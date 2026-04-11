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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

John 1:9-10

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for Staci. She has radiation again this week. Her 4th time. She is still fighting every day...

Please pray for our friend, Jim, in CA - just (suddenly) lost his dear beautiful sweet wife, Diana & is devastated. He has health problems also - recovering from strokes. Thanks & God bless u.

Please pray for my husband to find another job. He is a machinist and he is good at what he does.

My friend Craig could use some help to get home. I could use a prayer for ongoing issues with breathing. I have COPD and was just put on oxygen. It is overwhelming at times and the inability to breath easily is very humbling. We, would greatly appreciate your prayers

Please pray for my sweet friend, Riccardo, who is in his early 30’s and just found out he has stage 4 glioma..it’s the worst one to have. It is in the brain and the outlook is very grim. Please pray that he has strength to endure the days ahead and pray for his family and friends that they stay strong for him. Pray that he has the love of our Lord in his heart and soul.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

My husband's cough cleared up! PTL Thank you for the prayers. Now we need prayer for his 7 hour surgery on April 6! No complications and a quick recovery!🙏🏻

My name is Ruthanne. I’ve had a lot of “Fridays” and I’m feeling overwhelmed. Please pray for me for clear guidance from the Lord. I don’t know what to do or where to go.

Prayers for a family member fighting addiction.

Please pray for my white blood count to be restored (it’s low, I am receiving chemo) and for the dental team to handle an infected tooth well. I am very vulnerable to infection. I know that God is in control but I appreciate the prayers.

My granddaughter suffering from depression. 25 years old. 🙏🏻

Please pray for Pat, my dear friend, she has cancer. Thank you

On Easter Sunday I found out my youngest brother Chuck Gunn has been in the hospital since last Tuesday with some kind of bacterial infection which hasn’t cleared up in 5-6 days so they are doing more testing. Please pray they properly treat and heal Chuck (who’s a Christian and loves the Lord)! And also pray for me. I’m waiting to see if HealthSpring Alliance will approve Zepbound injections for weight loss since my kidneys are just began releasing protein in my urine which is not good. I also have mild liver fibrosis. I was told that all I can do for either problem is lose weight. So keep me in prayer also. I’m having to seek prior authorization as this Med was initially denied. Blessings, Sarah

Praying for my son to get a final call for employment 🙏

Please pray for my husband’s brother Joe who had a massive heart attack a week ago and is now in Hospice. We were told he would not last very long. They have not talked to each other for over 20 years. So sad. Thank you.

Please pray for my daughter, Chanel, she is 33 and has just been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has 22 weeks ahead of her for chemo, and surgery, then radiation. Please pray that God produces a miracle for her cancer, but most importantly, turn her life back to Jesus. Thank you so much for your prayers.

Please pray for son Alan who has connected with a woman in Uganda online and who wants to go there to meet her soon. Lord please protect him, give him wisdom and cause a good outcome from this situation. Amen.

Please pray for our family. The family business has been struggling and we are about to make a lot of difficult changes. It is a small business and we can’t afford to stay in business. Pray that we will see the doors God will open for us. Which ever path He gives us. We will follow. Praise God for a patient and wonderful savior. Thanks for the prayers. Cindy

Please pray for my grandson to quickly pass kidney stones causing much pain and then that he'll find good work that will draw upon his skills and the resources needed for that work.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Praises that my brother Chuck Gunn has been home for a few days and has recovered from his serious sinus condition, almost fully. Thank you for your prayers. (Sarah)

my name is Lynda please pray God will give me a godly husband no health issues I am very lonely.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

my grandson (Christian Cody Lewis) had just started a new job.. But there's such a spirit of anxiety and fear on him that he panics and can't deal with anything.. Please pray for him.. Thank you and God bless you

pray for healing for my husband. post op 4 days from 7 hour surgery. he has to have 6 to 8 weeks IV antibiotics from a stap infection. please pray for healing and that we are able to handle the myriad things we have to do post op. I am totally overwhelmed!

Please continue to pray for me to get a job and do my job and pay my debts and debts free. Thanks

Please continue to pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy done on 4/10. Today 4/10 blood test results still high for cholesterol n liver enzymes. Please pray God healing me & no medical complications n cancer free. Pls pray for my dads health also thanks

Praise report. God answered prayers for our financial situation and I am still praying that our business will get better or God will lead us in the direction he wants. Thank you Lord for always taking care of us. C

I am asking for prayers … I have stomach and digestive issues. It’s intermittent, I know it’s from my job because it’s been very stressful since December. Just asking for healing. Also, that my client. R rebooks an appointment to my practice. Thank you for agreeing with me in prayer I live alone and have nobody to agree with me. God Bless everyone on this Prayer Tree. KM

Please pray for me (Regina) - that God will grant me the ability and courage to do the things I need to do for my own well-being and to glorify God. Thank you for your prayers.

Hymnal: Fairest Lord Jesus

Author: Anonymous

Listen:

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1 Fairest Lord Jesus,

ruler of all nature,

O thou of God and man the Son,

Thee will I cherish,

Thee will I honor,

thou, my soul’s glory, joy, and crown.

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2 Fair are the meadows,

fairer still the woodlands,

robed in the blooming garb of spring:

Jesus is fairer,

Jesus is purer

who makes the woeful heart to sing.

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3 Fair is the sunshine,

fairer still the moonlight,

and all the twinkling starry host:

Jesus shines brighter,

Jesus shines purer

than all the angels heaven can boast.

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4 Beautiful Savior!

Lord of all the nations!

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor,

praise, adoration,

now and forevermore be thine.

Thank you for reading and singing along.