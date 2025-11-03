The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
25mEdited

God Bless POTUST ... the leader of the greatest nation on earth and the best President in US HISTORY. MAGA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
36mEdited

Me being retired and drawing Social Security makes me ineligible for SNAP in South Carolina, but my drug addled brothers-in laws who now can’t work draw hundreds. One in jail is still drawing 350$. Been drawing and selling the food stamps for drugs for over 10 years y’all. And there is medicaid , Medicare they are entitled to. Of course I pay for mine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture