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Sbheath's avatar
Sbheath
2h

Please pray for my friend Darice! She has had diabetes for a long time and had a stroke several weeks ago. Bc medications would not dissolve the stroke she had surgery to remove it and a stint was put in. She wants so much to be fully healed from the stroke as it’s affected her speech and balance. Please pray that now that blood flow has returned to her neck that her mind will heal. She breeds and shows dogs for a living and doesn’t want to retire yet. Thank you for praying.

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Lee Forzly's avatar
Lee Forzly
1h

Please heal my cancer. I know you're healing me. Let's go all the way.

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