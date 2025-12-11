Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my leg, hurts so bad I have an ulcer won’t heal. Thank you very much.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for my sister Tina. Still having problems with vertigo and just not feeling right. Whether it is her heart or blood sugar is not known. Praying she also finds God given doctors to address these on going problems for complete healing.

Also, please pray for young officer Tyler shot in IL. He is in serious condition. Prayers for his young family, wife Isabelle and baby due in a few months. Thank you all here.

New Update- Praise God, son J has finished all requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests are passed, hours, applying to the State, hoping it will not be delayed as he seeks his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife!

Also, Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together and will see them again soon!! Grateful! Pray he makes it through this busy season without heart problems. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Christmas Hymnal: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Listen:

Author:

----

1 God rest you merry, gentlemen,

let nothing you dismay;

remember Christ, our Savior

was born on Christmas Day

to save us all from Satan’s pow’r

when we were gone astray.

Refrain:

O tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy.

2 From God our heav’nly Father

a blessed angel came

and unto certain shepherds

brought tidings of the same,

how that in Bethlehem was born

the son of God by name. [Refrain]

3 “Fear not,” then said the angel,

“let nothing you affright;

this day is born a Savior,

the true and radiant light,

to free all those who trust in him

from Satan’s pow’r and might.” [Refrain]

4 Now to the Lord sing praises,

all you within this place,

and in true love and fellowship

each other now embrace;

this holy tide of Christmas

is filled with heav’nly grace. [Refrain]

----

Thank you for reading and singing along.