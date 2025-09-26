The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
7d

What! James Comey indicated. Let the mushroom effect begin starting with Obama the Clintons the gang of fifty one Biden Harris the democrats and a host of other nefarious characters. I'm very interested in seeing what this sideshow will produce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Mary Tomlin's avatar
Mary Tomlin
7d

I love your statement about TikTok stealing your IQ points. I've never been on TikTok but my grandchildren have.

In response to teacher's unions, how long are they going to keep dumbing down education. Parents should be demanding that teachers require the very best from their students instead of helping them "get by". I want my grandchildren to be in the class of the teacher who is considered the hardest one. We know they will get a quality education in that class.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture