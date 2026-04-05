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Dakota Grace's avatar
Dakota Grace
1dEdited

My name is Ruthanne. I’ve had a lot of “Fridays” and I’m feeling overwhelmed. Please pray for me for clear guidance from the Lord. I don’t know what to do or where to go.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1d

My husband's cough cleared up! PTL Thank you for the prayers. Now we need prayer for his 7 hour surgery on April 6! No complications and a quick recovery!🙏🏻

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