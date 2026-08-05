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Daily Bible Verse

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my niece, Christine, who was just diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer. Please pray that her treatment will be completely successful with elimination of tumors and no recurrence of any cancer anywhere. Thank you!

Please pray for my friend Rose. She fell and broke her shoulder that may require surgery. One of the best Women I've ever met.

Please pray for Linda. She is in her 70s and will have difficult shoulder surgery tomorrow. She is raising a young granddaughter and needs effective surgery and quick recovery

Pray for healing for Marie from surgery and a broken foot. Also for comfort for Tim who is very ill.

My dad suddenly can’t walk for whole day. I asked him to take paracetamol . Then he can walk but very slowly and still feel pain in his waist. He is unwilling to see dr. Please pray God healing him. Thanks . My low pay part time job, the dept head aged 60+ , she scolded another newcomer. It’s offensive to scold ppl by using foul language. Pls pray the boss, the dept head can’t attack anyone.

Hymnal: Wonderful Grace of Jesus

Author: Haldor Lillenas

Listen:

1 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

greater than all my sin;

how shall my tongue describe it,

where shall its praise begin?

Taking away my burden,

setting my spirit free,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

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Refrain:

Wonderful the matchless grace of Jesus,

deeper than the mighty rolling sea,

higher than the mountain, sparkling like a fountain,

all sufficient grace for even me;

broader than the scope of my transgressions, sing it!

greater far than all my sin and shame.

O magnify the precious name of Jesus, praise his name!

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2 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching to all the lost,

by it I have been pardoned,

saved to the uttermost.

Chains have been torn asunder,

giving me liberty,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

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3 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching the most reviled,

by its transforming power

making me God’s dear child,

purchasing peace and heaven

for all eternity,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along