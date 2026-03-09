Let’s start with a Clinton update, just to get those two out of the way for now. Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge has picked up on something fascinating from their recent depositions about Jeffrey Epstein that the press has largely ignored; namely, that the main cast of characters involved with the Clintons has remained remarkably consistent over the years, dating all the way back to Whitewater in the 1990s and including the Monica Lewinsky scandal, President Clinton’s impeachment for lying under oath, and Hillary’s email scandal when she was running for President herself.

A couple of these same intimate Clinton associates were with them for their depositions. (Pardon our use of the word “intimate” in any story having to do with Bill Clinton.) It seems that as long as Bill and Hillary are still on the political scene, these attorneys will have plenty of work and can never retire.

Recall that when Bill was President, he had a parade of personal attorneys and White House counsels looking out for his legal interests. But decades later, certain names have carried through, appearing over and over.

David Kendall has been the Clintons’ longtime personal attorney, with a reputation for “running interference,” as Herridge puts it. He’s blocked depositions in other cases, not just the Epstein hearings.

Cheryl Mills has been with the Clintons since the early ‘90s, when Bill became President, serving on his transition team in 1992 and as deputy White House counsel during his impeachment trial in 1999.

Normally, we don’t like to cite Wikipedia as a source for anything regarding politics, but they do note something we hadn’t known: that during those years, a burglar reportedly broke into Mills’ car and stole documents relating to the late Vince Foster’s handling of Whitewater and also the deadly 1993 raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco. Yes, both of those cases. What are the odds?

Mills was senior adviser and counsel for Hillary’s first run for President in 2008 and was a member of her central core of advisers. The whole time Hillary was Secretary of State, she served as counselor and chief of staff. Part of that time, she was also on the board of the Clinton Foundation, raising issues of conflict of interest. (Huma Abedin’s simultaneous employment as Hillary’s deputy chief of staff and with the Clinton Foundation sparked similar controversy.) Under federal ethics law, employees are prohibited from participating in matters that would have a “direct and predictable” effect on themselves or an outside employer. Like many in DC, Mills pushed the envelope on that.

Mills also testified before the House Select Committee on Benghazi about Hillary’s and her own activities during that event. So she really has been along for the ride all these years.

More pertinent to the story at hand, she was also a central figure in the case regarding Hillary’s mishandling of classified materials. (And no, we’re not going to bother here with the word “alleged.”) As memory serves, Mills was trying to maneuver back and forth between being a witness in that case --- someone who appeared to be actively involved in the evidence destruction Hillary was accused of -- and someone who could also claim attorney-client privilege whenever it was convenient. According to (yes) Wikipedia, “In 2002, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit reiterated that government lawyers may not exercise an attorney-client privilege in an effort to shield information from a grand jury.”

“Both Kendall and Mills,” Herridge writes, “are central to Mrs. Clinton’s email scandal and the destruction of more than 30,000 so-called ‘personal’ emails leading up to the 2016 presidential election.”

Both she and Kendall “probably know where the bodies are buried,” to quote Herridge (we assume she means that figuratively.)

And there really could be a tie-in between the destruction of those emails and the Epstein case. Last week’s questioning of Hillary by the House Oversight Committee had to do with contributions to the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative from the late Mr. Epstein and his partner-in-sleaze Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving time. Kendall and Mills might have been there to clamp the lid down hard on any examination that might have shed light on the funding of those “charitable” entities through Epstein and his inner circle.

Recall that when Hillary was asked about those 30,000 emails that had been destroyed, she claimed they were personal notes about yoga class schedules and plans for Chelsea’s wedding. We were rolling our eyes at the time, as we’ve heard of some pretty elaborate weddings but none that required that level of email coordination. So now, we share Herridge’s interest in why the Clintons, during their dual Epstein depositions, were flanked by these particular longtime legal associates.

Let’s move on to some other court news...

Recall that last year, Kari Lake, senior adviser for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, laid off more than 1,000 journalists (“journalists”?) and staffers in a restructuring plan at Voice of America and USAGM (U.S. Agency for Global Media), which we said at the time was a good start. Several of these staffers challenged their firing in court, and in a March 7 ruling, Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that Lake, by acting in the job to which she’d been appointed, violated the Appointments Clause of the Constitution and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

In a 17-page ruling, Judge Lamberth said, “Only the Appointments Clause or the Vacancies Act’s exclusive structure may authorize service as a principal officer, and Lake satisfies the requirements of neither the statute nor the Constitution.” So any actions taken by her during her tenure as acting CEO from July 31 to November 19, 2025, including her August 19 reduction-in-force, are “null and void.” He’s therefore ordering the Trump administration to restore the VOA staff and resume their previous operations, even while the legal dispute continues.

So, what on earth was wrong with Trump’s appointment of Lake? Well, according to Judge Lamberth, the President appointed her as the director at the same time he removed six of the seven board members of the International Broadcasting Advisory Board. Thus, they didn’t have a quorum at the time he appointed her. Thus, technically, her appointment wasn’t legit. Thus, none of her decisions count. That’s it, seriously.

In a social media post, Lake said, ‘We will appeal this outrageous ruling from an activist DC District Court Judge. Unfortunately, this image of you insulting and betraying masculinity is with us forever.”

We’re not quite sure what she meant by the part about masculinity, as this appears to be a case of one male (Lamberth) trying to shut down another (Trump), but it’s gratifying to know Lake will appeal. This is one case that really needs to go before the Supreme Court, with the goal of settling the issue of a President’s authority to hire and fire his own staff. Our money is on the President.

David Manny at PJ Media has an excellent opinion piece on this, which is to say he agrees with us, quite pointedly.

As he explains, “The ruling places the judiciary squarely in the middle of a fight over executive authority. The executive branch, led by President Donald Trump, oversees federal agencies and normally directs their operations through appointed officials, such as Lake.”

“...The VOA dispute now joins a growing list of cases where courts have paused executive actions while litigation proceeds. Supporters of the ruling argue that the judiciary protects statuary boundaries established by Congress, while critics counter that judges sometimes substitute their own judgment for decisions made by officials working under presidential authority.” Talk about the understatement of the year.

“For now,” Manny writes, “the decision highlights a deeper constitutional question: the executive branch runs federal agencies, yet the judiciary has the power to review whether officials complied with statutory limits. That balance between branches sits at the core of the American system of government, particularly under this President.”

Three of the plaintiffs named in the suit issued a joint statement saying they felt “vindicated and deeply grateful” for the judge’s ruling. Yes, we bet they do, presumably because they wanted to come back to work. They called it “a powerful step toward undoing the damage [Lake] has inflicted on this American institution that we love.” Oh, please; their personal feelings --- like this judge’s --- about that particular institution should under our system have nothing to do with the President’s legal authority to hire and fire.

On a personal note, those of us who have backgrounds in commercial radio and TV can only dream of a world where it’s illegal to be fired from a radio or TV job. It seems as if these federal judges have decided that it is they who are truly the “voice of America.”

