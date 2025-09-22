After watching Erika Kirks’ moving tribute to her husband Charlie on Sunday, we have to say that, in general, we lack the grace to be as forgiving as she is.

Regarding the horrifying act that took the (earthly) life of Charlie Kirk, we’re amazed and in awe that Erika, through her relationship with God, has the strength to forgive her husband’s killer, especially considering that he still has shown no remorse, at least that has been reported. That’s the main reason it seems impossible to find that same ability to forgive. Erika will have to do the forgiving.

Trump’s words at the memorial reflected the way we can’t help feeling now. He was honest in admitting his lack of forgiveness, saying, “[Charlie] did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents. And I don’t want the best for them...I am sorry, Erika.”

That last part was a bit tongue-in-cheek and said lovingly; you really have to hear it in context. He also said this: “Charlie’s killer has been arrested and charged with capital murder. God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific crime. Because you can’t let that happen...can’t let that happen to a country.” He also noted some of the “jubilant” reactions to the murder. “Some of the very people who call you a ‘hater’ for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children,” he said.

Strong stuff, but undeniably true. He summed the issue up beautifully: “No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people. But there’s one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue and concludes they have also a monopoly on power, thought and speech. Well, that’s not happening any more; we’ve turned that corner very quickly. Tragically, atrocities of this kind...are the eventual consequence of this kind of thinking. If speech is violence, then some are bound to conclude that violence is justified to stop speech.”

Here’s the President’s whole talk from the memorial, if you didn’t see that. He had some wonderful observations that shouldn’t be missed...

When we talk about being unable to forgive, we don’t just mean this killer but other totally unrepentant individuals within the Democrat Party, after what they’ve done to damage our country and encourage the build-up of violence over the past couple of decades. They’ll do it over and over again if they think it will help them politically.

(Side note: as reported Sunday by The New York Times, Erika, when asked if she wanted the Death Penalty for Charlie’s assassination, said, “I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger.” Count on the killer’s defense attorney, once one has been assigned, to use that to help his client avoid injection-or-firing-squad. But the government has already decided to seek the Death Penalty, so it’s on their ledger.)

Erika’s forgiving message came to mind after an appearance Hillary Clinton gave on CNN, in which she told host Fareed Zakaria, in answer to his extremely leading question that was just what she wanted, that Trump’s actions right now in response to Kirk’s assassination are “right out of the authoritarian playbook.”

But take note: the word “authoritarian” is right out of the Democrat playbook. The DNC memo has obviously gone out to use that word as often as possible. (For all we know, Hillary authored that memo herself.)

“It’s a very dangerous turn in our politics,” she continued haltingly, looking nowhere in particular except inward to her own emptiness, “that this may, you know, lead to even further political action, legal action, prosecutorial action, intimidation of all kinds.”

Seriously, at this point, is anyone on the Democrat side actually going to warn against the RIGHT threatening legal and prosecutorial action? Not expecting us to fall to the floor laughing helplessly? Yes, yes they are.

By the way, this kind of talk is nothing new for Hillary. Here she is on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow from a year ago, suggesting that Americans should face criminal penalties, including jail time, for spreading “misinformation.” (Oh, like that fake story about Alfa Bank?) Hillary likes the idea because that level of punishment would be “a better deterrent,” she says. Sorry, Hillary, but you don’t deserve forgiveness for your long history of lies and fake news while trying to prosecute others. You’re fortunate to have avoided jail thus far, and you know it.

Amazingly, Hillary spread misinformation in that very interview, taking out of context Trump’s tongue-in-cheek comment about being “a dictator on Day 1” and falsely implying he was involved in Project 2025. This is someone who does not deserve our forgiveness for her years and years of compounding lies. Yes, as Christians, we are expected to forgive, but the person seeking forgiveness should repent and ask forgiveness, not just keep telling lie after vicious, violent lie with no consequences.

Honestly, we could fill the whole newsletter with clips and commentary showing Hillary’s lies and evasions through the years. To save time and space, and just for fun, here’s a compilation from 9 years ago of Hillary just telling lies for 13 straight minutes. Like the chain dragged around by Marley’s Ghost, it has grown much longer and heavier since then.

Jonathan Turley’s new column on Hillary and her ongoing threats to free speech is a MUST-READ.

As Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on FOX News Sunday evening, “...It’s rich to hear this from, of all people, Hillary Clinton, who is a major proponent of the Disinformation Governance Board, which was an Orwellian administrative division, within our federal government, directing social media companies what posts they should be censoring and which ones they shouldn’t.”

She’s been “on the front lines of censorship for several years now,” he said. “And now for her to turn around and suggest --- falsely, by the way –- that Republicans are engaging in the same activity that she has been promoting for many years, I think is unbelievably rich.”

And now that millions have been brought together to mourn Charlie Kirk (and the downhill slide in our country that led to his death), the left’s culture of violence against conservatives is something that has to be addressed head-on.

Rep. Gill said that in just a couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will “be bringing in the heads of multiple platforms that are filled with hate and with calls for violence against conservatives. I’m thinking of platforms like Steam and Discord and Twitch. Places that these people congregate...and they plan how to harm, physically harm conservatives.” Gill called this “the first step” in addressing the violence.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who chairs the Oversight Committee, appeared Sunday with FOX News’ Trey Gowdy to discuss this, saying they want to address “the pattern --- that [with] many of the high-profile crimes that have been committed by younger people, these are the platforms of choice for those criminals...We want to bring the CEOs in and see if there’s a way that we can detect this before it becomes a future crime.” Another question is how these platforms are “marketing themselves.”

The hearing isn’t meant to embarrass or grill the CEOs, he said, but just out of a “sincere concern” that their platforms are being used by “young, radicalized, left-wing criminals” as a “breeding ground,” to recruit others to commit “unthinkable crimes.” The goal is to create solutions for law enforcement to help stop premeditated murder.

John Fetterman gets it. He said --- on CNN yet --- that we shouldn’t “ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler...We have to turn the temperature down. We can’t compare people to these kinds of figures in history, and this [Trump] is not an autocrat.”

Thanks to Brian Kilmeade for highlighting that quote, and also for the one from Bill Maher in which he said, “He’s not Hitler. Calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassination. Let’s put (bleep) like that away, shall we?”

It’s a sad sign of our times that someone has to come out and say, “He’s not Hitler”?

RELATED: So maybe the memo is going out that direct comparisons to Hitler have outlived their usefulness, but get ready to hear the word “authoritarian” even more in so-called mainstream media to help solidify that twisted perception of President Trump.

We happened to see an article by Mark Lamster, the architecture (!) critic in The Dallas Morning News (sigh) who used it repeatedly against President Trump in his diatribe against Trump’s aesthetic changes to the White House. This piece wasn’t just about architecture --- he couldn’t just keep to that --- but also about politics, making the point throughout that Trump’s preference for classical design was a reflection of his “authoritarian” nature. Believe it or not, Lamster even managed to work in a reference to January 6. Here are a few choice quotes from this propagandistic piece:

“Just how many classical columns and pediments are necessary to achieve [Trump’s goals] is an open question; the exuberant classicism of the Capitol building was clearly insufficient as an exemplar of those responsibilities during the Jan. 6 insurrection.”

That comment sealed the fate of his essay: it was destined for the bottom of the parrot cage.

More: “[Trump’s order] reflects the administration’s general attitude toward expertise, with widely respected professionals dismissed in favor of others whose FRINGE BELIEFS [emphasis ours] support the interests of the administration.”

Then there was this: “Trump’s history as a builder suggests the goal is less a taste for classicism (and corresponding rejection of modernism) than the consolidation of political power.”

That comment doesn’t even make sense. What does being a builder have to do with political power?

And, here we go: “...There is something profoundly un-American about the administration’s mandating of architectural style, a move typical of authoritarian regimes. Both the Nazi state and the Soviet Union made classicism the defacto language of their building programs.”

We’re not even sure that’s accurate about the USSR, which “cemented” its power by erecting many sad gray Brutalist cheap-concrete buildings that fell apart almost as soon as they were built. This was done not only in Communist Russia but in the beautiful Western European countries they controlled after World War II. The Soviets cared about tradition? Give us a break; they were out to destroy much of Russian tradition. Brutalist architecture is the bureaucrat’s friend.

And one last quote: “To suggest there was some ideal but lost period that must be recovered is a counterproductive fantasy,” as some “may see it as emblematic of a period of slave-holding and white supremacy.” Good grief.

No, this “architecture critic” didn’t come right out and call President Trump Hitler or Stalin, but that imagery permeates his piece. You’ll continue to see similar political drivel in what normally would be nonpolitical stories: in fashion, music, theater, art, everywhere. Yes, even architecture! Trump’s an authoritarian --- got it!

In its own way, this more subtle, pervasively politicized media contributes to raising the temperature and enhancing the climate of violence against conservatives. It doesn’t have to be as blatant as Hillary’s outrageous lying (or AOC’s, or Jasmine Crockett’s; we could go on) to have that effect. The huge lies and the little digs work hand in hand towards the same tragic outcome.

And this is what we end up with. Found this online and wish we could credit the cartoonist.