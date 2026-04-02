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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna! “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!” John 12:13

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for Nick, his health. Survived agressive cancer at young age. Not feeling well now. Very stressed trying to support his family. In Jesus Christ name he is healed, healthy and whole. Thank you all here. God bless each one of you. Prayers always.

Please pray for me as found out through bloodwork have pathogens/parasites. ( that they be removed from my body in Jesus mighty name!🙏Rob

Praise report …Thanks be to God… My son in law Zach, was hired.

I will have an interview on 3/30 please pray God provides me a perm job with my last salary to pay down my huge debts and support my family. Please continue to pray for my health and my dad’s health and pray for God to help my dad to get back the money that ppl deceited him. Please pray for wisdom and guidance for me & my dad & my family. Thanks

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

plz pray for rain for Southwest TX - has been in a BAD drought for many yrs! & plz pray for safety for all our troops everywhere. Thanks & God bless u.

Pray for my father who’s dying from prostate cancer and my family! Thanks

Asking for prayer for my adult twin daughters. One is bedridden w back, pelvic, hip issues. No Dr has helped her. Her twin has neurologic injury from a rx and a tbi. She has FND w nonepileptic seizures. Ive been praying for miracles for 10 years. My heart feels broken. Please pray for us and a 180 turnaround!

Please pray for my daughter that she finds her way back into our Lord's light, into our family, and into my arms once again.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for funding for Daybreak Maternity Care Ministries in Buffalo, NY

Please pray for our Granddaughter, Lauren, who is 23 yo. She has restrictive cardiomyopathy plus other organ issues. We are praying for God's complete healing and have faith in God completely healing her. Thank you and God bless you all.

Please continue praying For my brothers Larry and Tim. Larry is still recovering from a car accident, knee replacement and now a sinus infection. Tim is trying to regain his health and mobility after years of suffering. God Bless you for caring,

Pray that Sandy gets a job soon. And David and MaryAnn grow closer to the Lord. Pray for my neck to be healed....also my lungs. JoAnn

Ann needs Gods help to get out of debt. She had cancer and had to use all of 401k. Eye clinic st her a bill for 7000.00 dollars. This a big mess but I God can help take care. She loved the Lord. Needs help.

Asking for prayer for Rachael to make the right choice. For safety and health for Becky. for Jeff to hear God calling him and that Jeff would be saved. For Celia to see the truth about the cult she lives in. And that she will have strength to leave and follow the true Savior.I've seen God answer prayers in ways I could never have imagined.

Please pray for SyLisa to get a great paying job with a good christian boss. To have good Christian women to hang out with and develop strong friendships that are of Godly women. To get her home and for wisdom in decisions

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my financial woes to be taken care of. My other problems with taxes, job, living arrangement. Also my prostate to be healed. In Jesus name. Amen.

Please pray for healing for my granddaughter Destiny Nicole Kaplan.. She is having surgery the 15th of April.. Something is happening in her colon and her uterus.. Please pray no cancer in Jesus Name.. Thank you and God bless you.

Please continue to pray for my stressful situation and the outcome of it. Thank you for your prayers thus far. The Lord has helped me, but my anxious, worried thoughts creep in occasionally. I want to fully put this in His hands and trust Him with it. Thank you!

Please continue to pray for healing for my dad, my family and me. Please pray God provides me a perm job with flexible working hours to pay my debts and heal me completely and I can see dr 2-3 times every month. Please pray I can be out of debts and pray God helps my dad to get back all money that people deceited him. Thanks

Please continue to pray for my son seeking employment as a police officer 🙏

Prayers for brother Ronny health physically and mentally as he goes through this stage of life. Give him wisdom and guidance and strength needed to endure situation in Jesus name amen

Please pray for William who is being treated unjustly for things he has not done. It is affecting my family and health. Thank you.

Please be praying for a new job for me as an educator for over 20 years - the Lord knows where he needs me as a Special Education teacher - the system is getting so corrupt and political

HYMNAL: The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power

Author: Civilla D. Martin

Listen:

1. The blood that Jesus once shed for me,

As my Redeemer, upon the tree;

The blood that setteth the prisoner free,

Will never lose its power.

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Refrain

It will never lose its pow’r,

It will never lose its pow’r;

The blood that cleanses from all sin

Will never lose its power.

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2. It gives us access to God on high,

From far off places it brings us nigh;

To precious blessings that never die,

It will never lose its power. [Refrain]

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3. It is a shelter for rich and poor,

It is to Heaven the open door;

The sinner’s merit forevermore,

It will never lose its power. [Refrain]

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4. And when with all the blood washed throng

We sing in glory redemption’s song;

We’ll pass the glorious truth along,

It has never lost its power. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.

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