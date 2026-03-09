The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
5h

Read this article, "All 4 Iran war assumptions dead wrong — Trump proves experts got fooled again", All 4 Iran war assumptions dead wrong — Trump proves experts got fooled again, which I thought was good but for the premise that the "experts were wrong". The people that promoted these four alleged "assumptions" are not experts and these were not assumptions but simply what they wanted everyone to believe. Another word for this is democratic propaganda, and of course the party, their presidents, and all too many "republicans" and presidents went right along with it. These "assumptions" were not researched they were fabricated and it took to destroy them was a president with honest judgement and a will to act on it. It's sad that it takes action to wake up people who should know better.

Guy Hicklin
3h

Saw this article, "DHS hammers Dems over airport security lines amid funding lapse", https://www.foxnews.com/person/n/alex-nitzberg, and the only thing I can agree on is the "playing politics", the national security argument is dead in the water. TSA, as least as it's practiced, is a knee jerk reaction to a tragic event that happened 15 years ago, which incidentally was perpetrated by immigrants (I don't recall if they were legal or illegal). I'm not suggesting that some security is not necessary before getting on a plane but it does not have to be the fiasco we're currently going through. This has been a COVID like response but on steroids. I have seen this mentality in industry where OSHA (fifty years ago or more) developed guarding guidelines that often made routine tasks nearly impossible to perform, all on the premise that people need to be protected from themselves. Now we see this same philosophy applied everywhere so that no one is responsible for there own acts, it's always someone else's fault when something happens. Every time there is a suicide we have an article extolling the virtues of the deceased, with higher praise for the most well known. What we don't acknowledge is the element of self-preservation in all of this. If you change the TSA approach and something happens will I be blamed, if I'm honest about a person who committed suicide will it suggest I might have done something to prevent the tragedy.

