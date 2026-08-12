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Daily Bible Verse

That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world he knew him not.

John 1:9-10

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I always feel dizzy recently. Pls pray no cancer recurrence, no cancer in my life.

Please pray for my daughter, Courtney, that she will find the Lord and happiness in this life.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary to have the Lord heal her lungs from COPD. Pray for Bob to heal his cancer. Pray for Billy to heal his cancer. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for my daughter, Vicki who is having her thyroid out today. This is a serious surgery. Thank you and God Bless you all.

Please pray for my husband Jim. In hospital with congestive heart failure and acute kidney disease. Had first dialysis today. Another tomorrow. Pray for healing and good care for him. Thank you

Unspoken prayer request for my brother Ronny for healing in Jesus name amen

My brother-in-law got cancer a few years ago. He didn’t trust God. He has been sick recently. Please pray God healing him n trust God n quit smoking n completely heal to continue to go to working as my sister n my nieces need him. My sister is a housewife n my nieces studying in degree.

Hymnal: When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder

Author: James Black

Listen:

1 When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more,

And the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair;

When the saved of earth shall gather over on the other shore,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.

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Refrain:

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder,

When the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.

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2 On that bright and cloudless morning when the dead in Christ shall rise,

And the glory of his resurrection share;

When his chosen ones shall gather to their home beyond the skies,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there. [Refrain]

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3 Let us labor for the Master from the dawn till setting sun;

Let us talk of all his wondrous love and care.

Then when all of life is over and our work on earth is done,

And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along