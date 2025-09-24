The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don White's avatar
Don White
Sep 24

Hello, I would please ask for prayer for my dad Eugene. Please pray for his salvation and also, he is having a TAVR procedure (heart valve replacement) on Oct. 7th. He is 86 years old. Thank you and many blessings to all. I am thankful for every precious person on these prayer lists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary's avatar
Gary
Sep 24

Need prayers in lifting my nephew Cameron and his Wife Emily's family as they lay to rest her dear Grandfather who passed away. I can't be with them as I work off 🚢 🙏

Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture