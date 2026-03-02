Photo credit: CNN

By Kenneth Allard

As a Cold Warrior of long-standing, I helped to train the next generation after 911. They quickly taught me their lingo for distinguishing between good guys, bad guys and the vast majority of semi-combatants who only wanted to be left alone. But the presence of the “enemy,” was normally pinned down by pointing at a map and looking puzzled, while our allies gleefully shouted back “Ali Baba!” One of the few cross-cultural bridges in the Wars on Terror was everyone had apparently read that famous story from Arabian Nights.

How wonderfully ironic that Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening salvos of our latest war on Iran, apparently surrounded by 40 of his closest bandit-brothers. Although hostile Democrats vociferously protested Donald Trump’s latest success, it was not clear why anyone would waste a tear on the dead ayatollah or his henchmen. One notable exception: Pastor David Nasser, who appeared on Fox television on Sunday to note that “The fastest growing church in the world right now is actually the underground Christian Church in Iran.” Having escaped Iran as a child, Pastor Nasser is now a Christian minister who believes that the weekend attacks may bring about liberation or even a revolution. But his highest hope: “That this (i.e., the fall of the regime) will actually bring about revival.”https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/pastor-david-nasser-who-fled-iran-as-child/

Watching the network news feeds on Saturday, it was startling to see Iranian women taking control of streets where tens of thousands were recently mowed down by Iranian security forces. But when those women suddenly began discarding the ugly, thick cloaks once required by the “morality police,” it was clear that a new day was dawning. So far, neither the Israelis nor their American allies have paused their aerial bombardments, instead aiming at the complete destruction of Iranian war-making potential: naval and air forces, drones, missiles and the command-and-control mechanisms used to direct their military and to cow the population. It will be far more difficult to confront a basic fact of life: However much they may be despised, the military and police forces sustaining the regime have the guns. The Iranian people thus far do not.

Having watched at close range as the Rumsfeld Pentagon struggled to damp down an Iraqi insurgency that better planning might have avoided, one can only hope that General “Raisin’ Cain and his associates will remain tightly focused on the strategic essentials – the good-will and support of the Iranian people being most important. As a young Harvard graduate student about to join the West Point faculty, I was a naïve, perplexed observer to the precipitous fall of the Shah, one of our strongest regional allies. In his place was the newly unrestrained savagery of a collapsing society, a moment brilliantly conveyed by the movie Argo. I had one advantage over most of new Harvard colleagues, because my boyhood religious training had left me well-acquainted with the Books of Esther and Daniel, two immortal stories set in Ancient Persia. A succession of Sunday school teachers acquainted me with Mordechai’s charge to Esther, “Who knows if you were created for such a moment as this?” Or Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego classically defying the King’s order to worship him. The history of this country is a precious heritage that today’s Iranians have every right to recover, the reassertion of an exquisitely civilized society too long savaged by cretins.

As Coach Herb Brooks told the US Olympic hockey team just as those now-forgotten events were occurring, great moments are borne of great opportunities. The US and Israel have displayed exceptional military prowess in framing today’s opportunity to recover what was nearly lost by decades of bad leadership and strategic myopia. Indeed, the record established by Presidents Carter, Obama and Biden is a slow-motion Cuban Missile Crisis that endured for nearly a half-century and might well have ended in nuclear disaster. So when you hear Democratic leaders (Schumer, Warren, Sanders & Reed) persist this week in their pointless return trips to the War Powers Act, smile but do not listen. They understood nothing of history as it was occurring right under their pointy noses: What on earth makes anyone believe that they have replaced their dunce caps with the helmet of Athena?

Colonel (Ret.) Ken Allard is a former West Point faculty member, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.