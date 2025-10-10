Hot off of storming out of an interview over being asked follow-up questions, some new off-putting video has been released of leading Democrat candidate for Governor of California, Katie Porter. CBS News released a 2021 video of Porter in an outtake from an interview, yelling at a staffer to “Get out of my f---ing shot!” In a statement, Porter said, “It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard,” but that she has sought “to be more intentional” in showing her “gratitude” to her staff. We bet some poor beaten-down staffer really hated having to write that for her.

What’s most interesting to us is that these incredibly ugly, damaging videos of a top Democrat politician were released by Politico and CBS. We assume they would never harm a Democrat’s political chances without a partisan reason, so what is it? There’s speculation that Sen. Alex Padilla (remember him being dragged out of Congress after he made threatening moves toward Kristie Noem?) wants to enter the race and needs to knock Porter out. Then he would appoint the outgoing terrible Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace him. That would make California’s two Senators Gavin Newsom and Adam Schiff, surely the most odious duo from a single state in US history.

We’ll ask the same question that we asked of New York mayoral voters: There are nearly 40 million people in California, and these are the best they can find to lead them? You could stand in Disneyland’s parking lot, fire three paintballs in random directions, and hit three better candidates for Governor and Senate.