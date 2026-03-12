Photo credit: MSN.com

Over the past few months, investigation after investigation into the fraud and graft permeating the U.S. government --- all levels of government --- has thankfully come to light. You’ve no doubt read about most of them in this newsletter. Just yesterday, in fact, there was the FBI’s investigation of likely election fraud in Fulton and now Maricopa Counties (with more counties reportedly to come).

And today, we have another breaking story: allegations of Medicaid/Medicare fraud involving myriad phony “hospice” centers in the Los Angeles area. In practice, these “hospices” appear to operate very much like the phony “day care centers” being run in Minnesota, caring for no one but siphoning off billions of taxpayer dollars, probably to foreign-run organized crime. (Remember that when you review your pay stub or fill out your tax forms for this year.) More on that scandal elsewhere in the newsletter.

But one of these alleged frauds involves the highest level of government, the center of power that is the Presidency, specifically the Obama Foundation and the $850 million (!) Obama Presidential Center.

Till now, our criticism of the OPC --- note that it’s not called the “Obama Library” because it isn’t really a presidential library with actual records, though it will have a basketball court --- has focused mostly on how (pardon the expression) butt-ugly the design is. Construction is almost complete, but unless there’s been some kind of transformation along the way, what a blight on Chicago this thing will be. Perhaps Chicago deserves it; that’s another commentary. But have you SEEN it? Even if you like modernist buildings (we generally do), you will likely hate it. Even if it were being built in honor of President Trump, you would hate it. TRUMP would hate it. This is actually a building that even Trump wouldn’t want to put his name on.

The Center will include a branch of the Chicago Public Library. A library within a library? Well, not exactly. As reported by Matt Margolis at PJ Media, the Obama Presidential Center “will not operate as a traditional presidential library overseen by the National Archives.” In fact, that’s why it’s called a PRESIDENTIAL CENTER and not a presidential library. Naturally, one wonders why the choice was made to break with tradition for this particular administration. Perhaps to keep certain paper records inaccessible to the public?

Also, did you know that the OPC didn’t need to buy the 19.3 acres of land for construction of this building and its complex? This is publicly-owned Chicago parkland, leased from the city for just $10 a year (!) with a 99-year lease. As Margolis points out, this is prime public property that could bring the city of Chicago tens of millions of dollars in potential profit. All down the drain for Obama’s sweet deal.

The money the Obama Foundation might have had to pay for the land is now going to its officers, in hugely inflated salaries. In 2024, CEO….(drum roll, please)….Valerie Jarrett commanded a yearly salary of $740,000. And that’s just the beginning. As Margolis points out, six of their ten highest-paid executives previously held senior roles in the Obama administration or campaign. Margolis tells who they are and outlines their eye-popping earnings.

Overall, salaries and benefits rose from $18.5 million in 2018 to $43.7 million in 2024. They have 337 employees.

Democrats counter that these top salaries are comparable with those of other non-profits. If that’s true, we’d have to say we humble writers went into the wrong line of work. The real money is in those “non-profits.” These days, government-funded “non-profits,” like the publishing industry, seem to exist largely as slush funds to keep unemployed Democrats living high on the hog. Seriously, if other heads of non-profits are raking in that kind of dough, we would be highly unlikely to donate to those organizations.

Kathy Savi, GOP chairwoman for Illinois (and, boy, does she have her work cut out for her) said, ‘Illinois Democrats are truly living their best lives --- making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to help design the ugliest building in Chicago. Their jaw-dropping salaries prove that Illinois’ culture of corruption is alive and well as Barack Obama’s top allies rake in the cash.”

As Margolis says, “If the Obama Presidential Center is supposed to preserve his legacy, it’s doing exactly that --- including the corruption.” Take a look at his report and you’ll see that Illinois Republicans, in his words, “smell the stench of classic Chicago corruption.” Sadly, not even Febreze is gonna take the odor out of their clothes.

