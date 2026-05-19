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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Thank you, Yeshua/Jesus, our Great physician, for healing and for answered 🙏s according to your will and your timing. I prayed for each and everyone of these 🙏 requests; so many needs from salvation, financial needs, to health concerns.Grateful for this 🙏 tree because I know that God hears our prayers & is faithful to those who believe and trust in Him. I’m asking for 🙏s for my son, Daniel, who is getting very frequent migraines. His job entails running diagnostics with computers all day and I’m concerned that maybe he’s getting radiation from them. He’s 38 and very short fused and struggling with relationships. Due to a lot of divorce in our family, he said goodbye to a girl that would have made a good mate for him although she wanted to get married and have children while he does not. I raised him with Faith since he was born and yet he has no belief in God. Thank you for praying for his soul. He needs the Holy Spirit’s guidance. He also lost his dad last yr and his uncle this past wk. Please also pray for me as I am caring for my 99 yr. mother with a heart condition and I don’t have much help with her at this pt as my sisters are both out of state. My son helps out occasionally around his full-time work sched:. Thank you, and God bless all of you. Patricia

Please pray for my daughter Haley. She has been struggling for 3 years with an undiagnosed condition that now threatened her vision and is destroying her eyes. She needs Jesus. Please pray she can find her way back to Him and that her surgery tomorrow will preserve her eyesight. She is only 41 years old. All glory to God who is always good.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please be in prayer as my wife Ruth has a very serious liver problem..looking for a procedure to work as God blessed her and family to recover to a good quality of life.. Thanks everyone

HYMNAL: Rejoice, the Lord is King!

Author: Charles Wesley

Listen:

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1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

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Thank you for reading and singing along