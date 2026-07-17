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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna! “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!” John 12:13

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

I want to pray for health for my wife and I. - Adam

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also, for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for E to be rescued from darkness to life soon by grace in God’s mercy.

I have a lump that is currently being evaluated, and I would really appreciate your prayers. Please pray that it is benign and something that can be easily treated or managed. Also pray for wisdom for my doctors, peace during the waiting, and strength for me and my loved ones. Thank you so much for allowing me to ask for your prayers.

Please continue to pray for my grandson Christian Cody Lewis.. Heart Dr. appointment was canceled on July 8th and rescheduled to August 5th because the Dr. couldn't make it in that day.. But he has also been referred to a general surgeon about a colonoscopy.. Please pray for his healing and peace of mind.. Thank you and God bless you.

Myself to grow closer to God. For dreams and visions

Elderly Homeless lady Tammy who showed up at church Sunday. Going through detox, trying to help her get her life and independence and lead her to Christ. Pray God uses our kindness to speak to her heart

Going to need prayers for valves replacement in my heart. More than that please pray for my husband R to be able to come home and be here to take care of me. Thank you all for praying with us.

Please pray we have favor as we try to sell our RV. We can no longer travel as my husband is not well. We have a beautiful well cared for RV. We are told we may have to pay $30,000-$40,000. after we turn it over to the dealership, to pay it off. It’s the difference after what they offer us.

My mother Linda P. She has dementia. It’s getting worse. It’s hard to slowly Lose your mother. Sigh.

Please pray for Ronald and family. God knows the needs.

Salvation & deliverance for Chris, Zach, Brandon, Greg, Brittani, Brandi, E, Alisha, Clint, C, Adam

Please pray for Dee Dees daughter in law who just found out she has colon cancer. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for Glenn. Thank you!

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers please for Scott who continues to have intestinal pain from Crohn’s. Pray his upcoming infusion tomorrow works and helps to heal his condition. Thank you In Jesus name amen

Please pray for Ronald and family.

Prayers for my brother, Ronny, and myself to receive healing in Jesus name amen

Please pray for Bill to quit drinking and find God's perfect will for his life.

Please pray for me as I move to another county. I'll be receiving a Section 8 voucher. I'm 59, and have been staying at my mom's for the last year. I'm being stalked I believe by criminals. They were following me to church last Sunday. They kept turning whenever I turned. I suspect my mom's neighbor is connected somehow because I over heard her describing what I was doing over the phone. I can't afford to rent a truck, in addition to a damage deposit, etc. I'll have to borrow money to get it done. I'll be camping while I'm looking for a new place to live. Please pray for my safety, and that my car makes it back and forth, unless something else is provided. I need to start a new life without being stalked and threatened by bad people. God bless all.

Please pray for DCS to be rescued from the darkness he is following and give his life to the Lord. Thank you so much.

Pls continue to pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy on 6/23 & blood test on 7/16 especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection. My dad will see dermatologist on 7/23, Pls continue to pray for my dad, sister, nieces n my brother n pray they trust God. Pls pray God helps my dad to get back money n pray for his health, he has lung fibrosis, my sister n dad have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad also has narrow blood vessels in his brain n severe eczema n my niece also has eczema for 24 yrs. Pls pray God gives me a perm job with my previous salary in 2023, pray for good boss n colleagues n flexible working hr to see dr regularly n pray dr can reduce my medication n fully recovered. I haven’t worked for a few yrs due to leukemia n end contract. I have huge debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray God healing me completely, out of debt n pray dr can approve my targeted med funding by Aug instead of Dec. pls pray for wisdom for my family n me. thanks.

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. This gives me a lot of anxiety, which I pray everyday will pass. I trust Our Lord, but doubts creep in. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

HYMNAL: Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus



Author: George Duffield

1 Stand up, stand up for Jesus

ye soldiers of the cross;

lift high his royal banner,

it must not suffer loss.

From vict’ry unto vict’ry

his army he shall lead

till ev’ry foe is vanquished

and Christ is Lord indeed.

---

2 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the trumpet call obey;

forth to the mighty conflict

in this his glorious day.

Ye that are men now serve him

against unnumbered foes;

let courage rise with danger

and strength to strength oppose.

---

3 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

stand in his strength alone;

the arm of flesh will fail you,

ye dare not trust your own.

Put on the gospel armor,

each piece put on with prayer;

where duty calls or danger,

be never wanting there.

---

4 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the strife will not be long;

this day the noise of battle,

the next, the victor’s song.

To him that overcometh

a crown of life shall be;

he with the King of glory

shall reign eternally.

Thank you for reading and singing along