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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. John 8:32

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please continue to for my cat Violet to come out under the bathtub. We want her to be part of our family

This is a prayer of thanksgiving to the good Lord and thank you all who prayed for Brian and Cherrie. They have gotten some financial relief. Brian finally got paid for work he did in January. They were able to catch up on overdue bills. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Prayers for Paige as she is struggling with a broken relationship with a young man, Aaron who is bipolar. Prayers for Aaron as well that he gets the help he needs. Paige is also struggling with her faith in God. The age old story why is allowing people to suffer.

John has been moved to hospice. Going to visit him today (Sat) Prayer is appreciated as I’m not sure he is a Christ follower.

Requesting prayers and praise that, according to God’s will, all hindrances to R coming home are divinely removed so that being blessed we can be a blessing to so many others. Continued prayers for every one’s requests.

Asking for prayer for one of my grandsons who is dealing with a growth on his pieal gland that is growing in size and creating serious symptoms. He needs God’s healing touch.

HYMNAL: Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing

Author: Robert Robinson

Listen:

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1 Come, thou Fount of every blessing,

tune my heart to sing thy grace;

streams of mercy, never ceasing,

call for songs of loudest praise.

Teach me some melodious sonnet,

sung by flaming tongues above.

Praise the mount I’m fixed upon it

mount of God’s redeeming love.

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2 Here I find my greatest treasure;

hither by thy help I’ve come;

and I hope, by thy good pleasure,

safely to arrive at home.

Jesus sought me when a stranger,

wandering from the fold of God;

he, to rescue me from danger,

bought me with his precious blood.

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3 Oh, to grace how great a debtor

daily I’m constrained to be!

Let thy goodness, like a fetter,

bind my wandering heart to thee:

prone to wander, Lord, I feel it,

prone to leave the God I love;

here’s my heart, O take and seal it;

seal it for thy courts above.

The Psalter Hymnal, 1987

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Thank you for reading and singing along