Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

John 1:9-10

Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina are holding primary elections today, so if you’re in one of those states, get out and vote.

Fox News has a page with real-time primary news updates and running vote totals.

The most-watched race will be in Maine, where Democrats will answer the question, “Just how low will a party sink for power?” We’re no fans of Gov. Janet Mills, but at least she’s a respectable candidate and a decent human being. She’s still on the ballot for those who don’t want to play Russian Roulette with their Senate seat.

Still, polls show the likely winner to be Graham Platner, an anti-Semitic, communist weirdo with a Nazi tattoo and a disgusting history of online sexual creepiness and alleged abuse of women. He’s also started to anger some fellow veterans by always blaming his gross behavior on PTSD, which are the initials of a medical condition, not Dr. Jekyll’s formula for turning a man into a monster.

Platner has at least been useful as a litmus test, to see which Democrats still maintain some principles and which are willing to sell their souls for power. For instance, we see leftist politicians like Rep. Ro Khanna, the type who used to lecture us about “believing all women” and claim that raising your hand at a rally made you a Nazi, now saying, “Don’t believe THOSE women” and “Ignore that SS tattoo and the anti-Semitic tweets, we’re sure he’s not a Nazi ANYMORE.”

The lust for power also led to jawdropping statements like calling Platner’s opponent, longtime GOP incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, a “hardcore MAGA extremist.” Susan Collins! One of the two or three Republicans most likely to be mistaken for a Democrat whenever there’s a vote on a GOP agenda item.

Then there are the precious few remaining ethical Democrats like John Fetterman, who taunted Platner that he would wear a suit for the rest of his Senate career if Platner could prove that none of the people he sent pictures of his genitals to on the sleazy Kik messaging app were minors. Yes, that’s actually the bar he’s being asked to clear for entry to the US Senate, and we’re not even sure if he can do it.

Come on, Maine voters. Your native son Stephen King has given us enough horror stories. Don’t give one in the Senate, too.

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As California’s loooooooong vote count continues, socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman has pulled ahead of Spencer Pratt, and the media declared it a two-way runoff between incumbent Karen Bass and Raman, or as they used to call that in the 1970s, “a disaster movie double feature.” But not so fast: Pratt is urging his supporters not to give up yet. He says Raman is ahead by only a fraction of a percent, and there are 2.4 million ballots still to count (THIS LONG after the election!!) Most of them are from Los Angeles County, where people are most likely to support Pratt over the Democrats’ literal smoke-filled room.

Of course, Pratt will need a hefty chunk of those ballots, and let’s hope the counting is being watched closely, because there are so many suspicious narratives rising – like how did an uninspiring candidate like Raman somehow surge in the vote count after the election when her own district didn’t even support her? ‘Tis a puzzlement.

Meanwhile, it’s delicious to contemplate how Democrats forced these “jungle primaries” on the state assuming the top two finishers would always be Democrats, leaving voters no other choice (”Democracy!”) – only to panic when they realized that if enough people voted for a Republican, voters would actually have a choice. And by golly, it appears that they will, at least in the Governor’s race.

Decision Desk HQ has unofficially called the Governor’s primary with empty suit machine Democrat Xavier Becerra in first place and Republican Steve Hilton in second. There are (of course) still a lot of ballots to count, but they’ve determined that at this point, it’s impossible for third place Democrat Tom Steyer to catch up and surpass Hilton (although this being California, that’s never impossible.)

We often say that certain elections are IQ tests, but this one will be a test for insanity: Will Californians keep on doing the same thing and expect a different result?

The Biggest Loser in this election was Tom Steyer. He beat out a few other candidates, but the leftist hedge fund billionaire funded his own campaign to the tune of $213 million, the most expensive self-funded campaign in state history, and didn’t make it to the run-off. If it’s any consolation, at least it’s less than the over $340 million of his own money that he set fire to in 2020 on a failed Presidential bid. All told, he’s blown well over half a billion dollars on political runs that went nowhere.

With that kind of record, maybe he should be in charge of California’s high speed rail project.

If you want proof of the wisdom of Kentucky GOP voters in handing Rep. Thomas Massie his walking papers, he provided more of it on Monday. Massie made a speech in Congress, supposedly to honor the survivors and victims of the June 8, 1967, attack on the USS Liberty in a war zone off the coast of Egypt. There were 34 casualties and over 170 injured. And honoring them is fine...except it was a mistaken friendly fire incident by the Israeli military, and Massie used the speech not just to honor the victims but to launch a number of false claims against Israel and call for a new probe, implying that it was a deliberate attack. Massie called his speech, “Justice Delayed.”

Just what we need at this moment: another crackpot launching incendiary allegations against Israel, these going back 59 years. As PJ Media’s Stephen Green put it, Massie must be practicing for his post-Congress podcast career.

We are indebted to David Reaboi on X for pointing out that this attack has been the subject of more than a dozen official US and Israeli investigations and all the evidence points to it being a tragic incident of mistaken identity during wartime. He even goes through Massie’s false claims one by one, refuting them with the evidence that these investigations already turned up.

As Reaboi sums it up, why launch these long-discredited allegations after nearly six decades? “Because they want to convince you -- despite all evidence and lack of motive – to hate Israel and Jews. There is absolutely nothing else going on here, and the proof for that is how enthusiastically they lie about what actually happened that day.”

Hot on the heels of a federal judge blocking President Trump’s reparations fund for victims of federal lawfare, another federal judge blocked his limits on immigration from 39 countries where it’s too hard to screen people’s backgrounds…

And on Monday, an Obama-appointed federal judge blocked his $100,000 fee for H1-B specialized worker visa applicants. It was meant to cut down on corporations importing cheaper foreign workers to replace American workers.

The latter judge wrote that the visa charge amounts to a tax that Congress would have to approve (apparently, it’s not like Obamacare, which is or isn’t a tax, depending on what’s most convenient at the moment.) Interestingly, the judge ruled that while the President is able to restrict noncitizen entry into the United States, only Congress has the power to tax. Wait, the President is able to restrict noncitizen entry into the US? Another judge just told us he can’t. Then again, just last year, a third judge upheld Trump’s power to impose the H1-B visa fee, and that’s still under appeal to more judges.

Here in the 250th birthday year of the United States, it’s comforting to know that we don’t have to rely on the whims of the voters to choose elected representatives to make policies that the majority want, when we can be ruled over by unelected lawyers of loving grace and unparalleled wisdom.

On that subject, here is why Democrats are so frantic to get back into power, expand the Supreme Court, and pack it with leftwing activists who use the Constitution as Charmin, the way they have with lower courts:

On Monday, the Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling upholding a Biden-era EPA regulation that would have outlawed gas stoves and water heaters and forced Americans who have them either to renovate their homes or replace them with expensive electric appliances. They sent the ruling back to the DC Court of Appeals “for further consideration,” when it should have been sent back in an ashtray.

If you are thinking of voting for any Democrat in November, remember that this is what you would be voting for: A nation in which it’s considered rightwing extremism not to force you to spend thousands of dollars remodeling your house because some unelected activist bureaucrats don’t like the way you heat your food and water.

We have limited space (and patience), so we normally don’t devote a lot of time to the whining and bleating of liberal celebrities and “news” media figures. As commentators ourselves, we don’t like commenting on other people’s commentary, particularly when it’s so vapid and idiotic.

But when former (Yay!) “60 Minutes” anchor Scott Pelley gave a self-serving interview for the ages to the New York Times, we at least had to direct your attention to it. From his claim not to have seen any proof that the public thinks the media is biased (great nose for news there, Scott) to his comparing of being fired (for being an obnoxious jackwagon to his boss) to his wife being murdered (we’re sure his wife was thrilled with that quote), this is the best portrait of an arrogant, chuckleheaded news “personality” since the movie “Anchorman.”

We also loved his puffery about never having worn the uniform, but having been shot at when he was “in combat” for his country while covering wars, something he’s not aware of the President ever doing. Veterans roundly mocked him for claiming that covering wars was equivalent to being “in combat,” while conservative media reminded him that Trump has actually been shot while campaigning for President. He really isn’t good at spotting newsworthy stories, is he?

Finally, on Monday night President Trump became the first President in history to attend an NBA Finals game when he appeared at Game 3 of the New York Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. And for some unfathomable reason, the media is making a big to-do about the crowd reaction. When Trump was shown on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem, there was a mixture of cheers and boos, the boos slightly louder. To which we respond: “So what?”

So Trump isn’t as popular in a city that Kamala Harris won by over a million votes and that recently elected an anti-Semitic socialist mayor? We’re stunned! It’s about as surprising as all the liberal New York media and political figures accusing Trump of knowing nothing about the Knicks when he’s been a fixture at Knicks games for decades.

Or all the complaints about Trump’s security tying up Manhattan traffic. Well, if the people on your side would stop trying to assassinate him, maybe he wouldn’t need so much security. That’s what we call a slam-dunk.

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