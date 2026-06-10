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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

John 1:9-10

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

There’re 3 interviews I can’t attend due to I need to do my part time job n I need to see dr regularly n the hr is unwilling to change the time slot. When they called me suddenly, I can’t answer their call as I changed my phone in silence mode, I missed the call n they won’t call me again immediately even I called them back in a min. Thats the problem to find another job and also I need to take a few days to see dr every month. Pls continue to pray for my health n my family’s. Thanks

Please come and agree with me for protection and leadership over my four grandchildren and that their parents surrender totally to the Lord and allow themselves to be healed from addictions low self-esteem rejection spirits that they have the mind of Christ and they will become the men and women God has called them to be and that I will have clear direction what part I'm the play beyond the prayers and intercession of putting hands and feet

Pastor Susan and Pastor Doug Hanson of Philadelphia to your prayer list. Pastor Doug suddenly passed away. Their two congregations are absolutely devastated.

Please pray for me, not sure what will happen next, seriously worried BF of 30+ years is going off on me and he can be a lil scary. Thank you Betty

I prayed for each and everyone of these prayer requests. My heart goes out to each and everyone of you who struggle. Great physician, he and everyone who needs healing, financial mercies, and salvation for loved ones.

Please pray for my mom of 99 who has a urinary tract infection that it will heal with the medication she is on. Please also pray for me as her caregiver is I’m very overwhelmed without help with any family members other than my son who works full-time and, I need more help here. My son, Daniel was raised with Faith but has not acknowledged any belief in God which is heartbreaking for me and also for my sister Fran who left her Faith about 38 years ago thank you in Jesus name amen.

Pray for travel mercies for me., please. Thank you.

Please pray for my son Chad and his family, that they instead of rejecting Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, that God causes a miracle in their lives, that they will believe and our God and be reborn in the Blood of Jesus Christ my/our Lord and Savior. Amen

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please continue to pray for good results of bone marrow biopsy on 6/23, blood test on 6/18, and ENT results on 6/17. Pls pray for my coming online interview on 6/15 n pray God gives a perm job soon with my previous high salary to pay my huge debts n out of debts. Pls pray for my health n my family n God heals us completely n wholeness thanks

David: We are struggling with financial issues and trying to follow the Lord’s direction to solve those issues. Please pray for us that we will be better stewards of the Lord’s blessings and follow his will always.

Please pray for our niece Nicole having problems with her pregnancy she is not due until August and she is having labor pain at this moment,please pray that the Lord will help her through this ! thanks Ronnie and Darlene House

Please don’t stop praying for Larry, who had a knee replacement and still hasn’t regained his strength, Robert who is in extreme pain and needs to regain his mobility and Tim who seems to be gaining his mobility. I appreciate your prayers very much .

Praise the Lord & thanks for your prayers. Jim's eye surgery has been canceled. Its not needed. Hallelujah! Continue prayers for JD for good expected outcome for his hernia surgery this Friday as well as a personal need he has that The Lord's Will be done & peace will rule.

Pray for Beverly who has cancer, fell and broke her arm. Pray for good surgical results on tuesday for her arm and healing for her cancer

You all have my prayers. Please pray for my granddaughter who's unresolved physical health issue has led to mental and emotional instability and even some suicidal thoughts. Please pray against any demons and for her to turn back to God for healing.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for E to be rescued in mercy by grace. She had heard the Truth and been deceived.. a slave of sin. Thx and praying

HYMNAL: Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee

Author: Henry Van Dyke

Listen:

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1 Joyful, joyful, we adore You,

God of glory, Lord of love;

Hearts unfold like flow’rs before You,

Op’ning to the sun above.

Melt the clouds of sin and sadness;

Drive the dark of doubt away;

Giver of immortal gladness,

Fill us with the light of day!

2 All Your works with joy surround You,

Earth and heav’n reflect Your rays,

Stars and angels sing around You,

Center of unbroken praise;

Field and forest, vale and mountain,

Flow’ry meadow, flashing sea,

Chanting bird and flowing fountain

Praising You eternally!

3 Always giving and forgiving,

Ever blessing, ever blest,

Well-spring of the joy of living,

Ocean-depth of happy rest!

Loving Father, Christ our Brother,

Let Your light upon us shine;

Teach us how to love each other,

Lift us to the joy divine.

4 Mortals, join the mighty chorus,

Which the morning stars began;

God’s own love is reigning o’er us,

Joining people hand in hand.

Ever singing, march we onward,

Victors in the midst of strife;

Joyful music leads us sunward

In the triumph song of life.

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Thank you for reading and singing along