DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And he said, the things which are impossible with men are possible with God.

Luke 18:27 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please continue to pray with me for my twin Tina. She is still having pretty severe issues with vertigo and other health issues. The vertigo causes boomerang issues. Doctor’s haven’t been able to address the cause or able to help. Thank you for your prayers. Prayers for each here, those needing and those requesting. Amen.

Please pray for my nephew Nick. The company he works for is laying off people left and right. Please God keep him employed. He has a little almost three year old miracle boy and is the sole provider for his family. Please God give him direction, should he stay with this co. In advanced position or move on with another company on the east coast. He is currently living on the west coast near his mother, father and sister. Thank you for your prayers. I lift everyone needing prayer and the ones requesting up to our Lord and Saviour. Amen.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

I am asking for prayer I’m in my 80s and two weeks ago I fell and broke my tibia. I cannot put my foot on the floor until the bone starts healing and then I can toe touch please pray that the bone simulator that I am getting will make my bone grow faster and I will be able to walk again. Thank you so much I do appreciate the prayers

Pray for my marriage - wife lives according to the Bible proverb 31 woman

Please pray for my peace of mind. It feels like the devil is constantly bombarding me with “what if’s”. Please pray for the salvation of my children and grandchildren.

Please lift up my children & grandchildren for healing from Church hurt, protection & return to faith. Protection for my oldest grandson who’s college baseball coaches are preaching Jesus name but cursing, yelling & telling him to criticize his teammates. For team

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

I have a praise! For all who have prayed for my granddaughter Zoe and her dad. She visited with him and April this past Sunday! It’s the first time she’s seen her dad in over a year. It’s a great start and I’m praising God. To Him goes all the glory! Thank you for prayers. I’m praying for all of you. Please don’t give up!

Pray for me as in two weeks my husband will have gone to Heaven for a year. It still hurts so deeply and I miss him so much. Thank you!

Please pray for my adult children and me. Pray that the Lord will move powerfully in our home. Both of my children need jobs, healing, and purpose. I need hope and encouragement.

Prayers for my grandson Jack having surgery on his Tibia and ankle on Friday to repair from an injury he’s a college student 🙏🏻

Please pray for God to open doors for a new job for either myself or my husband. I found out 2 months ago that I am being laid off and so far nothing. I am trying to trust God in all of this, but it’s also hard to not get discouraged. My last day at my current job is the day before Thanksgiving.

Pray for God’s will to be done in my relationship with RJ also that God will show us His power in righting the wrongs against RJ and provide a way out of jail for him.

Prayers for my mother has alteizmers and for caregiver brother Ronny to give him wisdom guidance and patience according to Gods will. Thank you in Jesus name amen

Asking for prayer for my broken relationship with my fiancé of 7 years. He doesn’t want to work through our issue and just wants to be over with. We lacked communication. My relationship with his daughter was rocky and caused tension between all 3 of us. Just a lot of brokenness in both relationships. Needing prayer for restoration of this is God’s plan.

HYMNAL: And Can It Be, That I Should Gain?

Listen:

Author: Charles Wesley

----

1 And can it be that I should gain

An int’rest in the Savior’s blood?

Died He for me, who caused His pain?

For me, who Him to death pursued?

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me?

Refrain:

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me!

2 ‘Tis mystery all! Th’Immortal dies!

Who can explore His strange design?

In vain the firstborn seraph tries

To sound the depths of love divine!

‘Tis mercy all! let earth adore,

Let angel minds inquire no more. [Refrain]

3 He left His Father’s throne above,

So free, so infinite His grace;

Emptied Himself of all but love,

And bled for Adam’s helpless race;

‘Tis mercy all, immense and free;

For, O my God, it found out me. [Refrain]

4 Long my imprisoned spirit lay

Fast bound in sin and nature’s night;

Thine eye diffused a quick’ning ray,

I woke, the dungeon flamed with light;

My chains fell off, my heart was free;

I rose, went forth and followed Thee. [Refrain]

5 No condemnation now I dread;

Jesus, and all in Him is mine!

Alive in Him, my living Head,

And clothed in righteousness divine,

Bold I approach th’eternal throne,

And claim the crown, through Christ my own. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.