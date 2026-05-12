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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
5h

Prayers for 96 year old mother has alteizmers fell and broke her left hip at a trauma center and will do surgery tomorrow. Prayers for a successful surgery and will recover. Very dangerous and may have trouble with surgery. Better quality of life if successful. Thank you

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
5h

Please pray for Michael that he reconnects with God He is very far off the narrow path and needs to come home to Jesus

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