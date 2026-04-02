First, the bad news: Yesterday, we discussed a trio of rulings by federal judges that worked to chip away at presidential authority, at least as exercised by President Trump. Now, we have another one of these, from U.S. District Court Judge from the District of Columbia Amit Mehta, concluding that Trump’s rally speech on January 6, 2021, “has not been shown [to be] reasonably understood as falling within the outer perimeter of his Presidential duties.”

In other words, this judge is saying that Trump does NOT have presidential immunity for what he said at the rally.

Recall that the Supreme Court ruled in 2024 that Presidents have immunity for core official acts. They have “presumptive immunity” for acts within the “outer perimeter” of their duties. And they have no immunity for unofficial acts.

But now, Judge Mehta has decided Trump’s rally speech was not part of his official duties because members of his staff were not actively involved in planning it --- all they did was request an exception to the rules about placement of his stage. (Note: we really can’t see what that has to do with it.) Also, Mehta maintained, Trump’s speech was focused on “promoting his alleged 2020 victory,” rather than fulfilling his official duties, such as “ensuring the faithful execution of laws.”

What Judge Mehta can’t or won’t allow himself to understand: Trump was trying to make sure that an election was carried out lawfully. Regardless of the fact that the election involved himself, this has very much to do with the faithful execution of laws. In fact, they are exactly the same thing.

By the way, you might not hear this anywhere else, but Judge Mehta began his law career at the San Francisco office of the Democrat firm of Latham & Watkins. Seems from this latest decision that such a highly partisan environment set his trajectory for life.

Of course, this decision means a denial of Trump’s request that the case against him be dismissed, so litigation against the President may proceed. The President’s attorneys will appeal this ruling, and the judge did agree to their request to certify “certain issues” for appeal, including her new decision.

Some of the plaintiffs in this case are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. When we went to their website to see how they portray themselves, we found that this leftist group promotes a variety of “progressive” causes, including urging the education system to “reject flawed federal guidance and continue lawful efforts to foster diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] on campus.” Here’s what they just wrote about Trump being held accountable for the J6 “insurrection.”

One thing leftists know how to do is ORGANIZE. They live for it. They dearly love to co-opt existing institutions like the judiciary and education, and in fact have pretty much done so. At the Huckabee Post, we’ve learned a great deal about leftist organizations simply by going to their websites and seeing how they describe what they’re about, in their own words. Sometimes their real purpose is almost hidden behind a lot of boilerplate jargon and word salad, but once you learn to decipher that, it’s easy to see.

……

Now, the good news: It’s emerging that the real purpose of a shady group within USAID (funded and overseen by Hillary’s State Department --- there’s the entirely expected link to Hillary) was to overthrow President Trump and institute regime change on our own soil. The larger discussion stems from an interview Chris Cuomo had with independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, whom you’ll remember as one of those who helped expose the “Twitter Files.”

This group within USAID is called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, or OCCRP.

From the Shellenberger interview, we learn that, according to new reporting, USAID and a CIA analyst were behind a project that later led to the first of the two Trump impeachments. Shellenberger says they were the ones who did the “foundational research” that they needed to bring the case against Trump in December 2019. Then, “it was what the CIA whistleblower relied upon in his initial complaint in December of 2019, so those are the facts of it.”

As you know, this was a situation in which an anonymous CIA person in the White House (come on, we all know by now that his name was Eric Ciaramella), an Obama holdover like so many there at that time, wrote a complaint alleging law violations by President Trump. This had supposedly taken place in what Trump described as “a perfect phone call” to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Congress impeached the President, of course, but the Senate would not convict, probably well aware of exactly what was happening in the House.

As reported by Lifezette, “The involvement of a USAID funded organization raises broader questions about the role of government-linked entities in political processes.” Indeed.

Shellenberger: “...I think what’s so interesting here is that this is an organization that’s behind it that’s funded by USAID, that would not exist without USAID engaging in what I think you have to consider to be domestic politics, which is ABSOLUTELY FORBIDDEN” (emphasis ours), Shellenberger said. He described USAID as part of a broader foreign policy framework, suggesting its activities extend beyond development work.

No kidding. If this was going on within a group that was ultimately funded by the U.S. State Department, it was highly, highly illegal. There’s much more information here, and the revelations have only just begun.

More good news: The Florida grand jury probe of a broad conspiracy against Trump is reportedly picking up steam.

By now, everyone who’s not thoroughly brainwashed knows the whole Russia Hoax was just that, a hoax. Now we need to find out just how U.S. intelligence officials, united in their desire to stop Trump, actually came up with their lies --- oops, we mean “allegations.” Their deceit was all in the name of protecting democracy, of course.

Recall that in 2020, Devin Nunes, then chairman of the House Intel Committee, released a report saying the America’s intelligence community completely lacked reliable evidence that Russian President Putin sought help to get Biden out and Trump in.

Years went by. And now, finally, we can say the grand jury in Florida has been working for weeks, and House Republicans have approved sending the Justice Department classified transcripts of their interviews having to do with former CIA Director John Brennan and others.

Much of this latest news will seem like deja vu, as we discussed it at length here in the newsletter long ago, but this summary at WND has some good detail that makes it a must-read.

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