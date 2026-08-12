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Sondra Rosholt's avatar
Sondra Rosholt
5h

Kraig

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Kathleen Krobot's avatar
Kathleen Krobot
3h

please pray for Ron. He has had two heart attacks in two years and his last operation left his lung damaged. He gets shortness of breath and gets dizzy, and the doctors have no answers. Thank you.

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