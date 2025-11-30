Experience firsthand the land of the Old Testament and the Gospels!

Feb 21, 2026 - March 3, 2026

For believers, a visit to Israel is more than just a trip to a fascinating foreign country – it’s an opportunity to experience the complex and beautiful Holy Land that was the setting for the teachings, the battles, and the miracles of the Bible.

During your Israel Experience trip, you’ll walk where Jesus walked, sit atop the Mount of Beatitudes, and pray in the Garden of Gethsemane. You’ll see where He performed miracles, and you’ll stand in the empty Garden Tomb. You’ll experience the Sea of Galilee and be baptized in the Jordan River. You’ll explore Old City Jerusalem, gaze out from Masada, and swim in the Dead Sea. The Bible will come alive for you as never before.

You’ll learn about Israel’s heritage from both a Biblical and a historical perspective. You’ll hear from top Israeli officials about the strategic place Israel holds today and why America is such a valuable ally to her.

Al Denson, Ken Hartley, Chonda Pierce and other special musical guests and others will lead uplifting praise and worship that will stir your heart as you embrace the great beauty and spiritual significance of the land of Israel.

If you are interested, please contact us:

By Phone: 1-800-921-4825

By Email : admin@thegreatesttrip.com

By Mail : P.O. Box 242058, Little Rock, AR 72223