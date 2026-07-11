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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for my granddaughters, Emma and Ally as they start back to school after losing their mother in a terrible accident, may God, give them peace, comfort, and guidance

Please pray for my grandson Shawn. He is a Christian but needs help and prayers for some wrong doings. He is a good person and just needs support and prayers.

Please pray for healing of my grandson (Christian Cody Lewis).. He is having trouble seems like everywhere in his body and MIND.. Because of everything we have been through over the last 20+ years, he panics so very easy; and so do I.. He went to the ER. Heart beating way to fast.. They did IV solution with Metoprolol.. Now, first appt with cardiologist is today July 8th.. Please pray that all will be well with him.. Thank you and God bless you.

Please pray for Rich, he had 6 strokes, cancer and minor medical issues the last few years he returned to work only 2 days due to limitations , lost job , is homeless.. looking for God to move in his life, find God direction and receive provision to help his situation

For my friend Katherine. She’s in alot of pain with her back. It causes her to miss church and she hates being away from the flock. God bless the readers!!

Salvation for all unsaved loved ones. My son Sean and his wife Kelly to start taking God seriously and teach their children Ty and Baylor about God and take them to church. My husband Keith and my mom Kathleen. Financial blessings for my mom and I. For me to get organized. My granddaughter Lily is due with her first child. Safe delivery and healthy baby. Healing for my son James and his family Lydia Junie Judah and Liliac. Also safety and protection for my daughter Laura and granddaughter Elizabeth.,

I keep sending a prayer request but never see.we were assaulted and need prayer.

Please pray for my wife and I. We are in a tough financial position and are trying to follow the Lord's will. Being patient is so hard sometimes when you are in the middle of tough situations. We know he has a plan for us and we are praying for his guidance

The light our Lord lit up, showed me the truth. I am so thankful for his grace and presence. I have endured suffering to last way after I have gone. I hope He will continue to be a blessing in my little life. I think that I was the one he came back for. I have lived so many years with little disregard for Him, that I am ashamed at my actions in the past. I am so happy that I have found Jesus. I m not going to complain right now about no job/money and all the rest. I love you Jesus.

My wife has Dementia and she's so young. My son just had a bad auto accident and destroyed his knee. Please pray for them both. Cheryl and Guy

Please pray for Dumpling.

Pls continue to pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy on 6/23 & blood test on 7/16 especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection. Pls continue to pray for my dad, sister, nieces n my brother n pray they trust God. Pls pray God helps my dad to get back money n pray for his health, he has lung fibrosis, my sister n dad have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad also has narrow blood vessels in his brain n severe eczema n my niece also has eczema for 24 yrs. Pls pray God gives me a perm job with my previous salary in 2023, pray for good boss n colleagues n flexible working hr to see dr regularly n pray dr can reduce my medication n fully recovered. I haven’t worked for a few yrs due to leukemia n end contract. I have debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray God healing me completely, out of debt n pray dr can approve my targeted med funding by Aug instead of Dec. pls pray for wisdom for my family n me. thanks.

Please pray for my wife Cheryl who has dementia. Still at home but it is starting to get bad.

My wife is Cheryl and has dementia also. God bless you and her.

Please plead with us that God will save E from the darkness of sin and call her out by His glorious grace and mercy!! Praying for you!

I know a man who is wrongfully in jail for just allegations for things he did not do. He has a probation agent who is corrupt and a relatives who are sick minded accusing him of things they have done but he has not. It’s very complicated but please pray for Kody. His Revocation hearing is on July 16th and he has no lawyer because the one appointed wouldn’t do her job so he fired her. He is representing himself at this point. has been in jail since April 28th and even though his girlfriend and I have shown proof of his innocence we are ignored. Please pray the authorities above his agent intervene and he is released. I will add the reason he is even on probation is all from lies and no investigation too. But please pray for Kody.

Please pray for a conversation my husband and I need to have with our daughter, K. She is in a very unhealthy, unbiblical and doesn't see it that way.

Please pray for my teenage granddaughter Rebecca who has an eating disorder. Also please pray for me, Sharon and my significant other Paul, in our 80s for good health.

Still waiting for bone marrow boreal. Pls pray for good result. Still can’t get a perm job n hopefully God gives me the best job with my previous salary as I don’t feel comfortable working with this company n with super low pay n do so many senior job duties n I need to pay my Hugh debts.Pls continue to pray for my dads n my health n my family thanks

Thank you all for your continued prayers for our breakthroughs. We were blessed to receive a release from a fraudulent tax return. PTLORD. Continued praise for the release of R from the false accusation so he can return home to me as we help renew his health and mind.

Please keep my 86 yo father. My mother passed 2/25…we have sold the house and he is here with my and my husband. Daddy is suffering from no energy and we think that he is making a turn back to life. I’m not going to ask selfishly for continued prayers to find a job. God bless you all. Thank you.

Please pray for my friend Michelle. She is a single mom with 5 kids, 3 still living at home (16, 12, 8); two living independently but asking her for financial assistance now and then. Michelle will be talking to her boss to consider writing a new job description for her since her job has grown and she is doing the work of staff making two pay grades more than where she is categorized now. If she is able to get approval for a new job description outlining her current role, she would get a pay increase of $12,500 annually. Please pray for God’s will in this and that He giver her wisdom and words for the meeting with her boss.

Please pray for my brother Daniel. He was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer at 46 years old in January. He says he believes in God but skirts the relationship with Jesus. He is so sick, scared, and has 2 young boys and wife. He ended all treatments last week and I believe he’s in the last stretch of his time on earth.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Pray for my husband Ron not to lose his job. He is a truck driver and a car pulled out in front of him and he had to slam his brakes to avoid hitting car. The load on his trailer shifted and punched through the front of trailer. Now his DMs want him to come to their corporate office to talk about what happened. Corporate office is 3 1/2 hours away. He has to be there Monday. Not sure why they need to talk to him but our minds go the worst for some reason. Please pray its not losing his job.

I got my financial miracle!! It wasn’t huge but it got me through...Thanks everyone who lifted me up on prayer....Praise God for answered prayers!! Kathy

Hymnal: I Know that my Redeemer Lives

Author: Samuel Medley

Listen:

1 I know that my Redeemer lives;

what comfort this sweet sentence gives!

He lives, He lives, who once was dead;

He lives, my everlasting Head.

2 He lives triumphant from the grave,

He lives eternally to save,

He lives all-glorious in the sky,

He lives exalted there on high.

3 He lives to bless me with His love,

He lives to plead for me above,

He lives my hungry soul to feed,

He lives to help in time of need.

4 He lives to grant me rich supply,

He lives to guide me with His eye,

He lives to comfort me when faint,

He live to hear my soul’s complaint.

5 He lives to silence all my fears,

He lives to wipe away my tears,

He lives to calm my troubled heart,

He lives all blessings to impart.

6 He lives, my kind, wise, heav’nly Friend,

He lives and loves me to the end;

He lives, and while He lives, I’ll sing;

He lives, my Prophet, Priest, and King.

7 He lives and grants me daily breath;

He lives and I shall conquer death;

He lives my mansion to prepare;

He lives to bring me safely there.

8 He lives, all glory to His name!

He lives, my Jesus, still the same.

Oh, the sweet joy this sentence gives,

“I know that my Redeemer lives!”

Thank you for reading and singing along