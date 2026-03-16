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In the almost-decade since it happened, we have never forgotten about the Seth Rich murder case, and neither has Ron Wright at American Thinker.

In a new piece, Wright recounts the circumstances, such as they are publicly known, of Rich’s violent death while walking home on a Washington DC street in the early hours of July 10, 2016. The murder was quickly dubbed a botched robbery attempt by the DC Metro Police, even though nothing belonging to Rich --- his wallet, watch or phone --- was taken. The case has never been solved.

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But Sen. Chuck Grassley (our hero), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the best argument we’ve ever seen against term/age limits for Congress and Senate, has never let this go, and his dogged pursuit of truth in the case, primarily by welcoming the testimony of FBI whistleblowers, appears finally to be bearing fruit. It was Sen. Grassley’s discovery of so-called “Special Access” files at the FBI that led attorney Ty Clevenger to keep pursuing his Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Matt Taibbi has an update on this.

FBI Director Kash Patel has set up a task force to go through these files --- which according to Taibbi hold “decades of hidden history.” Grassley praised the whistleblowers for bringing the files out of the darkness and said he’s asked Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to turn over certain Prohibited Access documents to Congress. “I’ve received some,” the senator said, “but am still waiting on others. I urge the DOJ and FBI to keep digging --- which previous administrations apparently didn’t make any effort to do --- so that the facts can come to light.”

As you know if you read this newsletter, “Prohibited Access” files are not merely prohibited. Their very existence is completely secret except for those very top-level personnel who have been “read in” on that aspect of a case, traditionally at the deputy director level or higher. Of course, an incoming deputy director such as Dan Bongino would have had no way of knowing the files were there unless he had been expressly told (and how likely would that have been, by outgoing Biden officials?). No one new would possibly have known they existed. That’s why it took whistleblowers to expose this.

According to Taibbi, these are “digital descendants” of records that go back as far as Richard Nixon’s presidency, when the limits of existing technology meant they simply had to hide printed pages inside upper-level locked offices.

Taibbi learned that this type of file extends back through both Democrat and Republican presidencies, involving over a thousand cases. “There are no rules for passing access to the system from one administration to the next,” he observed. “Instead, operation of prohibited access files is described as an oral tradition [editorial aside: ORAL TRADITION???] passed down among senior FBI officials, independent of agents below and political appointees above in Congress and even the White House.”

Well, that might explain a lot.

This is yet another way --- Hillary Clinton’s abuse of a personal server for official and sometimes classified State Department business is another --- to get around FOIA requests, many of which turn out to be unproductive. As Taibbi said, “The implications of the nation’s chief law enforcement and counterintelligence organization [keeping] a separate, non-searchable filing system are mind-boggling.” And as one of our favorite legal analysts, Margot Cleveland, put it, “You don’t run a Constitutional republic on secret files.”

As you know, it was just days after Rich’s brutal homicide --- two shots to the back (!) --- that WikiLeaks started releasing thousands of DNC emails that revealed their rigging of the 2016 Democrat primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Bernie Sanders. Seth Rich was known to be a Bernie supporter, so the motivation was certainly there for him to expose that if he could.

But the so-called DNC “hack” marked the beginning of the all-encompassing Russia Hoax that was used for years against GOP nominee and later President Donald Trump, despite there being no real evidence for it. The media went nuts with this “Russian hack” conspiracy theory. The Russia story was expanded into a bogus Special Counsel investigation, led by Robert Mueller. (Let’s just say it was led by him in name. It appears actually to have been led by legal pit bull Andrew Weissmann, as Mueller seemed disconnected from the investigation in subsequent congressional testimony and couldn’t answer the most basic questions about it. He reportedly has been residing for some time in a memory care facility.)

The DNC worked exclusively with a forensic computer investigative company called CrowdStrike that supported the foreign-hack scenario even though their founder later admitted under oath that they had no evidence at all for this, only supposition.

We’ve always wondered why the FBI never insisted --- as in, with a SUBPOENA --- on examining the original DNC hard drive themselves, relying instead on that one report from CrowdStrike, who’d been hired by... the DNC! Who was running this investigation, anyway?

As you’ll recall, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange made it clear he never divulges a source, but in this case, he got as far as saying in a televised interview that “no state actor,” including Russia, was involved in the transfer of data from the DNC. We would think you can take that to the bank. Add to this the other expert opinions that suggest this was not an outside hack at all, but an internal leak, likely using a thumb drive.

Wright has been following this case in detail all along; here’s a helpful excerpt from his latest installment, including a link to past pieces:

“This case sits at the center of what looks like a RICO-level criminal enterprise: elements of the Deep State—FBI, DOJ, CIA, and allied networks—engaged in fraud, obstruction, election subversion, and worse. I’ve argued that point in articles from 2020 onward, all built on public records, FOIA battles, declassifications, and whistleblower leaks. Fully disclosing Rich’s seized laptops, drives, and related files could blow open the entire 2016 Russia narrative, exposing ties to Benghazi arms trafficking, Clinton Foundation pay-to-play, FISA warrant abuses, Ukraine meddling, and more. Instead, the FBI has stonewalled for years.”

But Wright believes that the Trump DOJ and FBI might be, in his words, “finally ending the silence.” The dam broke with the shocking revelation about those “Prohibited Access” files. Wright saw all along what we did, too: that Rich’s potential role as a whistleblower “threatened the whole house of cards” when it came to maintaining the all-important Russia Hoax. That in itself certainly doesn’t mean he was targeted for murder, but it does mean there likely was ample motive to silence him.

So, we haven’t forgotten Seth Rich. And now it’s time to ask again, was he just the victim of a seemingly pointless random killing while walking down a DC street on his way home, or was he silenced to protect the emerging Russia Hoax, the phony story upon which the whole Democrat political strategy was to be based in 2016 and beyond?

For now, this must-read piece includes links to a treasure trove of articles written by Wright, dating from as long ago as February 2020. All of this is excellent reading. Wright, a retired detective, worked in law enforcement for 35 years, starting back in the day of hard-copy files. He knows just what this looks like. As he says today, “The FBI’s top-brass-only restriction is deliberate concealment, not just oversight. Scandalous doesn’t cover it.”

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