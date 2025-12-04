Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Joseph also went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to the city David called Bethlehem, because he was descended from the house and family of David. He went to be registered with Mary, to whom he was engaged and who was expecting a child. Luke 2:4-5 ESV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

I need prayer for healing for a very painful condition that has been plaguing me for weeks. Thank you all very much!

Please pray for Lorraine. Red blood cell count low. Prayers for healing and recovery. Also prayers for LouAnn’s health and Gods comfort and strength.

Pray we have a safe trip when we go home from the holiday. Pray my stomach issue resolved soon.

Please pray for the National Guard soldiers shot, pray for there families and Father God please protect all our soldiers. God please break the hearts of stone of these people who want to destroy our country and that they will find salvation through you son, the Lord Jesus Christ. God please let everyone have a blessed Thanksgiving and to find the fun, fellowship, and food we all share. And God please let everyone have a friend. Protect and guide us always, especially Mr. Huckabee who provides this wonderful site for us. Love you Father, son, and Holy Spirit and love you all. Amen.

HYMNAL: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

1 God rest you merry, gentlemen,

let nothing you dismay;

remember Christ, our Savior

was born on Christmas Day

to save us all from Satan’s pow’r

when we were gone astray.

Refrain:

O tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy,

O tidings of comfort and joy.

2 From God our heav’nly Father

a blessed angel came

and unto certain shepherds

brought tidings of the same,

how that in Bethlehem was born

the son of God by name. [Refrain]

3 “Fear not,” then said the angel,

“let nothing you affright;

this day is born a Savior,

the true and radiant light,

to free all those who trust in him

from Satan’s pow’r and might.” [Refrain]

4 Now to the Lord sing praises,

all you within this place,

and in true love and fellowship

each other now embrace;

this holy tide of Christmas

is filled with heav’nly grace. [Refrain]

