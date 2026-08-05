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Marilee White's avatar
Marilee White
1h

Pray for my grandson Dawson whom I love with my whole heart. He has been troubled and cut him self off from everyone who loves him a year ago this month. Pray that Jesus finds this lost lamb.

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SyLisa Benavides's avatar
SyLisa Benavides
12m

Please pray for me SyLisa I am drowning in debt and of my own making I pray for a miracle and provision for all my bills to be pd completely and my car to be pd off and to sell like crazy at the car lot to make good commissions and not have any worries please. Thank you In Jesus Name Amen

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