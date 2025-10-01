Photo credit: Fox News

Here’s why it’s important to expose the leaking that was going on under James Comey. As Julie Kelly reports, it was part of a much larger system.

The grand jury indictment of Comey filed last week was, according to some observers, “very slim.” In other words, it was just a couple of pages, without much detail as yet, leaving one to speculate about what specific leaks it might include. Kelly assumed Comey’s false statements before Congress had to do with a leak that occurred right before the 2016 presidential election.

One also had to speculate about the identities of a couple of people, “Person 1” and “Person 3.” It’s obvious from the context that “Person 1” was Hillary Clinton, but Kelly and others thought at first that “Person 3” was Andrew McCabe, who had been the subject of a DOJ internal probe by Michael Horowitz over a leak confirming that the Clinton Foundation was being investigated. (Horowitz determined that McCabe had indeed misled investigators, but charges were never brought.)

Now that we know through declassified documents that Columbia law professor Daniel Richman was leaking by proxy for Comey, we know Richman, not McCabe, is very likely “Person 3.” After President Trump fired Comey --- and, wow, if anyone ever deserved firing, it was him --- on May 9, 2017, Comey initiated a leak to The New York Times. Their story prompted the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller (well, it seems clear that Andrew Weissman was in charge) in the phony “Russiagate” scandal.

Speaking of McCabe, he appeared Sunday with Jake Tapper on CNN, where he argued that President Trump was “acting solely from a place of vengeance.” Give us all a break.

But the main thrust of Kelly’s piece is that this one leak was just, as she said, “the tip of the iceberg in the Comey-Richman-media spin machine.” Richman not only fed Comey’s insatiable ego, but “acted as Comey’s stooge,” she said, “successfully feeding to reporters favorable portrayals of Comey and damaging stories about President Trump and his associates.”

As you know, Comey even requested that Richman be given “Special Government Employee” status, with a top-secret security clearance. (!!!) That was in 2015; this is all documented.

The FBI investigation dubbed “Arctic Haze,” begun during Trump’s first term, looked into this Comey-Richman leaking system. What they found and documented certainly seems to show that Comey lied when he denied leaking, directly or indirectly, to the media.

Kelly breaks this down in much more detail. For when you have time, this is highly recommended reading.

As Kelly notes, “Arctic Haze,” begun by the Trump DOJ, was closed in September 2021 by the Biden DOJ, with (OF COURSE) no charges filed. “At the time,” she writes, “the FBI and DOJ figured Trump’s political career was over and he was headed for the penitentiary.” They really, really did not figure on Trump becoming President again.

Jonathan Turley, in a highly recommended column on Daniel Richman, notes that Just the News is also reporting him to be “Person 3” in Comey’s indictment. Apparently, Richman has even been Comey’s attorney of record at “different times.” As Turley writes, “Richman’s fluid and changing roles are reminiscent of the debate over the role of Hunter Biden’s friend/lawyer/patron Kevin Morris.”

Though Richman has not be charged with a crime, ethics lines tend to be clear-cut about the roles played by lawyers. Richman is either Comey’s lawyer or he isn’t --- not just back and forth as it’s convenient. He’s been loyal to Comey for years, but now he finds himself as the main witness in a criminal prosecution of his longtime friend. (Or will he suddenly try to become Comey’s attorney?)

Turley also echoes what Julie Kelly has said: “Richman admitted to agents that he routinely communicated on behalf of Comey with Times reporter Michael Schmidt, who published some of the non-public information that was the subject of past investigations.”

According to FBI memos, Richman explained that his role was “to correct stories critical of Comey, the FBI and to shape future press coverage” outside the bureau’s official press office.

Gosh, it must be nice to have your own personal, dedicated press agent and friend, as Comey apparently had, to maintain your public image as pristine no matter what you did. That would be GREAT!

RECOMMENDED READING: Here’s the statement from Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch about Comey’s indictment.

MORE RECOMMENDED READING: If you think the assignment of U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff was truly random, check out what Matt Margolis at RedState has to say about that. He thinks the fix is probably in. We’ve expressed doubt ourselves in the “randomness” of this process. Let’s hope we’re all wrong.