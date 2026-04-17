John Solomon sees some speedy prosecutions; Trump oddly supports “702” reauthorization

“I think there’ll be a speed of disclosure and a speed of prosecution that we didn’t see in past years,” investigative reporter John Solomon of Just the News said on “The Benny Show.”

“The grand conspiracy case will be the main thing,” he went on to say. “Can we make that? To get a grand conspiracy…you’re gonna have to do when they take down a mob boss, right? Remember, they had to flip Sammy the Bull to get the Gambino family. They’re gonna have to take a ‘capo’ in this intelligence law enforcement machinery and ‘flip’ them.”

Solomon was talking about what the DOJ likely has in store for those who were involved in the fake prosecution of President Trump. He went on to suggest that there might be a deputy FBI director or other senior intelligence official, being told by prosecutors, “We’ll make a deal with the devil because you’re going to testify up and down.” The case for conspiracy can be made “in a powerful way,” he said, adding that he anticipates things changing very quickly.

Solomon anticipates that sometime in the next couple of weeks, President Trump will announce some kind of operation --- Solomon would give it a code name like “Hypersonic Clarity” (pretty cool) --- with a level of transparency and rate of document declassification “unparalleled in American history.” He believes that Trump is setting up for a scenario that will be “unbelievable.”

He speculates that this document release will help the prosecutorial team in Miami “that’s doing this hard work right now” to not have to do secret classified proceedings because the documents already will have been declassified. This should really speed things along.

“I do think there will be some accountability,” Solomon said. “There will never be enough for what we went through the last twelve years. We were deprived of a fair election, because of this meddling in these psyop operations [Crossfire Hurricane, etc.]. We’ve been kept from information about vulnerabilities in our election system [breaking news on that coming that next week].

“But transparency can speed the prosecutorial accountability project…”

In more intel community news, the controversy over whether to extend “Section 702” --- the provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that allows warrantless spying on Americans who happen to be in conversation with foreigners under surveillance --- is bringing together some strange bedfellows.

First, we had the totally predictable story of how former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were all for the reauthorization of “702,” which expires on Monday. Forget about Fourth Amendment protections against unwarranted surveillance. And never mind that both Brennan and Clapper are, at this point, probably best known for their lies.

As reported by Breitbart News, “The former national security officials argued that reforming surveillance practices by requiring a warrant to purchase Americans’ private data through third-party data brokers, what is known as the data broker loophole, is a separate matter for Congress.

“’In short, we cannot afford to place Section 702 reauthorization at risk by entangling it with unrelated policy initiatives that warrant further — but separate — consideration,’ the officials concluded.”

Sen. Mike Lee expressed his dismay at this, saying, “Warrantless government spying on American citizens has been used by the deep state to target President Trump’s campaign and associates, members of Congress, and hardworking, law-abiding Americans alike. We should not rubber stamp such wide surveillance powers for the very agencies which have abused them without massive reforms.”

So, the mystery to us is this: Why, given that President Trump has himself been victimized by the Deep State’s “702” power, is Trump calling for renewing it, even when advisers disagree? As reported Thursday by The Daily Caller, “Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard reportedly disagreed with President Donald Trump during a February meeting over a clean extension of a provision within a surveillance court bill despite publicly supporting it last year.” She had decided that was a bad idea.

Politico has reported that Gabbard met with the President in February about the “702” renewal but that there has been no resolution. Meanwhile, the President continues to push for a “clean extension” of the provision, surely to her consternation.

The Daily Caller News Foundation says a White House official told them that “President Trump’s entire exceptional national security team is in lockstep with the President in advancing his efforts to achieve a clean reauthorization of FISA 70.” From their report:

“Gabbard previously criticized the tool before becoming the DNI when serving as a Democratic congresswoman representing Hawaii, co-sponsoring legislation with Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in 2020 that sought to end data collection. She had also called the FISA program ‘an overreach’ of congressional powers.

“Unfortunately, Congress just passed a bill allowing continuation of intel/law enforcement agencies to infringe on your civil liberties,” Gabbard wrote in 2020. ‘Patriot Act & Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) needed real reforms to prevent these constitutional abuses. Congress failed to do this.’”

But since her appointment as Director of National Intelligence, her attitude towards “702” has mellowed somewhat. Though her concerns about FISA were based on insufficient protections for civil rights, the program is still “crucial,” she says, and must be “safeguarded” while we ensure the civil liberties of Americans.

Trump’s attitude seems mellower still, after he posted to Truth Social on Wednesday that he supported a clean extension of FISA’s Section 702 with no amendments, even saying that he would be “willing to risk the giving up of [his] Rights and Privileges” for the extension.

“Our Military Patriots desperately need FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield,” according to Trump.

A bipartisan group of senators is fighting back against “702,” citing AI as a concern for all the data it could accumulate and use. Example of the pushback: Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee also introduced a bill that would force agencies to get a warrant before buying Americans’ data or accessing private communications.

As of this writing, there’s still no agreement on the bill, which has, for good reason, substantial resistance from the Republican side. The White House and GOP “resisters” are reportedly in talks. We’re still scratching our heads at why Trump would support this reauthorization as-is, after he and his campaign associates were so targeted by it to create the Russia Hoax.

The Daily Caller quotes Trump’s perplexing post on Truth Social:

“While parts of FISA were illegally and unfortunately used against me in the Democrats’ disgraceful Witch Hunt and Attack in the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax, and perhaps would be used against me in the future, I am willing to risk the giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen for our Great Military and Country!

“Our Military Patriots desperately need FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield. I have spoken with many in our Military who say FISA is necessary in order to protect our Troops overseas, as well as our people here at home, from the threat of Foreign Terror Attacks.”

Yet in 2024, Trump called on Republicans to “KILL FISA” because it was “ILLEGALLY USED” to spy on his campaign. A 2019 DOJ inspector general report found “significant inaccuracies” in the FBI’s application for FISA warrants against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, and the DOJ admitted that two of the four orders were invalid.

The FBI conducted more than 200,000 warrantless searches of Americans’ information under Section 702 in 2022, as stated in an Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) report.

This is why Trump’s support of the “702” reauthorization, without any revision, is somewhat bewildering. And when something doesn’t make sense, what does that mean, class? It means a piece of the puzzle is missing.

Leave a comment