Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth).

Ephesians 5:8-9

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We were shocked and profoundly saddened at the news that Sen. Lindsey Graham had died suddenly of an aortic dissection (heart disease caused by hardened arteries) on Saturday at age 71. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and staffers.

A US Air Force veteran of 33 years, a staunch defender of Israel, and a longtime GOP force in the Senate, Graham was one of the most tireless advocates for Republican policies, and, despite the occasional falling-out with the President, for Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda. He was renowned for his humor and bipartisanship, two qualities sorely lacking in politics today. Many admirers were especially shocked by the news of his death because it seemed that they had just seen him on one political TV show or another, and they likely had.

Tributes to him are pouring in from prominent conservatives nationwide, and even some Democrats.

President Trump called Graham’s impassioned defense of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the surreal attack on him at his confirmation hearings “one of the 10 greatest moments” in Congressional history.

Sadly, there are also the usual soulless ghouls on the left mocking and celebrating his death on social media, but we will do them the kindness of ignoring them and not repeating their names – which also denies them their reason for existing. But since we’re forced to cover the news, no matter how repulsive, you can click this link to read more if you have a strong stomach.

Piers Morgan summed it up well on X, saying that this “reminds me that the least kind people on Earth are ironically those on the #BeKind woke left.”

As many observers have noticed, when you start out celebrating the deaths of human beings for holding different political views, it’s the first step on the road to encouraging and even committing political assassinations. That’s also the road to another eventual destination they will one day be shocked and surprised to discover.

Finally, this is an interesting article on 10 things you may not know about Lindsey Graham.

Unfortunately, there is no way to avoid the fact that the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham has enormous political implications that have to be reported, even when attention should be directed to prayers and mourning. With such a closely-divided Senate, this narrows the GOP majority even more. And Graham was a major advocate for the SAVE Act. President Trump acknowledged that his death makes it even harder for Trump to get the bill passed before the November elections, if at all.

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com has more on how Graham’s death is a massive blow to Trump’s agenda.

Graham’s death has also launched a scramble to replace him, since the deadline in South Carolina for filing to run in a special primary election is July 21, with the election falling on August 11. Among the possible candidates is current Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint someone to fill Graham’s term until the next Congress begins. At least one House Republican, Joe Wilson, was interested in the appointment, but decided against it because it would lower the already razor-thin GOP majority in the House.

Over the weekend, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps launched attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that Iran has authority over the waterway and that it’s closed again. The US responded with a massive wave of attacks on Iranian targets, to which Iran responded by attacking its neighbors, launching missiles at US targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Jordan.

President Trump imposed new sanctions on Iran and issued a list of demands, including that Iran cease all attacks on ships and admit that the Strait of Hormuz is open without tolls.

Trump also told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that Iran is “getting its a** kicked,” and its navy, air force and missile capabilities have been “virtually annihilated.” He said, “We’re going to keep the Strait, and we’ll probably run it. ‌We’ll become the guardian of the Strait,” and other nations should pay us to cover the cost of security.

The GOP is also down by another vote due to the continuing hospitalization of Sen. Mitch McConnell. Thankfully, reports of his death turned out to be greatly exaggerated: he released a photo of himself in his hospital bed, with his wife Elaine Chao standing by his side. Naturally, this was greeted with ridiculous conspiracy claims about the photo being an AI fake. Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at Redstate has both the facts and the fake news.

McConnell also released a statement explaining his mysterious disappearance since June. He said he’d suffered a fall that landed him in the hospital, where he’d contracted a mild case of pneumonia. He noted that being 84 and with premium health insurance, the hospital wanted to run every test imaginable. He said he’d been working with Senate staff and colleagues and hoped to get back to work as soon as possible.

McConnell is retiring at the end of this year, but his absence for even a few months during such a vital pre-election period is another major obstacle for the slim Republican majority.

Breaking News: There’s been a report of another ICE-related shooting in Maine. It reportedly involved someone trying to run over an agent. We don’t know much as of this writing, other than Democrats will blame ICE no matter what it is. Here’s an early report; we’re sure we’ll have more tomorrow.

Ever since it was reported last week that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had intervened to deport a Laotian illegal alien who was convicted of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl over a multi-year period, many people have rightly demanded to know why in the world he had received a pardon from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. We now have the answer. Brace yourselves.

Turns out that Minnesota’s Clemency Review Commission voted 4-2 despite him admitting the horrific crime, with the four aye votes arguing that they were concerned that if they didn’t pardon him, he might be deported. One commissioner argued that that would separate him from his six children, and “the kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society.”

We would argue that not having a child rapist around is in the best interests of both society and his own children.

A DHS official hit the nail on the head by saying, “Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his Minnesota sanctuary politicians are protecting.”

We keep hearing from California’s leftist politicians that if their policies are so toxic, then why does California have such a huge economy? The obvious answer is that California is blessed with incredible natural resources and the legacy of a system built by people who were not socialist morons. But that’s who’s inherited it, and the capitalist base is gradually eroding.

Farmers are being driven out of business by radical environmental policies. Silicon Valley tech companies are relocating to Austin or Dallas, with talk of a new “billionaire’s tax” turbocharging the U-Hauls. Taxpayers are fleeing as anyone who’s productive and able to relocate gets the heck out. And California politicians who have always relied on Hollywood to be a source of tax revenue, jobs and propaganda are seeing that crumble away, too, as major studios see their $200 million blockbusters bomb and get buried by low-budget indies like “Obsession,” which was made for $700,000 by a former YouTuber.

It took quite a while, but like a home in the Hollywood Hills, the decline of L.A. as the world’s movie and TV capital started gradually, but is now reaching landslide status. Here are two more sad indicators that the Golden Age of Hollywood is well and truly over.

Between California’s high taxes and regulations, the demands of unions and productions moving to more welcoming states, the owners of Television City, once the glamorous home of the studios that gave us classics like “All in the Family” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” are deep in debt and about to sell the iconic property. It’s likely to be repurposed as retail space, or mixed-use, if any studios survive at all. AI will likely hasten the decline of demand for production studios and personnel.

And on the movie side of the ledger, the state is trying to block Paramount’s buyout of Warner Brothers, and the attorney general may sue to stop it (good longterm planning: Sue people to force them to keep losing money indefinitely.) Advisors to Paramount CEO David Ellison are reportedly urging him to relocate Paramount’s corporate headquarters to another state, along with the $30 billion Paramount was going to spend in California.

No decisions have been made yet, but nothing would be more symbolic of how badly leftist politics have harmed California than to see the most iconic movie studio of them all, Paramount – the studio where Norma Desmond arrived at the gates in her old limo in “Sunset Boulevard” – leave California, and its famous studio be shuttered or demolished. It shows that like Norma, leftwing politics have outlived their time and are falling apart in public.

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