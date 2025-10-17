Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers Governor Newsom’s big moment, the mental breakdowns on the Left from terminal TDS sufferers, encouraging FBI News and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

1 Corinthians 13:13 NIV

U.S. POLITICS

The Democrats are so worried about their candidates for Virginia Governor and Attorney General, Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones, imploding due to their shocking awfulness being exposed that former President Barack Obama is rushing in to try to save them. Instapundit has a good compilation of stories on their rapidly plunging campaigns.

That also includes a story that attempts to tie Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears to a Politico story about some Young Republicans making repulsive racist comments on a private text chain that went public, Democrats demanded that she call on them to resign from any positions they hold. We have two comments on that:

1. She had nothing to do with it, so we don’t see why it’s her responsibility. But she did respond, and we love it. She said, “Absolutely, they must step down. Now it’s your turn, Abigail.” We would throw in Jay Jones, as well, since the repulsive text comments in his case were actually written by him.

2. As for those Young Republicans, we agree: If that story is true, they should be ashamed of themselves, apologize and resign. Comments like that are not only disgusting and unacceptable, they also promote the worst false accusations by Democrats against all Republicans, and they reflect poorly on the intelligence of whoever wrote them. As our founder, Mike Huckabee, has often said, we are all created in the image of God, so judging someone negatively by the way they were born is a sin against God. We’re not sure which is stupider: holding such racist attitudes or being dumb enough to put them in writing and not assume they would be used against you. Smarten up, in all ways.



CRIME CRACKDOWN

In our latest insurrection update, Democrat officials and judges in Chicago continue to block ICE agents from doing their federal duty, and order that security fencing keeping violent leftist mobs at bay be removed.

The low mentality of the rageaholics ICE is dealing with can be assumed from the fact that they recently attacked US Post Office agents who were assisting in a meth bust, mistaking them for ICE agents.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to declare a “state of emergency” because of ICE arrests of illegal aliens. It will “allow the county to mobilize resources, expedite contracting and procurement, coordinate interagency response, and request state and federal assistance to protect communities affected by recent federal immigration raids.” It will also allow L.A. county, which is on a tight budget and has one of the highest homeless populations in the US, to spend millions of dollars on illegal immigrants, including helping them with rent payments. They can’t rebuild their fire damage, or even keep water in the hydrants, but they have plenty of money to protect illegal alien criminals from federal law enforcement.

That link also includes a lot of hysteria about how deporting illegal immigrants is disrupting the California economy. So to recap: Democrats are rebelling against a Republican President (whom they already tried to assassinate) and the federal government because they refuse to give up the Third World labor imported illegally to do their work cheaper than they’d have to pay a free American to do it? This sounds eerily familiar. It also sounds like they’re trying as hard as possible to justify Trump invoking the Insurrection Act.

To listen to Democrat officials who are cheering on the anti-ICE radicals, federal agents are targeting innocent “immigrants” who are hard-working pillars of “our community.” In fact, they are targeting illegal aliens whose violent criminal records have earned them arrest and deportation orders (that would be the “due process” that Dems claim they’re not getting.)

The DHS has been fighting that lie by releasing information on the criminal records of recent arrestees, and they read like Charles Manson’s resume. This week, they’re focusing on revealing the shocking number of dangerous child predators who are being protected by blue city leaders and crazy leftist mobs. To provide an expert witness, they let Chris Hanson, a reporter famous for exposing child molesters, ride along on their busts for a new series he’s shooting. He told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that he’s convinced ICE is actively getting criminals out of the US.

Hanson said that in the last month alone, they’ve caught 45 child predators, He said one was a “convicted sex offender from Mexico” who “lived in a home next to a daycare facility and three blocks from a school. And as we’re doing this, anti-ICE protesters are rallying outside ICE headquarters with no idea as to what we just did.” He said these activists don’t want ICE agents outside a school, “but it’s OK to have a registered sex offender next door to a daycare facility.”

The Daily Caller has much more at this link, as well as a reminder of all the children who were trafficked, who disappeared, or who were turned over to unvetted strangers under the Biden Administration.

U.S. NEWS

You Can’t Make This Up: We mentioned quite a while ago that one of Letitia James’ houses that’s the target of her mortgage fraud investigation is supposed to be her residence, but it’s occupied by her grandniece, who is wanted in North Carolina. She has been branded an “absconder” for fleeing the state without completing her probation on criminal charges of assault and battery and trespassing. In short, James is allegedly harboring a fugitive.

That’s not fresh news, but since James is reacting to her indictment by going into full-blown preacher mode to denounce the out-RAAAGEOUS “politically motivated charges” (try not to laugh) against her, we thought we should bring it up again and share all the latest details that are now coming out. Too bad James didn’t tell her grandniece what she told all of us when she filed politically-motivated charges of mortgage fraud against Trump: “Nobody is above the law.”

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

Probation: A boy and girl, both 15, who were part of the DC mob that brutally beat former DOGE staffer Edward “Big B***s” Coristine were given probation, with the judge saying her duty was rehabilitation. One might argue that there wasn’t much more punishment that could or should be assessed due to their age, but it was also criticized as typical of the “let ‘em go” attitude of liberal judges in general.

The attack on Coristine prompted President Trump to launch his crackdown on crime in DC that resulted in nearly 4,000 arrests and made the city noticeably safer. But the other gang members who assaulted Coristine are still at large. Let’s hope and pray that they are finally arrested, and that they face a judge who doesn’t think that a tap on the wrist is cruel and unusual punishment.

INVESTIGATIONS

John Bolton charged with 18 counts of mishandling classified materials, “the kind...that get people killed”

So, did the FBI descend upon former UN ambassador and ex-Trump national security advisor John Bolton’s home with 30 or so FBI agents to search even the most private areas of his home while restricting access by his attorneys? Recall that this is just what was done to President Trump ahead of the 2024 election, with their sweeping raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Bolton’s office and home in Bethesda, Maryland, were indeed searched in August of this year, though not nearly so dramatically as the raids on Trump and his supporters, considering we don’t recall CNN cameras being there to capture the action. The Bolton investigation had been opened years before but (surprise!) shelved during the Biden administration. Incoming CIA Director John Ratcliffe gave new FBI Director Kash Patel “limited access” to the U.S. intel he needed to serve as the basis for the search warrant.

The source of that information told FOX News Digital, “I can’t give you any more details than that, but let’s just say that John Bolton really had some nerve to attack Trump over his handling of classified information.” (In an ironic twist, those attacks by Bolton were used to help justify the “classified documents” case against Trump.)

More than a dozen items were reportedly seized from Bolton, including two iPhones, three computers, one hard drive and two USB drives.

A report from The Hill mentioned at that time what Jonathan Turley told Sean Hannity this Thursday night: that even though Judge Royce Lamberth declined to stop the quick publication of Bolton’s book THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED in 2020, he commented that the former ambassador “likely published classified materials” with the sped-up release of his memoir. (Note: The retention and use of classified material in that book will be a separate investigation.)

“Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States,” Judge Lamberth said. “He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability.”

That quote from Judge Lamberth has just got to be revisited during Bolton’s trial. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Maryland charged him with 18 counts of improper handling of classified materials.

The charges break down to eight counts of “transmission of national security information” and ten counts of “retention of national defense information.”

This isn’t just about material that appeared in Bolton’s book. The indictment accuses him of having “abused his position as National Security Advisor by sharing more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities as the National Security Advisor --- including information relating to the national defense which was classified up to the TOP SECRET/SCI level --- with two unauthorized individuals, namely individuals 1 and 2. BOLTON also unlawfully retained documents, writings and notes relating to the national defense, including information classified up to the TOP SECRET/SCI level, in his home in Montgomery County, Maryland.”

The FOX News account includes a lengthy paragraph including the types of specific information Bolton is accused of sharing with unauthorized people; it’s really quite heavy stuff, much more serious than we knew. Individuals 1 and 2 were reportedly relatives of his, messaged through a personal AOL account that was allegedly hacked by Iran. One could easily imagine even a Maryland grand jury indicting over these allegations.

The New York Post has more, including specifics of the Iranian hack and responses from President Trump and Pam Bondi.

As The Hill reported in August, “Bolton argued at the time Trump’s interest in the book wasn’t about protecting intelligence but rather to conceal its deeply negative portrait of Trump ahead of the 2020 election.” Once again, just as all those infected with TDS are inclined to do, Bolton had assumed he could read President Trump’s mind and ascribed the worst motives to him.

SO WHAT if Trump understandably didn’t want a hatchet job about him to be circulating, especially one published with the obvious intent of swaying the election? None of us would want that. This might shock some people, but Trump gets to use the legal system to try to stop it, just as anybody else does.

Here’s our question for anyone looking at this case: Does the fact that Trump holds animosity towards him mean Bolton gets to skate on serious infractions others would be in prison for? Abbe Lowell will try to use that as a Get Out Of Jail Free card.

Note: The Hill’s story from August names Bolton’s attorney as Charles J. Cooper. But Bolton has since hired Lowell, the former attorney to Hunter Biden who has also just signed on to represent another pillar of our society, Letitia James. Lowell has released a statement, saying in part, “Like many public officials throughout history, Amb. Bolton kept diaries --- that is not a crime. We look forward to proving once again that Amb. Bolton did not unlawfully share or store any information.”

One quote from The Hill in August that’s particularly interesting (and amusing) in retrospect: “Trump has repeatedly targeted Bolton with insults. In 2020, he suggested Bolton should go to jail for publishing his book, alleging it contained classified information.”

Well, just from what we know, in advance of a jury verdict, it certainly looks as though Trump was right about that. And now Bolton definitely faces the possibility of jail. Trump was right AGAIN.

When asked by Sean Hannity on Thursday evening about the seriousness of this case, Trey Gowdy said, “...I cannot tell you...how serious the information that John Bolton both disseminated to his wife and daughter --- that’s who the unindicted co-conspirators are… --- it is the gravest secrets that this country has. It’s the kind of information that gets people killed.”

Bolton’s severe case of document retention allegedly involved “millions of documents over years,” Gowdy said. “And he’s out there lecturing…”

“I cannot stress to you the job that Kash Patel and John Lee Ratcliffe did in bringing this case to indictment. The gravest possible danger could have been done to this country, and [might] well have been done because Iran accessed email at his home. This is very, very serious.”

When asked to predict the outcome of the case, Gowdy said confidently that Bolton “is convicted, and he spends the remainder of his natural life in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

Law professor Jonathan Turley jokingly noted that Gowdy has “certainty that I lack.” On the other hand, as a longtime criminal defense attorney, Turley observed that jurors tend to look at the basic yes-or-no question, in this case, “Did he have classified information? Did he mishandle it? It won’t work to argue that this is ‘old’ classified information.” Turley said it also won’t work to say (as Abbe Lowell suggested), “Everyone does this.”

As for the claim of vindictive or selective prosecution, Turley said courts generally “do not go for those.” Juries tend “not to want to look at motivations,” he said. Sure hope he’s right; as we’ve noted, Trump so often seems to be a special case when it comes to ascribing motivations. Certainly, in DC courtrooms he has been. For some reason, people who don’t like Trump seem to think they can read his mind and always ascribe the worst motives to him. (That’s a vicious circle, as those bad imaginary motives cause them to hate Trump even more!)

“This indictment looks pretty serious,” Turley said, because “the level of classification is very high.” He brought up the battle in Judge Lamberth’s courtroom about bringing out that book, saying Bolton had been “repeatedly warned” about doing so but “didn’t yield” to the government.

Turley paraphrased Lamberth as saying to Bolton, “Look, I can’t force all these books to be destroyed. [The implication: the damage had been done.] But you did undermine national security here.”

The government typically has an advantage in these cases, Turley said, but this one could be “a hard fight.”

RELATED STORY: In more Abbe Lowell news (wow, is he busy these days!), U.S. District Court for DC (uh-oh) Judge Richard J. Leon has tossed out the defamation lawsuit brought against Lowell by IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zieglar. Judge Lean ruled that Lowell’s incendiary statements accusing the agents of illegally leaking confidential tax and grand jury materials were merely “legal opinions.” The judge granted his motion to dismiss and even denied the IRS agents an opportunity to amend their complaint.

As reported in The Gateway Pundit, the alleged defamation against them took place while Lowell was representing Hunter Biden and Shapley and Ziegler were investigating him for tax fraud, or trying to. Lowell accused them of “criminal acts,” “illegal leaks” and “felonies.” But the judge says these accusations were made “in the course of legal representation” and thus qualified as constitutionally protected opinion, even if “vehement, caustic and unpleasantly sharp.”

Moral: never just accept what a lawyer in an ongoing case is telling you, especially if that lawyer is Abbe Lowell. He apparently can say anything he wants, no matter how untrue, defamatory and unpleasantly sharp. After all, he’s just representing his client.

