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Sa Keck's avatar
Sa Keck
5h

O Father we need You. Save, heal, deliver & bring us closer to You in Jesus Mighty Name Amen 🙏

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
5h

May the Good Lord Bless each of you and all those in need. God Loves YOU.

MAGA

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