DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

Philippians 4:13 NIV

INVESTIGATIONS

MAJOR FBI NEWS: former FBI Director Comey has been indicted: With only a few days to go before the statute of limitations applied, former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two counts: 1) giving false statements “within jurisdiction of the legislative branch” (as in, to Congress), and 2) obstructing a congressional proceeding. Both of these charges involve his testimony in September 2020 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump was quick to post on Truth Social: “JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI.”

Current FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that “Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who now chairs the Judiciary Committee (side note: did you know Sen. Grassley had served for more than four decades on this committee?), asked Comey during his testimony if he “had ever been an anonymous source in the news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation.”

“NEVER,” Comey replied. He continued his denial even when asked if his role in a leak might have been indirect. Declassified communications have blown a big hole in that.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on Thursday that “No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

Comey himself responded in a video on Instagram, saying, “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial.”

Okay, Mr. Comey, let’s have one.

October 9 is the date of his arraignment, which will take place in Alexandria, Virginia. That’s in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which is where the grand jury was empaneled. (It’s described by Julie Kelly as “solidly blue,” but maybe it’s not quite as blue as DC, which is bluer than a Blue Meany choking on a blueberry.) Presiding will be U. S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee. Here’s a little about him.

Here’s a deeper dive, from when he was nominated for this seat.

Late Thursday night, FOX News’ Trace Gallagher brought on criminal defense attorney Vik Bajaj for comments. In response to the question about whether he’d let a client in Comey’s situation go on Instagram with a message like that, he said, “Absolutely not.” He definitely would not let his client make comments on guilt or innocence.

Since grand jury proceedings are secret, he explained, Comey’s defense attorney doesn’t know which witnesses made deals with the government to “flip” on him, or what evidence was shown to the grand jury and the quality of that evidence.

He went on to say that for Comey to make that statement was also saying, “I’m thumbing my nose at the grand jury process, as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the law enforcement arm of Justice, who’s been accused, ironically, of obstructing justice.” Comey, he said, was communicating that he had no remorse, “and that could bite him in the you-know-where.”

Before the indictment came down --- and we appreciate Gallagher highlighting this, even though it presents a side with which we disagree --- legal analyst Andrew McCarthy said that prosecutors had been of the opinion that they didn’t really have the case, because “perjury is a very difficult case to bring.” He said they brought it because they “want to please the boss.”

It does seem self-evident to us non-attorneys that Comey denied before Congress something that he actually had done. Recently declassified documents show that he did it. So we shall see how this plays out. If a false-statements case can’t be made from what they have, we wonder how one can ever be made.

Bajaj sounded more like us: “Absolutely, the grand jury has spoken here...we don’t know what’s within the secret doors...of the grand jury, but you can bet your bottom dollar that this grand jury did not just say, ‘Hey, let’s take a leap of faith and indict a former FBI director.’ What they did was, they looked at evidence, they listened to compelling corroborating evidence that pointed the finger, let’s say, at Comey knowing[ly] and intentionally lying in front of Congress and obstructing an ongoing investigation.

“This is not a biased prosecution. Grand jurors are not politicians. They are people that look at the facts of the case, and they have to unanimously come back with what we call a ‘true bill.’ So I would take issue with the fact that anyone’s trying to ‘please the boss’ here. This is an investigation that’s been going on for quite some time.”

(Our thought, based on the Trump and J6 cases: if this were a DC grand jury and “the boss” were Obama or Biden, the above observation would not apply.)

Bajaj noted that the testimony Comey gave is an example of the ego getting out of control. He echoed us in saying that “sometimes people in positions of power believe that they are untouchable…” So far, holier-than-thou Comey has been one of the most slithery snakes of all.

But Bajaj is optimistic. “I’ll tell you, if he [does go to trial and] is convicted, a sentencing judge is going to look at Exhibit A by the prosecutors, which is, his complete denial and lack of remorse, and that is a sentencing factor.”

Julie Kelly has already posted comments. “What a way to kick off the weekend,” she says.

Be sure to read her piece, as it offers interesting detail on the DOJ prosecutors who initially advised against bringing the case. One of them, she says, used to be senior counsel to Lisa Monaco, Obama confidante and Biden’s deputy AG. Surprise!

In a comment we thought was hilarious, none other than Joy Behar of THE VIEW said she actually agrees with President Trump in his disdain for Comey. She said so Thursday.

But it’s not over allegations that he lied to Congress --- no, of course not. Her problem is “what he did to Hillary.” Yes, Comey did have to finally make public the discovery of Hillary’s emails in (of all places) Anthony Weiner’s laptop, and that was just a few weeks before the election. But Joy seems to have forgotten his exoneration of Hillary in July, when he said “no reasonable prosecutor” would take her case. That was the act that made her continued candidacy even possible. You’d think she’d give him credit for that, but no.

MORE DOJ CLEAN-UP: Justice Department takes steps to ensure election transparency state-by-state

Certain blue states have been resisting with all their might any attempts by the Trump administration to ensure clean voter rolls and a transparent electoral process. (Sure makes you wonder what they have to hide.) But on Thursday, the DOJ announced that they’re suing six blue states over those states’ refusal to turn over voter registration lists.

The states are “usual suspects” (well, some but not all of them) California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Until now, the DOJ has gently requested these voter rolls, but now they’re having to get tougher.

State election officials have tended to spout the same defense: that the Constitution leaves it up to the states to run their elections independently. All right, BUT, as Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division posted on X, “States are required to safeguard American elections by complying with our federal elections laws. Clean voter rolls protect American citizens from voting fraud and abuse, and restore their confidence that their states’ elections are conducted properly, with integrity, and in compliance with the law.”

Let’s hope the DOJ can get some action on this soon, as we’ve got an election coming up in little more than a year. It’s been like pulling teeth to get blue states to show some transparency with the way they’re running elections. Nasty, decay-filled teeth.

Finally, can you take another FBI story? We saved for last what might turn out to be the biggest one: that the FBI has finally acknowledged it had...(drum roll, please)...275 plainclothes agents in the crowd at Trump’s Capitol Hill rally on January 6, 2021.

This news comes from Blaze Media’s Joseph M. Hanneman and Steve Baker, who had his own legal run-in with the Biden FBI after entering the Capitol to cover the event as an independent journalist.

In an 88-page report released in December 2024, the DOJ Office of the Inspector General said, “We found no evidence in the material we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6.”

Right. Their ability to get away with saying this probably lies in the technical definitions of “undercover” and “employees.” Those words are highly misleading, and we’re finally starting to get the picture of what was really going on.

Be sure and read the details here. We eagerly await Julie Kelly’s comments on this story, too. Also, be assured that Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the select subcommittee on J6, will not be letting this go. As he said Tuesday, he wants to know if they were paid to “inform or instigate.”

Speaking of Comey: They keep using that word, but we don’t think they know what it means: After liberal media outlets tried to brush off the assassination of Charlie Kirk for exercising free speech, they declared Jimmy Kimmel and now, James Comey, to be “martyrs.”

U.S. POLITICS

Here We Go Again Dept: If Congress doesn’t pass another continuing budget resolution, the government might shut down on October 1. The Democrats are threatening that if their spending demands aren’t met, they won’t vote for it and will blame the shutdown on Republicans, which the media will report as true because…well, they’re the media. We’ve seen this yarn more times than nerds have seen “Star Wars.”

(Before we go any further, a public service announcement, and this is from Politico, not a conservative news site: “If a shutdown were to occur, programs such as Social Security, Medicare, military operations, law enforcement, and immigration enforcement would still be active.” Only non-essential government agencies would shut, which seems like a good way to identify government agencies we can do without.)

But this time around, Trump is President, and you don’t want to try bluffing or blackmailing him. The White House says he supports the passage of the CR. But if the Democrats try to play hardball and force a shutdown, his Office of Management and Budget has already instructed federal agency heads to prepare for mass firings of government workers – not layoffs, but permanent firings. In short, if Democrats shut down the government, it will result in the government shrinking in size and power for good, as Trump wants, and in a lot of Democrat-supporting federal union workers losing their jobs.

Naturally, Congressional Democrat leaders are reacting with fury to Trump’s move, with Chuck Schumer calling it “an attempt at intimidation.” Congratulations on recognizing the obvious. Now, recognize that you’re trying to intimidate Trump with the shutdown threat, only he’s better at it and holds more power than you. Too bad you banned Uncle Remus or you’d know the story of Brer Rabbit and the Briar Patch (”Oh, please don’t threaten me with a government shutdown!”)

That’s where the game stands now. You can read more at this link, but we aren’t going to bother you with it again until October, when we find out whether these people the voters sent to Washington to write a federal budget and keep the government running have actually done their jobs.

School enrollment is still down, by MILLIONS: Between the alarming number of teachers who have been fired or suspended for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s killing online and NEA president Randi Weingarten continuing to brand conservatives as “Nazis” despite rising leftist violence (some teachers never learn), parents have even more reason to pull their kids out of public schools.

But you might be surprised to learn just how many have already done that, and who some of them are.

Independent journalist and education author Joanne Jacobs has written an article answering those questions. It’s no surprise that over 2 million students disappeared from public and private school rolls in 2021-2022, likely because of COVID policies or because at-home classes allowed parents to see how their kids were being indoctrinated. But the big surprise: the numbers never rebounded. 2.1 million students are still missing from school rolls, and nobody’s sure where they’re getting educated.

Jacobs reports that there have been small increases in enrollment in charter and virtual schools, and some limited use of vouchers. But that doesn’t account for 2.1 million students. We know that about 6% of US students are now homeschooling, and it’s possible that number is actually higher, but it’s just hard to count them.

And here’s an even more intriguing statistic: “One third of students in mostly black districts are not in traditional public schools...Students in high-poverty districts also are more likely to (be) “lost” to their neighborhood schools.”

Think about that: Poor, largely-black districts are most likely to be heavily Democratic, and the Democrats claim to care so much about black lives. But they fight like mad against any educational reforms that might improve schools but are opposed by the teachers’ unions that back them, like competency tests or merit-based pay. Yet when it comes to their own kids, even parents in the Dems’ strongest voting bloc reject the public schools in large numbers.

If you believe that black lives matter, and that the lives of black kids are deeply affected by whether they get a good or bad education, then why keep voting for people who prioritize pandering to teachers’ unions over the future of children?

INTERNATIONAL

Video of the Day! The Jewish High Holy Days begin on October 1 with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. In the lead-up, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke to an audience in Jerusalem about the history of Israel, the importance of the US-Israel alliance, and Biblical prophecies concerning Jerusalem. This video was posted with admiration by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, proving that for once, we have an ambassador who really knows the country to which he was sent.

RELATED: Friday morning, a number of UN delegates walked out in protest (of having to learn something?) just before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was about to speak. This comes one day after they gave a warm welcome to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. It prompts the question we’ve asked in various forms for years: Why is the US still part of this organization that’s supposed to be saving the world but can’t stop bending over for terrorists or even keep an escalator working?

Here’s a link to Netanyahu’s speech, which has just started streaming live at this writing. We’ll have comments on it Monday, but you should be able to watch it from the beginning here.

We do already want to share one quote from Netanyahu: “We paged Hezbollah, and believe me, they got the message.”

Joking, Not Joking: Rep. Ilhan Omar is not happy that President Trump said after his trip to the UN that he met the head of Somalia “and I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her.’”

Sounds like she can’t take a joke. No, we don’t mean that. He probably wasn’t joking.

TikTok Deal: In news that should boost his support among many young Americans, President Trump signed an executive order making official a deal to let the social media platform TikTok keep operating in the US. The deal will bring TikTok into compliance with a law requiring the Chinese company ByteDance to divest itself, and the new majority owners will be American, including Oracle.

Asked if he was confident that there will be no more Chinese spying/security concerns, Trump replied, “Yeah, I am…It’s owned by Americans, and very sophisticated Americans, and people that love the country.” He also said it will be great for small businesses, who use TikTok as an important advertising tool.

So, the good news is that TikTok is not going away, and it will no longer steal your personal information. It will just steal your IQ points.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.