Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever - the Spirit of Truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.

John 14:16-17

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

In need of financial windfall to be able to help daughters family. Daughter lost her job and home they are living in is falling down. Can't afford another place on what husband makes. Kay

Please pray for Gary, who passed away suddenly from a stroke. Prayers he is resting in peace with God in eternal love and joy! Also pray for his wife, Karen and family, that they will have God’s abundant peace and comfort. Thank you!

Please pray for our brother, Jeffrey. He is having some major health issues. He must travel to Mexico for major dental work as the United States’ treatment is not affordable plus he’s having heart problems. This is putting a financial strain on him which takes a toll emotionally. Please ask the Lord to intervene and give him peace during these difficult days. Please ask for healing. Thank you, Connie

Successful closing of my house.

I would appreciate prayers for the successful sale of my company’s assets. I’m thankful to have a buyer but need to reach final agreement on terms. Very stressful and ever changing. Thank you for your prayers in support.

Thank you for praying for JD. His surgery went well & he's coming home tomorrow. Praise The Lord for God's continuing grace in JDs future.

Could someone pray for me. Been having sleeping problems for years. Lost my job almost 3 years ago as I was driving a forklift and my boss let me go because he thought it would be dangerous for me to drive it due to being tired. Today it is a struggle to even walk due to being extremely tired. Even taking prescriptions sometimes feels like I did not sleep much. Also vision issue especially when tired. Had cateract surgery but left eye does not see as it should. Some blurry vision. Other issues also so please pray for God’s supernatural healing for my issues.

Please pray for my health to become not issue. (That the Arizona weather will cool down at some point/even a few days) Thank you prayer warriors for praying for my sister Carol with her health ( she has made improvement). Blessings 🙏

I have the shivers with cold for a week even the weather is so hot. Please pray God healing me & no cancer recurrence. I engaged a part time job for a few days n I got hurt by colleagues. Please pray God helps me to get a perm job with high salary so I can pay down my debts n out of debts n have savings for retirement. Please continue to pray for my dads health especially his fatty liver, severe eczema, high cholesterol, narrow blood vessels in his brain, lung fibrosis, high blood pressure and my sister also has most of those issues. Pls also pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection n completely healed n give us wisdom n prepare me to do a great job n out of debts. Pls continue good results of all blood test especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, lab test, bone marrow biopsies. Thanks.

I pray for each and everyone of these prayer requests old and new 🙏🙏 My mother of 99 next month fell today in the dining room on the carpet, but she does have some pain in her stomach area. I am also having pain in my lower right side and frequentation, which maybe a UTI or a kidney infection? Thank you for keeping us in your prayers. Also for Pastor Fred, who will be getting results of his biopsy today for possible malignant tumor in his lower esophagus. God help us.all 🙏🙏🙏



I’m asking prayer for my pastor Fred, who is waiting for biopsy results on Monday. Endoscopy showed a possible malignant tumor in the lower end of the esophagus. Please pray for the wisdom of the doctors to treat him properly and help him to shrink the tumor and avoid chemotherapy or radiation. They are unable to remove the tumor on account of where it is located. Thank you all for your prayers. Please also pray for Mary who fell and hurt her back at age 90, for me to find someone to help me care for my mom of 99. Thank you all and I prayed for each and everyone of you on this prayer chain. God bless you all, Patricia

Pray for my friend Doris W. who is having a partial nephrectomy by laparoscopic on July 24th at 8am at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. She trusts the Lord fully, so be in prayer for the mass to be safely and fully removed and that no cancer cells spread. Pray she can thus keep her kidney and return to full health. (Sarah)

Please pray for my husband’s upcoming heart test. Praying no further surgery needed. Thx!

My name maria. We are visiting our son. I have severe depression. Dr prescrbed tablets which I had very bad reaction to. My son and daughter-in-law forcing me I shoul continue. I stopped but didn't tell them. After taking the tablets I feel awful. Please pray for me that I may be free from depression.

Continued prayers for my husband’s heart health. He continues to do well on meds for arrhythmia but has a heart ultrasound coming up to check other issues. Praying another surgery will not be needed. Continued prayers for God to restore our family too, saving those who have turned away. Thanks and praying!!

Would like to lift up the following people and prayers: Pastor Fred in his early 70s is waiting for biopsy results after an endoscopy today which suggested a possible malignant tumor. Please pray that he can be treated and healed completely because he is a very wise man and has been teaching us so very much during our Monday evening bible study/prayer group, thank you. Please also pray for Mary of 90 yrs in FL who took a fall and is struggling to maintain her health now. Please also pray for Thelma of 97 who is facing a heart procedure, that it will go well, and for Krystina also has heart issues. She’s in her early 90s and possibly needing a pacemaker. thank you, in Yeshua’s name, Amen 🙏

Please pray for David. He is not saved, suffers from pancreatic cancer and is in great pain. We are praying that Jesus whispers loudly in his ear and that he is healed.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please help pray for our new baby Briggs Reid. Difficulties during birth with some brain anomalies. He is making good progress. Please pray to our Lord Jesus that he may have a normal start at life, so he may enjoy all the wonders of this world and become God's number one fan!

Thank you a thousand times over for prayer tree. I benefit greatly from God's word.

I will have online interview on 6/17 or 18. I will see ENT on 6/17 and have blood test n see dr on 6/18 and bone marrow biopsy on 6/23. Pls pray no pain, good results of blood test especially liver enzymes n cholesterol , no cancer recurrence , no infection n no medical complications Pls pray God helps me to get a high pay job n out of debts soon. I am scolded ( I my low salary part time job )daily either by boss or colleague. They r mainlanders from China.they always think they r smart n say something bad abt me. I am exhausted n scared. Pls pray God helps me to get a perm job with last salary n ppl treat me good.

Pray for E to be rescued from sin and deceit in His mercy by His grace to believe and be saved. Praying!!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

HYMNAL: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Listen:

Author: Edmund H. Sears

----

1 It came upon the midnight clear,

that glorious song of old,

from angels bending near the earth

to touch their harps of gold:

“Peace on the earth, good will to men,

from heaven’s all-gracious King.”

The world in solemn stillness lay,

to hear the angels sing.

---

2 Still through the cloven skies they come

with peaceful wings unfurled,

and still their heavenly music floats

o’er all the weary world;

above its sad and lowly plains,

they bend on hovering wing,

and ever o’er its Babel sounds

the blessed angels sing.

---

3 And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,

whose forms are bending low,

who toil along the climbing way

with painful steps and slow,

look now! for glad and golden hours

come swiftly on the wing.

O rest beside the weary road,

and hear the angels sing!

---

4 For lo! the days are hastening on,

by prophet seen of old,

when with the ever-circling years

shall come the time foretold

when peace shall over all the earth

its ancient splendors fling,

and the whole world send back the song

which now the angels sing.

Thank you for reading and singing along