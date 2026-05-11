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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2h

Laugh of the Day : Yes. It's so funny it hurts

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
1hEdited

RE; Sen. Ted Cruz gave AOC an F on 9th grade history, saying, “It was literally a revolution against oppressive GOVERNMENT...the very thing AOC wants to inflict on us all.”

To be more specific the Revolution was originally fought to get and receive the same rights as British Citizens and become British Citizens. And would in turn recognize the King's sovereignty over the Colonies.

All of which didn't last long. King refused to grant rights. So the idea was then born if we are going to fight and die for rights, let us fight and die for freedom from British rule altogether!!

Hence "Give me liberty or give me death!". And thus. The original "No Kings" was born!

At the signing of the Declaration there was Gallows Humor. One I remember was "You being so light you will dangle awhile before you die. Me being so heavy my neck will snap right away".

This meaning they knew what they were risking for freedom. Freedom was that precious to the signers.

All those at Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, Alamo, Gettysburg, Normandy and so many more believed the same thing. And many, many, paid for freedom with precious blood and sacrifice!

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