Sep 22

I didn't read this but notices the headline, "Angelina Jolie criticizes America in free speech plea", and the tag line that says she does not recognize "her country". This is easy to understand, the more we start acting like the America we were founded to be the more away from what the liberal democratic humanists are trying to change us into, a European clone.

Sep 22

Read this article, "Erika Kirk says she doesn't want to be the one to decide if husband's alleged killer gets death penalty", https://www.foxnews.com/person/s/david-spector, and if you follow my post you know I wrote one about Biblical forgiveness following Erika's speech comment at the memorial, specifically how this is misunderstood or misapplied. Erika quoted Christ's words on the cross, "Father forgive them for they no not what they do", and related it to her forgiving the assassin who killed her husband. I failed to mention that Christ (whose message was to the Jews) was in fact referring to the Jewish nation (forgive them), who did not receive him as their Messiah (did knot know what they were doing). Jesus was not referring to his executioners or even specifically to the Jewish leaders that turned him over to Roman rule. Today however I saw this article which first of all starts with a meaningless question since the family of a victim does not choose the perpetrators punishment. That being said Erika chose to answer that she would not want the perpetrators death to be on "her account" (eye for eye) lest it prevent her from entering into heaven and be with her husband for eternity. The Bible teaches emphatically that once saved you are eternally saved, John 10:28-30 "And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father's hand. I and my Father are one." What Erika expressed is more of a Catholic belief then that of a born again believer. I know Charlie's pastor spoke at the memorial but I've never heard what church he attended or whether he and is wife were of the same faith, if any one knows and can comment I's appreciate it?

