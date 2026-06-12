The Huckabee Post

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Aurea's avatar
Aurea
2h

Please pray for me; I have atrial fib, arthritis on knees and on one buttock (constant pain), bursitis on shoulders, have suffered from back pain for years; I am 82 years old and thanks to the Lord, I still drive. I sometimes go to my church on Wednesdays, because my neighbor drives me, but I do drive myself on Sundays at 11:00 am. I love my church, we have small groups and church is awesome. God bless you for praying, and may He answer all your prayers.🙏

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2h

God Loves you ... Huck also is key to MAGA.

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