In today's edition we discuss DC crime, J6 Pipe Bomb news, new details on "Arctic Frost," and much more.

U.S. NEWS

Another Judicial Ruling On Trump’s Personnel Decisions: A federal judge ruled that Bill Essayli’s appointment as U.S. attorney for the Central District of California is unlawful because his initial 120-day appointment has expired and he has to be confirmed by the Senate (of course, the Democrats have been blocking all of Trump’s appointments, making that impossible.) But the practical effects of the ruling don’t amount to much: Essayli says he’ll continue as the top deputy and first assistant to the US attorney, and none of the cases he’s brought are being dropped.

As Bob Hoge at Redstate.com notes, the most serious impact of this decision is that it should finally force Republican Senate leaders to stop observing the “blue slip” tradition that allows one Senator to block nominations to posts in their states of anyone they don’t like. It’s a courtesy that Democrats have been abusing to block all of Trump’s nominees. It’s nowhere in the Constitution because the Founders expected the Senate to actually vote on the President’s nominees.

Put the Uniform On: Border czar Tom Homan has a suggestion for Illinois Democrats who claim that there’s no danger to ICE agents from violent leftist protesters in Chicago. He told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham:

“The judge, Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, put a Border Patrol uniform on for one shift. Come out there and stand there with the men and women of the Border Patrol and ICE, and see how you’re going to respond.”

We suspect that if Gov. Pritzker put on an ICE uniform, the public would respond by saying, “That man in the ICE Halloween costume must’ve eaten all the kids’ candy!”

Put Nancy in charge of this: Here’s what happens when you let politics intrude on business decisions: The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is supposed to invest state employees’ pension funds with a goal of keeping them secure and growing. Despite the state’s pensions facing a $180 billion shortfall, for some reason (hint: it’s California), CalPERS invested $468 million in “green energy” private equities. That woke ESG investment lost 71% of its value. CalPERS blamed the loss on prior management. We hope that they have since let their investment decisions be handled by Nancy Pelosi. They’ll make that $180 billion up in no time.

DC Crime Watch: Despite President Trump’s crackdown on crime in DC and the continuing presence of some National Guard troops, violence is flaring up again, with 12 people shot across the city in just nine hours over the weekend. Five victims were injured during a homecoming event at Howard University, and one victim was a five-year-old boy whose face was grazed by a bullet.

If this is what it’s like when the National Guard are still there, pardon us for not believing claims that crime is down and not a problem requiring Presidential intervention.

Not since Will Rogers wrote a daily newspaper column has there been a more reliable source of homespun wisdom and fall-down-funny political commentary than Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy. He outdid himself with this appearance on Fox News, from describing Chuck Schumer as “a wet match in a dark cave” to saying of MSNBC host Nicole Wallace’s claim that no Democrat ever compared Trump to Hitler that “even duct tape can’t fix stupid.” He added that she’s not as bad as some people in the liberal media, “but that’s like being the smartest person on ‘The View.’” Click the link for more.

Hollywood News: Jamie Lee Curtis backtracked on her sympathetic comments about Charlie Kirk after getting blowback from the Hollywood left for expressing basic human decency.

And actress Cheryl Hines reveals how she’s lost friends (if you can call them that) because she’s married to HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

In a related story, Hollywood celebrities continue to lecture America about we’re not living up to their high standards of compassion and morality.

INVESTIGATIONS

Pictured: RNC Headquarters | Photo credit: People magazine

Major discrepancy in witness accounts of RNC pipe bomb “discovery”

We speak here of witness “accounts,” but in this case it refers to accounts by the same witness over a period of days. Thanks to investigative reporter Julie Kelly and her co-writer Haley McLean, we have an intriguing update on the story surrounding Karlin Younger, the witness who “discovered” the J6 pipe bomb near RNC headquarters.

If you read our piece yesterday, you know that Younger’s accounts to the FBI and to the media contained some seemingly irresolvable inconsistencies. Kelly, in her update, runs through these problems and goes on to take apart the one point --- the key dramatic element --- consistent to all her statements: her unequivocal claim that she spied a 60-minute kitchen timer with 20 minutes still left on it.

Kelly writes, “Of all the details Younger shared with authorities and reporters, the ‘20-minute’ timer arguably fed the most important part of [the] narrative related to the pipe bombs, or at least the one at the RNC --- the bomb was set to detonate at 1:00 p.m., the exact time Congress convened to debate the outcome of the 2020 election and certify Joe Biden as the winner.”

Younger even came right out and suggested herself that this synchronistic timing must have been ­significant. “I could think that there MIGHT be some connection here, she said in an interview days after the event. “There HAS to be. The TIMING WAS TOO COINCIDENTAL.”

And, yes, events at the bomb sites and the Capitol building did unfold simultaneously. We can look at the timeline and go back and forth as in a movie cutting between two different scenes, everything happening real-time:

Only ONE MINUTE after additional units begin arriving at the site of the newly-discovered RNC bomb, protesters start moving in towards the Capitol building. Just a few minutes after that, law enforcement is deployed to start clearing residences and businesses near the RNC bomb. Right after that, some at the front of the crowd near the Capitol start taking down the metal barricades, and the so-called “insurrection” begins.

As Kelly quotes former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund from his book COURAGE UNDER FIRE, only a handful of officers were manning those barricades (Editorial aside: if only the National Guard had been there), and those assigned to the West Front of the Capitol were “nowhere to be found.” Had they been deployed to the RNC bomb site?

Less than ten minutes later, a plainclothes officer discovered (“discovered”?) a second device at the DNC, after another sweep that was quickly prompted by Younger’s discovery at the RNC.

So, what is the significance of Younger’s testimony about 20 minutes being left on that kitchen timer? FBI lab documents recently released by the Select Subcommittee on January 6 --- the one chaired by our hero Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk --- completely disprove that this could have been seen. As Kelly reports, in reality “there was nothing on the RNC device capable of pointing to ANY number, let alone the number 20.”

In other words, the way the timer was modified, there apparently was no way to tell from looking at it how many minutes were left before detonation. As Kelly reports, “According to the FBI Device Examiner, the timers recovered in both devices appeared to have been “removed from their housing units and modified to produce a timed improvised switch.” The main housing units that had enclosed the system --- including the fixed arrow that showed the time left --- were not included in either assembly.”

The small raised knob in the center was actually fixed in place and would not move to indicate the time. It was there only to serve as the grip for twisting the dial. Among the pictures Kelly shows, there’s one in which the 20-minute mark on the dial isn’t even close to the pointer that normally would indicate the time left.

So, how on earth did Younger know to say that the device she found had 20 minutes left on it, and why would she make such a big deal about that? And if that’s not true, what else about her account should we not accept?

As Kelly reports, “The FBI let Younger’s story slide for years and it further appears the feds had little to no interest in asking her additional questions despite acknowledging she should have been at the top of a suspect list...Her problematic representations are worth another look if law enforcement is serious about solving this mysterious whodunit.”

Here’s another amazing coincidence: as it turns out, the data from Younger’s cell phone from the day she found the bomb reportedly vanished inside the very government agency that employed her at the time. That would be FirstNet at the Commerce Department, tasked with maintaining communications among first responders during emergencies.

There’s plenty more to find out about this, and we’re going to.

For when you have time to absorb the information, this piece at The Blaze raises even more questions, this time regarding the DNC bomb. Their concern right now is the DNC security cam footage. For some reason, several Capitol Police cams were turned away from DNC headquarters at “crucial times,” they say, on January 6.

Here are the must-read details. The Blaze deserves credit for superb reporting on this unfolding story.

More details on “Arctic Frost,” and it’s time to get frosted about what this really was: On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee released almost 200 pages of internal emails showing that the Biden FBI used their “Arctic Frost” investigation to target the GOP in key battleground states, “raising,” as legal analyst Margot Cleveland writes, “serious questions concerning whether the Democrat-led DOJ plotted with state prosecutors to bring criminal charges against Trump supporters.”

Those targeted supporters and confidantes include Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, Mark Meadows, Ed Martin, Jeff Rosen, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Scott Perry, and Dan Scavino.

Anyone who has gotten information about Arctic Frost from The New York Times needs a Cleveland-style palate-cleanser right away. Fortunately, she has just provided one, describing those targeted as “a veritable who’s who of players in the 2020 election.”

Then-FBI Director Christopher Wray was bent on pursuing alternate electors as election fraudsters. As Cleveland reports, in a memo drafted in April 2022 to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Wray claimed that “fraudulent certificates of electors’ votes were submitted to the Archivist of the United States” for Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. He referred to this as “a conspiracy to obstruct Congress’ certification of the Electoral College on January 6, 2020, including through the submission of fraudulent certificates of electors’ votes to the United States Government.”

Of course, we know that it was not that at all; the intent of providing these alternate slates was to preserve legal challenges to the election in case it came to that. But if Attorney General Garland was aware of this at the time, it sure didn’t stop him. As Cleveland observes, Garland approved the investigation “even with clear precedent pointing to the propriety of the use of alternative electors in contested elections.”

As we said at the time in this newsletter, the state of Hawaii had set this precedent years earlier when it chose a slate of just-in-case alternate electors during the razor-close Kennedy-Nixon election of 1960. That was never considered election fraud, only a practical thing to do. (Cleveland’s new piece invokes that scenario again and provides details.)

“Given this precedent,” Cleveland writes, “it is inconceivable that the FBI would launch an investigation into supposed fraud premised on the use of alternate electors, much less that the attorney general would approve the investigation.” Ah, but this was TRUMP, so it was DIFFERENT, and all legal precedent went out the window. Even now, only the alternate electors for Michigan have had the charges against them dismissed. All the others are still languishing in legal limbo.

The emails released Tuesday show that the FBI targeted as many as 150 individuals, all GOP (of course). As Cleveland writes, “There could be no valid reason for such a widespread probe other than to destroy not just Trump, but anyone within six-degrees of separation.”

Not to quibble with the great Margot Cleveland, but we do question her use of the word “valid.”

What needs to be determined now is how much collusion was going on among the White House and various law enforcement and intel agencies. We know that Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her boyfriend/junior prosecutor were communicating with the White House both before and after the indictment of President Trump.

As Cleveland notes, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan pursued similar criminal charges against those who served as alternate electors. Were these states encouraged by the Biden administration to weaponize their own criminal “justice” systems against Trump supporters? If we were given to wagering, we would say YES. Cleveland says it might take “some time” for congressional oversight committees to find this out, but we expect more updates soon.

The Daily Caller has more on the story, including the House Judiciary Committee’s allegation that 45 individuals had been “potentially under investigation.” Relaying what had been reported by Just The News, they say that “FBI emails from May 2022 reveal a Washington FBI field office official (names are redacted) thanking multiple regional offices for their help with Arctic Frost interviews.”

Another official says “everything” in the probe is “restricted” within FBI systems. We’re assuming this refers to “Prohibited Access,” a way we’ve discussed of deep-sixing documents, potentially to avoid subpoenas and FOIA requests.

RELATED: In an update Wednesday night, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio said of former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, “We want to talk to him. We will do everything we can to get this guy, and we want to get all this information and talk to him in a deposition format, and then we’ll decide if we’re going to do some public hearing.”

Smith has said he wants to testify and set the record straight, but that statement is hard to take seriously and essentially means nothing, so Jordan had better have the subpoena ready to go.

