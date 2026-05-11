Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 4 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

As the gerrymandering battles continue to roll on across America, Democrats are seething and panicking over the Virginia Supreme Court ruling their 10-1 power grab unconstitutional just because they violated multiple constitutional requirements in pushing it through. They are furious at the Court for doing its job rather than being angry at themselves for blowing over $60 million on a referendum that they were warned from the start wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.

It’s apparent that their hysteria is not letting them think straight, since some of their suggestions for handling this decision sound like the first four stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining and depression.

First, the Democrats appealed to the Court to stay their own ruling on grounds that...well, Democrats didn’t like it. Others are talking about stacking the state Supreme Court with extra activist liberal Justices (a drastic action that wouldn’t happen before the 2026 elections anyway.) Some are demanding that the ruling be appealed to the US Supreme Court, which has been clear about not usurping the jurisdiction of state Supreme Courts to rule on issues involving their states’ constitutions.

There is also a crazy idea being floated to lower the Court’s mandatory retirement age to 54 and replace the entire Virginia Supreme Court, apparently with one that doesn’t care at all about the law and the constitution and just gives Democrats whatever they want. This is also their plan for the US Supreme Court if they get back in power. Vote accordingly.

Maybe the most hilariously unhinged response came from Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, who released a video railing about how the “will of the people was not served” and “Justice was not served.” The ruling striking down the unconstitutional gerrymandering bill was written by a Justice appointed by...Mark Warner.

We wish they would just admit they broke the rules and got caught and move on to the fifth stage of grief: acceptance. But that’s not likely to happen because the current Democratic Party’s only unshakable principle is that no matter how the elections go, they must remain in power (“Democracy!”)

You’d think that when you have to gerrymander representation away from 40% of a state’s voters, flood the nation with illegal aliens and insist on counting them in the Census for House apportionment and even letting them vote, fight like rabid badgers against even the most basic and popular election integrity measures, divide Americans against each other by race, lie about your positions during elections when you plan to do the opposite once you win, and weaponize the justice system to silence and jail your political opponents, just to stay in power, at some point you might think: “Maybe we should just adopt better policies so that Americans would WANT to vote for us.”

Instead, it’s been estimated that without all these dirty tricks, the Democrats would lose as many as 40 House seats.

Old time liberals like Bill Maher keep urging the party to reclaim its sanity and move back to the center. This is an excellent explanation for why that’s now impossible. The tail isn’t just wagging the dog, it’s got the dog scared to death of it.

Conclusion: “Best we don’t let this crowd win national power again, ever.” Agreed!

RELATED: Townhall columnist Derek Hunter on how the party has been hijacked by people who are “a special kind of stupid.”

Laugh of the Day! It’s very telling that the funniest thing you hear from the political world is no longer a joke from a late-night comedy show, but actual quotes from people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Hot off an interview last week where she declared that black people invented democracy, on Friday, she told an audience at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics that the American Revolution was fought “against the billionaires of their time.”

Well, we suppose if you consider King George III a “billionaire,” that’s KINDA true...

Although as X’s Community Notes pointed out, much of the Revolution was financed by Robert Morris, the richest man in America at the time. Sen. Ted Cruz gave AOC an F on 9th grade history, saying, “It was literally a revolution against oppressive GOVERNMENT...the very thing AOC wants to inflict on us all.”

We’ll toss in that it was also fought on the principle that “taxation without representation is tyranny.” Ironically, all the New England states that were part of the original colonies now tax Republican voters while denying them any representation in the House.

And for the record, America’s first billionaire was John D. Rockefeller, who was born in 1839. Note to AOC: That was AFTER the American Revolution.

As results continue to roll in from Britain’s local elections, it’s clear that PM Keir Starmer’s Labour Party that’s presided over making the UK more “diverse” by flooding it with unassimilated radical Muslims and jailing anyone who objects is taking a historic beating. As of this writing, Starmer has yet to resign, and is making the kind of defiantly self-righteous statements one would expect from such an egomaniac. But the writing is on the wall for his party.

And here’s some graffiti they failed to read: Thanks to them, the Muslim Independent Party won 208 council seats, up by 177 since the last election. Perfect observation from the link: For decades, the Labour Party waved in Muslim migrants because they needed the Muslim vote. “Alas for the nominally ruling party, the Muslim vote no longer needs Labour.”

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