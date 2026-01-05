Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

New Prayer Requests:

Please pray for my son, Philip, to find a new, good job. He recently had found a job but the employer turned out to be untruthful about the perks. Also, please pray that he and Danielle work out their personal issues. Lastly, please bring him closer to You.

Please pray for my niece, Liliana Silva. She’s 11, autistic non-verbal, and currently in the ICU w/ pneumonia. Due to other conditions she has, she has weak immunity. We are praying for total and complete healing in the name of Jesus! NOTHING is impossible with God Almighty!

New Update- Praise God, son J has finished all requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests are passed, hours, applying to the State, hoping it will not be delayed as he seeks his next steps in his calling with full pay and as he desires for a godly wife!

Also, Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working and he made it through the holidays this year without indecent!! Grateful! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

David: Prayer requested for dental surgery Tuesday, and for our marriage relationship. Thank you!

Please pray for my daughter Sarah. She is struggling with significant trauma in her past and using alcohol to soothe her emotional pain. She can’t seem to find her way to freedom. Lord please work in her heart, heal her pain and help her see You. You can lead her to freedom. I pray that she is willing to follow You.

I would covet your prayers for my youngest daughter, Gillian. She was raised in a loving home and brought up in the church but has chosen to ignore truth and go her own way. She and her husband are on a very destructive life path. Pray she returns to the Gospel Truth and the narrow path of Jesus. Also pray for the other strained and broken relationships in my family. Perhaps the Lord will heal my heart and use me to heal those relationships. I am thankful and praise God for his provision. -Cliff

Please join me in praying for the salvation of my 4 grown grandchildren. And for Joanna to have good results from breast biopsy. Thank you and God bless you.

Please pray for my son and I, who are going through some heavy fire from the enemy. Pray for protection under God’s wing.

Please pray healing and comfort over Paul, with his late-stage esophageal cancer, and over Jenni, with her heart irregularities.

Please pray for my nonverbal autistic son, Mark. He has been having aggressive behavior hitting that will not stop. He has never been like this. We have to give him so much medication to make it stop. We are taking him to a hospital today hoping we can find him help to stop the cycle. Just want my boy and life back.

Please pray that James can make a profit in his business that is now losing money and that he can sell it in a way the new owner can be profitable

Please pray my sons will find jobs.

My wife Yvonne will be going for second of back injections . She has several disk breaks from disease. Please pray this will give her relief from the constant pain. Blessings to one and all.

Larry needs prayer for salvation and healing from newly diagnosed stage 3 lung cancer. His daughter Amanda is his caregiver. Her son Miles age 9 is coming to know Jesus

For Marie’s grandsons “O” 22 and “E” 22 both dependant on drugs, both know of the Gospel and been to good churche, both experienced trauma in childhood, one by a trusted middle school teacher who was grooming him, the other by being bounced around to family members growing up.

Please pray for me. I was having severe pain in my hip and down my leg and now I have a rash in the area that has pain. I may have shingles but I’m holding off on the doctor because our insurance is not good and it will cost a lot. A friend’s son, Tim, broke his back in a snowmobile accident. It’s not a major fracture but he still needs prayers. Thank you and may God bless you all in the new year and every year.

Camryn Paige 2.5 year old has chest congestion cold. Praying it won’t develop into pneumonia.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

16 And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you. - John 14:16-17 KJV

16 And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever— 17 the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be[a] in you. - John 14:16-17 NIV

16 And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate,[a] who will never leave you. 17 He is the Holy Spirit, who leads into all truth. The world cannot receive him, because it isn’t looking for him and doesn’t recognize him. But you know him, because he lives with you now and later will be in you. - John 14:16-17 NLT

HYMNAL: When peace, like a river, attendeth my way

Author: Horatio Spafford

Listen:

1 When peace like a river attendeth my way,

when sorrows like sea billows roll;

whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say,

“It is well, it is well with my soul.”

Refrain (may be sung after final stanza only):

It is well with my soul;

it is well, it is well with my soul.

2 Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,

let this blest assurance control:

that Christ has regarded my helpless estate,

and has shed his own blood for my soul. Refrain

3 My sin oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!

my sin, not in part, but the whole,

is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more;

praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul! Refrain

4 O Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight,

the clouds be rolled back as a scroll;

the trump shall resound and the Lord shall descend;

even so, it is well with my soul. Refrain

Other Versions:

“When peace like a river attendeth my way” - Cardiff Tabernacle Choir Hymns

“When peace like a river attendeth my way” - This song is from the album, "Together for the Gospel Live" from Sovereign Grace Music.

Thank you for reading and singing along.