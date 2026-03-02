The Huckabee Post

Tony Perone
6h

The kingdom of God is advancing, and the King is on His throne. As Psalm 2 records Almighty God saying to His appointed King, His Beloved Son: “Ask of me and I will give you the nations for your inheritance,” this is the time for Christ to grow His inheritance.

Iran/Persia belongs to the King.

CMC
5h

Pray for another Nebuchadnezzar in Persia who will acknowledge the Supreme God - Creator above all others (including allah)

