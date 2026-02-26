Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. - John 16:33

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray that all my testing is negative for cancer. Also continue prayer for healing, strength, comfort, and peace for Lorraine, Louann, Molly, and Dan, all battling some type of cancer.

I am asking for prayer for our business. We have been struggling to get by the last few years. I pray that the economy will get better so we can get back on track. Praying to be debt free. I know God has this, I just need the strength to get over this mountain

I have the colonoscopy n OGD this morning 2/25. I have one polyp in my stomach. My blood test rbc n wbc is low. Waiting for other blood test, ultrasound, X-ray and lab results. Please pray good results and please pray I can get reimbursement from insurance companies immediately n fully covered. I have cysts n fibrosis in my cervix n ovary. And 2.15cm cysts in my liver. Pls continue to pray for my health n my job hunting n out of debts n my dad’s n my family’s health. Thanks.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary, as she battles COPD. Pray for Bob, Sue, Stacie, and Becky for the Lord to heal them from cancer. Pray that the Lord heals Elsa from her MS. Pray for Sherry for the Lord to heal her RA and take away her pain. Pray for Mark to have his post-cancer treatment pain taken away. In Jesus' name...

Praying for R to gain abundant peace and wisdom in this difficult situation. Praying the general will come to a saving grace knowledge of Jesus Christ and accept Him as his Savior, then drop the case against R by the end of April so R can come home and we can be married to glorify God. Praying God will show us without any doubt the direction to go to accomplish His plan for us and our purpose will be fulfilled.

Please continue tomorrow pray for Jaylyn as she is going thru 6 more months of chemo. Complete healing from pancreatic cancer. Safety for trips to Hospital 2 hrs away. And peace for her. Wisdom for Doctors and correct diagnosis. Thank you and God bless you.

Thanks to all who prayed for Jon. The court date has finally arrived & will be completed tomorrow, no more delays. Praise The Lord Jon can move forward in The Lords Will. Amen.

Prayers for brother Ronny test on heart issues that they come out with good news also caregiver to his mother who is 96 years old with alteizmers etc only one who can physically take care of in Jesus name amen

Please pray for my granddaughter who is suffering from depression. 25 years old.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation. No cancer.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

HYMNAL: Jesus Paid It All



Author: Elvina M. Hall

Listen:





1 I hear the Savior say,

“Thy strength indeed is small,

Child of weakness, watch and pray,

Find in Me thine all in all.”

Refrain:

Jesus paid it all,

All to Him I owe;

Sin had left a crimson stain,

He washed it white as snow.

---

2 Lord, now indeed I find

Thy pow’r and Thine alone,

Can change the leper’s spots

And melt the heart of stone. [Refrain]

---

3 For nothing good have I

Where-by Thy grace to claim;

I’ll wash my garments white

In the blood of Calv’ry’s Lamb. [Refrain]

---

4 And when, before the throne,

I stand in Him complete,

“Jesus died my soul to save,”

My lips shall still repeat. [Refrain]

|Thank you for reading and singing along.