Daily Bible Verse

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

John 8:32

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my husband Randy, he has been dealing with alcoholism for many years and now has prostate cancer! Thank you!

Please pray for a dear friend and Sister in Christ, Marietta H., who is fighting cancer for her 2nd time and it is a serious battle. THANK YOU!

Pray for abdominal pain to go without surgery. Pray for peace in this country🙏🏻

Please pray for our family to come together. We miss our grandchildren. Pray for my sister C who is battling cancer. For sister N to continue healing from anxiety. Pray for my husband, 80 years old and working full-time out of financial need. Praying for all of our prayers here to be heard. Jesus is my Lord and salvation.

Please pray for me to get help for a hernia that I’ve had for 7 years. It’s very painful. Karen. God Bless and Amen.

Please pray that I find a decent job soon so that I don’t lose everything and so that I can get out of my fear and depression.

A family member has been diagnosed with a fatal heart condition which cannot be treated. He has survived some horrific medical conditions in his life over the years and I believe he is just thankful for what he’s already been given. He and my ex-sister in law have made their peace with the situation. Both of them are Christians and take comfort in that fact. Please offer a prayer for the two of them

Lonnie needs a job. Please pray for him to find one. And please pray for me as my finances are overwhelming. I pd as much as I could on his truck but looks like he will lose it. I believe God has a reason for the timing but it’s crucial. I pray for everyone on the prayer list. I will read all the prayers in Jesus name. I pray for everyone thank you and amen.

Continued prayers for my son in the midst of this difficult divorce that he did not want 🙏he was willing to forgive but she couldn’t be honest. May God bless him.

Prayers for 7 year old granddaughter Lana that has back pain. Xray and blood work ordered . Praying all results are normal in Jesus name. Thank you.

HYMNAL: To God Be The Glory

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

----

1 To God be the glory, great things he has done!

So loved he the world that he gave us his Son,

who yielded his life an atonement for sin,

and opened the life-gate that all may go in.

---

Refrain:

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord,

Let the earth hear his voice!

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

Let the people rejoice!

O come to the Father through Jesus the Son

and give him the glory, great things he has done!

---

2 Great things he has taught us, great things he has done,

and great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son,

but purer and higher and greater will be

our joy and our wonder, when Jesus we see. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.