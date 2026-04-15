Chief U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia James Boasberg has just been slapped down for “overreaching,” and it was by the DC Court of Appeals no less.

This was over Judge Boasberg’s nutty criminal contempt proceeding after Trump didn’t follow his directive to turn those planes around carrying Venezuelan deportees, suspected Tren de Aragua gang members, to El Salvador. (The planes reportedly weren’t even in U.S. airspace by the time he gave his oral instruction to do it.) Circuit Judge Neomi Rao wrote a withering opinion striking Boasberg down. The following is from the AP (who must have been crying when they had to report it, since it was so clearly in President Trump’s favor):

“A federal judge must end his ‘intrusive’ contempt investigation of the Trump administration for failing to comply with an order to turn around planes carrying Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador last year, a divided appeals court panel ruled Tuesday.

“Chief Judge James Boasberg abused his discretion in forging ahead with criminal contempt proceedings over the March 2025 deportation flights, according to the majority opinion by a three-judge panel from U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“President Donald Trump’s administration has a ‘clear and indisputable’ right to the termination of the contempt proceedings, Circuit Judge Neomi Rao wrote in the court’s majority opinion.

“‘The legal error at the heart of these criminal contempt proceedings demonstrates why further investigation by the district court is an abuse of discretion,’ Rao wrote. ‘Criminal contempt is available only for the violation of an order that is clear and specific. [Boasberg’s March 2025 order] did not clearly and specifically bar the government from transferring plaintiffs into Salvadoran custody.’”

If you’d like to get further into the law, legal analyst Margot Cleveland was quite pleased to see Judge Boasberg get “spanked.” She posted Judge Rao’s full opinion.

For review, here’s what Judge Boasberg was calling for in February of this year to “remedy” the situation with the suspected Venezuelan gang members:

First, in December, after determining that he has jurisdiction in the matter, Boasberg ordered the administration to facilitate the plaintiffs’ return to the U.S. to provide them “a meaningful opportunity” to contest their designation as TdA members and the proclamation’s validity. In conjunction with that, Boasberg ordered the Administration to submit its proposal articulating the steps it would take to facilitate the plaintiffs’ return (or theoretical hearing from afar) within two weeks.

Then, in a follow-up ruling in February, it got crazy. “…The Court will now order the Government to facilitate the return from third countries of those Plaintiffs who so desire,” Boasberg wrote. “It will also permit other Plaintiffs to file their habeas supplements from abroad.” To quote Susie Moore at RedState from February: “Boasberg appears intent on dramatically expanding the district court’s role in a dispute involving foreign-affairs and national-security implications. While Boasberg frames his order as a straightforward enforcement of due process, he’s effectively placing the judiciary in the position of directing the mechanics of international movement, parole decisions, and taxpayer-funded travel for individuals who are no longer in U.S. custody.”

There were some interesting comments on the story as reported at Townhall. Some were calling for Judge Rao to be considered for the Supreme Court. (Sounds good to us.) A few other examples:

“Perhaps it’s time to pass a law that requires any Federal Judge overruled three times to be removed from the bench. Judicial Activism by political actors should carry a price.” (We’ve actually discussed this possibility in the newsletter.)

“From now on, any judge who obscenely overreaches should be called a Boasberg.”

And then, there’s the cynical side of the coin: “Ladies and gentlemen, you heard it here first: Boasberg will be a Supreme Court Justice just as soon as there’s a Democrat president and an opening on the bench.”

Finally, this: “I expect that Boasberg will try to file an injunction against God at the final Judgement.”

(Side note: As long as we’re talking about Supreme Court nominees, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Utah Sen. Mike Lee are two names being floated as potential replacements on the bench whenever that time might come, say, if Justice Sam Alito retires. Trump is said to favor Cruz, who certainly would help raise the collective IQ. After Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Court, we were afraid the bar had been permanently lowered for SCOTUS candidates. So, please, YES to either of these. They’re actually familiar with the Constitution, and we’d be willing to bet they could tell you what a woman is.)

As Moore explains, the Trump administration sought a writ of mandamus --- these are quite rare and considered “an extraordinary remedy” --- from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, essentially asking that Boasberg’s contempt inquisition be shut down. On Tuesday, a 3-judge panel of the DC Circuit, in a 2-1 ruling, granted the writ and halted the district court’s ongoing contempt investigation into the Administration’s March deportation flights, blocking further testimony and fact-finding aimed at determining whether officials defied a temporary restraining order.

The administration had requested the writ of mandamus “to halt the judicial “impairment of another branch [of government] in the performance of its constitutional duties.” As Rao wrote (and this is GREAT): “The district court [Boasberg’s contempt investigation] proposes to probe high-level Executive Branch deliberations about matters of national security and diplomacy. These proceedings are a clear abuse of discretion, as the district court’s order said nothing about transferring custody of the plaintiffs and therefore lacks the clarity to support criminal contempt based on the transfer of custody. Moreover, the government has already provided the name of the responsible official, so further judicial investigation is unnecessary and therefore improper. In these circumstances, mandamus is appropriate to prevent the district court from assuming an antagonistic jurisdiction that encroaches on the autonomy of the Executive Branch.”

This is a big win for Trump and presidential authority in general. Moore explains, however, that the issue isn’t necessarily resolved. There may be a petition for the entire court to hear the case (“en banc”), and that decision might go differently than with this particular panel of three. As with so many decisions by obviously anti-Trump judges, the legal wrangling probably won’t stop until this gets before the Supreme Court.

MORE JUDICIARY NEWS: Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney (is she really still the DA?) Fani Willis now faces an investigation opened by Georgia State Sen. Greg Dolezal over her receipt of a $2 million grant from the Biden DOJ, which apparently had “invited” her to apply for it (as the only applicant, as far as we know). This was while her office was investigating Trump in 2022.

From the Daily Caller: “Dolezal has already led a state-level investigation in Willis’ prosecution of Trump, and he told Just the News’ ‘No Noise TV’ that his next phase is to investigate whether the grant could have functioned as a ‘carrot’ for Willis after Biden publicly said he did not want Trump back in office.”

Shortly after a press briefing in which Biden said he’d ensure that Trump “does not become the next President again,” Willis’ boy-toy/prosecutor spent, according to Dolezal, EIGHT HOURS on the phone with the White House. “Now, of course, [Nathan Wade] can’t remember what that eight-hour conversation was about,” said Dolezal, “but we’ve got our guesses as to what it was about.”

When Wade was subpoenaed in March, he also told Dolezal he couldn’t remember much about his role with the J6 “Select” Committee. For an attorney, even a boy-toy attorney, he sure seems to have a poor memory. Maybe he was coached on his testimony by Hillary Clinton…

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