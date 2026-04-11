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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2h

God Bless America and especially our troops, families and loves ones. PTL

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Judy's avatar
Judy
1h

I am asking that my friends and family be in constant prayer for eyes and ears to be opened in the courts and for this case to be dropped and our babies given back to us, when we go back to court on April 16. It’s been a year since Andie had failure to thrive at 6 weeks old and was rushed to the hospital. The CAP & DFACS, would not listen; claimed child abuse, arrested my son and his partner on felonies, not that she was in heart failure because of several issues. In July Andie underwent open heart surgery and had the defects repaired. It’s taken 6 months but she is doing good. She just turned 1. DFACS has not allowed visitation by any of us In a year. They are in foster care and trying to terminate parental rights and adoption. We have spent over $100k since this started. We pray that Father God brings this darkness to light and the judge, DA, DFACS and GAL opens their hearts and eyes to the medical truth. What has happened to innocent until proven guilty? No, @ they have NOT been indicted, have not even scheduled criminal court, but DFACS is trying to take their children away against their Constitutional Rights!!! No proof of guilt!! What is wrong in America??

All over the United States, DFACS and CPS have started legally kidnapping children to get more and more money. It’s not about helping families to heal and reunite it’s about quotas and the money they can get from the Taxpayers and destroy families.

These are NOT the agencies they used to be, reunification is taken away. Now it’s a business that needs to be rebooted and new training put in place.

It’s time to put families back together!!!

Do your own research and you will find the Truth

This is not new! And it’s not just Georgia Rebecca Lindstrom did a special report on 11 Alive

HELP THAT HARMS Go watch it.

https://youtu.be/tVYne-2nRAw?si=1RTMNCGS0x0sAeRf

#highlight #family #goviral #children #everyonehighlightsfollowers #everyone

https://gofund.me/8c328f753

Judy Parker

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