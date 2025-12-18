Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

Please pray for Lorraine, Kevin, and Lou Ann who are dealing with serious medical issues. Prayers for strength and peace during this difficult time. Healing in accordance with God’s will.

This is Regina. Please pray for me. I need to find an affordable safe place to live and I need deliverance from depression and anxiety. Thank you for your prayers.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please keep praying for my son Mark. It now looks like he will need a transplant of his heart and his kidney. He will know soon (he is still in the Wake Forest Hospital) whether or not he is going to be put in the system and waiting for a doner

Please pray for the salvation of my seven children and their spouses, family healing, and restoration. Please pray for Karen, who is suffering horribly from cancer and is very tired. I am praying with all of you here. My love to each and everyone of you.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.” - NIV

And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. - KJV

When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.” - ESV

Hymnal: The Church’s One Foundation

Author: S. J. Stone

1. The Church’s one foundation

Is Jesus Christ her Lord;

She is his new creation,

By water and the word;

From Heav’n he came and sought her

To be his holy bride;

With his own blood he bought her,

And for her life he died.

2. Elect from ev’ry nation,

Yet one o’er all the Earth,

Her charter of salvation

One Lord, one faith, one birth;

One holy name she blesses,

Partakes one holy food,

And to one hope she presses,

With ev’ry grace endued.

3. ‘Mid toil and tribulation

And tumult of her war,

She waits the consummation

Of peace forever more;

Till with the vision glorious

Her longing eyes are blest,

And the great Church victorious

Shall be the Church at rest.

4. O happy ones and holy!

Lord, give us grace that we

Like them, the meek and lowly,

On high may dwell with thee;

There, past the border mountains,

Where in sweet vales, the bride

With thee, by living fountains,

Forever shall abide!

Thank you for reading and singing along.