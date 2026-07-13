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Faye Shockey's avatar
Faye Shockey
3h

I love reading your newsletter. It makes me feel good to read an article that I can trust to be accurate. Keep up the good work.

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Firewagon
2h

Two factual thoughts on the passing of Senator Graham. One day you are here, the next day you are gone. Everyone, of any age, should consider that you are not guaranteed your next breath! Those you care about should KNOW you care about them, and reminded often. God's rest to him, and may God, in His infinite mercy, grant some measure of comfort to those Lindsey Graham leaves behind!

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