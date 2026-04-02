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Elizabeth Beardslee's avatar
Elizabeth Beardslee
4dEdited

I am Elizabeth. I have suffered from severe depression since my youth. Just last year, while awaiting surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm and replace my heart valve, I developed a panic disorder. It is the most horrifying experience and sometimes leads to feelings of self-harm. I am on depression medication but it seems inadequate. I am an older person who is alone in this world. I ask for your prayers for healing.

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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
4d

Many ppl passed away after bone marrow transplant. It’s horrible. Please continue to pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications & no infection.

My cholesterol is very high due to side effect of cyclosporin. Please pray God healing me completely & wholeness so Dr can reduce the medication so I can go the breast surgery & no side effects. Please pray for good results of bone marrow biopsy & blood test on 4/10 especially no cancer, cholesterol & liver enzymes.

My dad went out to get drunk daily & please pray he quit drinking beer, & please pray he can’t get married as he is 77 & he was decried by my ladies n he divorced 2 times & those cheating all his monies & gone. My dad n my sister have fatty liver, high blood pressure & cholesterol, lung fibrosis, eczema, please pray God healing my dad & sister n sister also has 7cm tumor in her ovary & waiting to see dr to do surgery in public hospital. My dad has narrow blood vessels in his brain. Please pray.

I can’t get a job & have a huge debts. Please pray God gives me a perm job that I can work till I retire & pay my debts n debts free n cancer free n my job can let me to take off or flexible working hr to see dr. I am scared & feel uncomfortable. I am getting old. Please pray God saves my life & good results of all test report & bless me n my dad n my sister n my family. I live with my dad but he always makes a mess n give me stress as he always scolds me when he gets drunk.

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