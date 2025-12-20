Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

It’s Wednesday evening 12/17, please say a prayer for my dad, David. He is currently under hospice care until he passes. Please pray for peace during his transition to his heavenly home. He was quite scared about dying, he has been prayed for and over and last rites have been given.

I would just feel better if I knew people were praying.

Please pray for Lorraine, Kevin, and Lou Ann who are dealing with serious medical issues. Prayers for strength and peace during this difficult time. Healing in accordance with God’s will.

This is Regina. Please pray for me. I need to find an affordable safe place to live and I need deliverance from depression and anxiety. Thank you for your prayers.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please keep praying for my son Mark. It now looks like he will need a transplant of his heart and his kidney. He will know soon (he is still in the Wake Forest Hospital) whether or not he is going to be put in the system and waiting for a doner

Please pray for the salvation of my seven children and their spouses, family healing, and restoration. Please pray for Karen, who is suffering horribly from cancer and is very tired. I am praying with all of you here. My love to each and everyone of you.

Please pray that my anxiety that plagues me every day will end.

Please pray for my nephew N and his young family. Cancer survivor at a young age. We thank God for that. He is not looking well, under much stress right now. And please pray for my sister T, still experiencing vertigo and other health issues. Thank you all so much. God bless and keep each and every one of you, the requestor and those in need.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

New Update- Praise God, son J has finished all requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests are passed, hours, applying to the State, hoping it will not be delayed as he seeks his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife!

Also, Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Even Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working, but check up today showed heart enlarged… follow up ultrasound… scheduled in June? Thank you for praying for our upcoming time with 2 of our daughters. Pray he makes it through this busy season without heart problems. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

plz pray for friend Bonnie having knee surgery tomoro - & healing for Susy from surgery on Mon. Thanks much & blessings!

Please pray for my wife, Hillary, to have the Lord heal her lungs. She has COPD. She quit smoking years ago, but is having difficulty now...

Please pray for Michelle who was hit by a mail truck and in ICU, in critical condition. Pray for Cindy who is facing cancer for the fifth time.

Pray for Caroline, Nancy, Karen, Mary Sue, and GaNelle. Each have some illness. They all love the Lord and deserve your Blessings. May the Good Lord hold them in His loving hands. PTL

Please pray for Sharon's ministry finances. All Glory to GOD 🙏

New Prayer Requests:

Please pray for me Henry. Who is have issues with an enlarged Prostate.

Pray for my wife to return to God and Christ our redeemer in Christ name

Asking for prayer for direction, restoration, and deliverance from all demonic oppression. Thank you, God bless you all! Have a wonderful Holy Days Season!

Please pray for A Friend Janice D .... she is in critical here in ICU ...I pray God will heal restore that the Holy Spirit oversee her care and she makes a speedy recovery...in Jesus’ name.

Pray God takes my 94-year-old grandpa home. He has dementia and can’t really walk and his declining drastically, but he still knows about the Lord so strongly and yearns to go be with the Lord up in heaven

Please pray for Bob, Sue, Stacie, and Becky to be healed by the Lord. They all have some sort of cancer. Pray for Sherry to be healed from RA.

Pray for my 10 year old grandson, Justice, because he’s having trouble making friends at his new school. He has audio processing disorder which affects his speech. Thank you.

Pray for my leg and head where fail gloria

Please pray for Liz as she is having surgery 12/26/25 to remove a lesion which may be attached to major artery next to aorta. Please pray it is not attached to the major artery and that it’s not cancer. Pray God works through the surgeon and gives him wisdom. All things are possible with God! All praise and glory to our magnificent God! Thank you All for your prayers the are very much appreciated.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

35 The angel replied, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the baby to be born will be holy, and he will be called the Son of God. - NLT

35 The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called[a] the Son of God. - NIV

35 And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God. - KJV

Hymnal: Jesus Paid It All

Author: Elvina M. Hall

Listen:

1 I hear the Savior say,

“Thy strength indeed is small,

Child of weakness, watch and pray,

Find in Me thine all in all.”

Refrain:

Jesus paid it all,

All to Him I owe;

Sin had left a crimson stain,

He washed it white as snow.

---

2 Lord, now indeed I find

Thy pow’r and Thine alone,

Can change the leper’s spots

And melt the heart of stone. [Refrain]

---

3 For nothing good have I

Where-by Thy grace to claim;

I’ll wash my garments white

In the blood of Calv’ry’s Lamb. [Refrain]

---

4 And when, before the throne,

I stand in Him complete,

“Jesus died my soul to save,”

My lips shall still repeat. [Refrain]

Other Versions:

‘Jesus Paid It All” - Kim Walker-Smith | Worship Circle Hymns

“Jesus Paid It All” (Hymn 281) - Hymnology (Official Video)

Thank you for reading and singing along.