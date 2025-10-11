Despite many blue states and woke cities trying to turn next Monday into “Indigenous Peoples Day,” President Trump signed an executive order reaffirming that it is Columbus Day. He also designated October 9th as Leif Erikson Day, in honor of the Viking explorer who beat Columbus to the New World, discovering Newfoundland about 1,000 years ago. Trump called that an important holiday for Scandinavians.

Calling Columbus an American hero who had been slandered by the left, Trump declared on Truth Social, “I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes. The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much…tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all!...Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback.” He added, “Columbus Day…We’re back, Italians!”

That is horribly insensitive and offensive to flat-Earthers!

We would add that if any liberals want to apologize to Indigenous Peoples for the return of Columbus Day, they could sign over the deeds to their homes instead of just making empty “acknowledgements” that their land was stolen from Native Americans.