, we will say that if Trump’s authorization of 10,000 National Guard for duty at the rally had been implemented, there would have been no need whatsoever for additional “crowd control.”

As reported by The Blaze, some J6 defendants challenged the explanation that FBI agents were there for crowd control. “Where is the film of one agent doing crowd control?” asked former J6 defendant Larry Brock, Jr., noting that there are cameras everywhere in DC. “This story doesn’t fly. You definitely need a better PR team…”

Key paragraph from The Blaze: “While there is ample video evidence of SWAT teams from the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, Park Police, and other agencies sweeping the Capitol after 3PM and escorting lawmakers to the subways, that is not the case with plainclothes FBI personnel. Their presence was most noticeable after 6PM, when no protesters were left in the Capitol Building.”

Note that FBI undercover agents are distinct from plainclothes agents. The discussion of who belongs to what category and the significance of that gets kind of sticky and no doubt is going to get stickier.

MORE RELATED J6: Here’s another J6 story that might have gotten lost in the shuffle last week; we’d hate for it to be missed. The lawsuit filed by former J6 prisoner Ronald Coleman McAbee (now pardoned by President Trump), who accuses guards in the DC gulag (yes, we’ll say it) of excessive force for spraying him with pepper spray --- TWICE --- will go forward, thanks to a ruling by DC Judge Jia M. Cobb.

According to the lawsuit, after McAbee was sprayed --- again, TWICE --- he was put into solitary confinement and not allowed clean clothes or “a thorough decontamination” for three days.

So McAbee will have his day in court. This is an infuriating-but-encouraging must-read…

TOMORROW: Much more on Comey case.