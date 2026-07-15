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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I want to pray for health for my wife and I. - Adam

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also, for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for E to be rescued from darkness to life soon by grace in God’s mercy.

I have a lump that is currently being evaluated, and I would really appreciate your prayers. Please pray that it is benign and something that can be easily treated or managed. Also pray for wisdom for my doctors, peace during the waiting, and strength for me and my loved ones. Thank you so much for allowing me to ask for your prayers.

Please continue to pray for my grandson Christian Cody Lewis.. Heart Dr. appointment was canceled on July 8th and rescheduled to August 5th because the Dr. couldn't make it in that day.. But he has also been referred to a general surgeon about a colonoscopy.. Please pray for his healing and peace of mind.. Thank you and God bless you.

Myself to grow closer to God. For dreams and visions

Elderly Homeless lady Tammy who showed up at church Sunday. Going through detox, trying to help her get her life and independence and lead her to Christ. Pray God uses our kindness to speak to her heart

Going to need prayers for valves replacement in my heart. More than that please pray for my husband R to be able to come home and be here to take care of me. Thank you all for praying with us.

Please pray we have favor as we try to sell our RV. We can no longer travel as my husband is not well. We have a beautiful well cared for RV. We are told we may have to pay $30,000-$40,000. after we turn it over to the dealership, to pay it off. It’s the difference after what they offer us.

My mother Linda P. She has dementia. It’s getting worse. It’s hard to slowly Lose your mother. Sigh.

Please pray for Ronald and family. God knows the needs.

Salvation & deliverance for Chris, Zach, Brandon, Greg, Brittani, Brandi, E, Alisha, Clint, C, Adam

Please pray for Dee Dees daughter in law who just found out she has colon cancer. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for Glenn. Thank you!

HYMNAL: ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

Author: Louisa M. R. Stead

Listen:

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1 ‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

and to take him at his word;

just to rest upon his promise,

and to know, “Thus saith the Lord.”

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Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust him!

How I’ve proved him o’er and o’er!

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust him more!

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2 O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

just to trust his cleansing blood;

and in simple faith to plunge me

neath the healing, cleansing flood! [Refrain]

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3 Yes, ‘tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

just from sin and self to cease;

just from Jesus simply taking

life and rest, and joy and peace. [Refrain]

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Thank you for reading and singing along