Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. James 3:17

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

President Trump will meet with his Cabinet today to discuss the situation with Iran, in a meeting originally scheduled for Camp David. Despite Trump’s assurances that a peace deal was nearly agreed upon, Iran once again launched blustering threats. Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy, declared today, “The possibility of war is low because of the enemy’s weakness; the armed forces are lying in wait with full magazines. Do not doubt that we will turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for aggressors.”

It should be noted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy now consists mostly of small speed boats.

Iran’s “Supreme Leader” Mojtaba Khamenei allegedly issued a written statement declaring that “the shaken Zionist regime (the USA) and the cancerous tumor of Israel are approaching the final stages of their wretched existence,” that “‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ shall become the common chants of the Islamic ummah [nation] and the world’s oppressed, especially among the youth,” that Israel will be destroyed within 15 years, and more such blather which you can read at the link if you have a strong stomach. It sounds as if he’s tired of leading Iran and wants to become a Democratic Congressional candidate.

If Khamenei actually wrote these bold threats, he did it from whatever hole he’s been hiding in for months. Counter-terrorism experts said that if Khamenei signs a deal, it would have to be through secret courier networks as he remains a “designated target” in hiding. That would create an unprecedented arrangement in which Washington is negotiating a high-stakes accord with an entirely invisible counterparty who can’t show his face.

Texas Primary Runoff Round-up: By HP writer Pat Reeder

I am personally taking on the coverage of Tuesday’s Texas runoff elections because I’m not only a native/lifelong Texan, but I’ve been forced to suffer through countless campaign commercials in what turned out to be the most expensive Senate primary runoff ever. So I think I can give you a pretty solid view of what really happened on the ground in the Lone Star State, more so than some talking head in New York analyzing the results for MSNOW.

Let’s begin with the big story: Texas AG Ken Paxton didn’t just defeat 23-year veteran Sen. John Cornyn, he soundly defeated him. With 95% of the vote counted as of this writing, Paxton is leading Cornyn by about 64-36%. It was such a landslide that they called it minutes after the polls closed. This link has running tallies for most of the big races.

The national media take on this is Trump’s endorsement shows his iron grip on MAGA voters; but Trump didn’t endorse Paxton until after early voting started, and I’d bet that the totals prior to that were no different. Besides, nobody tells Texans how to vote. Not to say that Trump’s endorsement isn’t important (he has a 100% success record with his House, Senate and Governor endorsements.) But Texans have been turning cold on Cornyn for quite a while.

It’s not that voters take marching orders from Trump; it’s that Trump is speaking for voters who are fed up with their representatives ignoring the orders their voters gave them. The IT Guy on X gets it.

I also suspect that some voters (the few who are plugged in enough to know) were angry at John Thune and the establishment GOP for wasting millions of donor dollars that could have been used against Democrats to help Cornyn by slandering a fellow Republican.

There’s also a lot of talk about Paxton’s scandals and his electability. We’ve heard that before. I think most Texas Republicans view the corruption accusations with skepticism, as we do when Democrats call Trump a “convicted felon” (Who convicted him? We know what that’s worth.) And the ads attacking Paxton’s character over what his estranged wife said about him probably backfired. It seemed low, dirty and personal. Besides, who among us would want to be judged by what our wives said about us during divorce proceedings?

This isn’t to say that there’s no truth to the allegations, just that there’s little proof to them, either. Cornyn and his allies would have done better to stick to the issues and laid off the character assassination. Well, maybe he wouldn’t have done better electorally, but people would have thought better of him personally, and that matters in Texas.

As for Paxton’s electability, Texans have heard these accusations for years, they’ve weighed them against the job he’s done, and he just keeps winning statewide offices. He won his current office in 2022 by 10 points. Either they don’t believe them or don’t care. We’re hiring a Senator to fight for Texas and America, not a choirboy. Political writer Seth Keshel summed it up perfectly on X.

James Talarico, the pasty white weirdo who is the Senate nominee of the party of diversity purely because he’s not Jasmine Crockett, took time out from declaring his love of trans kids and open borders, ordering vegan takeout to save the planet, and claiming the Bible says nothing against abortion to invite Cornyn supporters to join his campaign. I don’t know whether to call that wishful thinking or jaw-dropping hypocrisy, considering that if Cornyn had won, Talarico’s campaign would already be running ads calling him a Nazi by now.

Polls showing Talarico leading are a perfect example of why we tell readers to ignore polls, and especially polls taken months before an election. “Talaricomania” reminds me of when the Democrats were certain that the great Lone State State would elect such media-created mediocrities as “Beto” O’Rourke or Wendy Davis and her pink, pro-abortion filibuster sneakers (see, I told you I’ve been in Texas a long time.) My advice to them is, “Don’t count your nuts until they’re hatched.”

Other Texas races also showed the strength of the more activist conservative voters (or MAGA, if you want to look at it that way.) Current Rep. Chip Roy was defeated for Attorney General by Mayes Middleton, who actually billed himself as “MAGA Mayes Middleton.” To be honest, Roy was probably more qualified for the job due to courtroom experience, but his differences with Trump on key MAGA issues sank him. And incumbent Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright was just barely ousted by the more MAGA-leaning Bo French.

The national media will say that shows that MAGA extremists have taken over Texas (“Kaitlyn, fetch my smelling salts!”) But the fact is that special elections like this are always low turnout and tend to draw more activist voters on both sides. Laura and I vote in every election out of civic duty, but we voted in the late afternoon and were voters #28 and #29 on our ballot machines. That’s also why you shouldn’t put so much stock in leftwing Democrats winning or nearly winning recent special elections. You have to be deeply into politics to be motivated enough even to know that there’s a special election on a random Saturday, much less show up to vote in it. That’s a whole different animal from a major national midterm election in November.

There was also some good news from the Democrat runoffs. In the House District 35 race (it runs from Austin to San Antonio), moderate Johnny Garcia easily defeated Maureen Galindo, a far-left sex therapist who made national news by reportedly saying she wanted to castrate “American Zionists” and put them in internment camps. Garcia will face Trump-endorsed Carlos De La Cruz, brother of Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz. Ironically, it might have been easier for the GOP to win if Galindo were the nominee, but it’s almost worth the extra effort to know that enough Democrats have yet to become crazy anti-Semites so that she didn’t actually win the nomination.

And more good news: Christian Menefee crushed Rep. Al Green (not the singer) in House District 19 (a deep blue Houston district) by nearly 61-39%. Unusually, there were two incumbents: Menefee was sworn in this year to replace the late Sylvester Turner, while Green was the 21-year incumbent of the 9th district. He challenged Menefee after his district was redrawn to make it more friendly to Republicans.

I can’t say that I have much in common politically with Menefee, but so far, he’s yet to interrupt any State of the Union Addresses by yelling and waving his cane, or launch any pointless impeachment attempts, or insist that black people aren’t apes, or any of the other bizarre antics we’ve put up with from Green. Nick Arama at Redstate.com has a walk down Cuckoo Lane to remind us of what we’ll soon not be missing.

Finally, Colin Allred (who quit the House to launch a kamikaze mission against Ted Cruz) won his runoff against AWFL state Rep. Julie Johnson in a newly-drawn deep blue district, so we’ll have him back in the House to deal with again. I’ve described this as a choice between the gas chamber and the electric chair, although Allred may be marginally better. The only winners in this race are us Texans who no longer have to endure constant commercials about which one of them hates ICE the most (“ICE is terrorizing our communities!” Really? If you live in a community full of illegal alien rapists, murderers and drug dealers, you might want to consider moving.)

When all else fails, the Democrats can always rely on activist judges and noodle-spined Republicans to save them. This explains why a three-judge lower court panel thinks it has the power to defy the Supreme Court and order Alabama to use a House district map that has already been redrawn in compliance with the SCOTUS’ Louisiana v. Callias and Allen v. Caster decisions. Fortunately, there is a loophole that Alabama can use, if they act quickly. Read more at the link.

No such luck in South Carolina, where redistricting appears dead, thanks to a handful of Republicans siding with Democrats to drag the vote out until after early voting started. While they’re using this as an excuse for why their hands are tied, they could have passed it sooner or simply rescheduled the start of primary voting. So no, this is deliberate obstruction of the Trump agenda to help Republicans retain control of the House. They shouldn’t be surprised in the next primary.

Must-See Video! In honor of America’s 250th birthday, check out this massive patriotic light show on the Hoover Dam complete with an American flag the size of a football field. The show runs every night through the 4th of July.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.