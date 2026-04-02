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Kent Talmadge's avatar
Kent Talmadge
4d

Hmm...biased judge must have missed that Presidential seal on the front of the podium. What a damn clown. Should be removed from the bench immediately and permanently. America is tired of crooked political judges.

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Klaus J Christoph's avatar
Klaus J Christoph
4d

Just another Judge suffering from incurable TDS.

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