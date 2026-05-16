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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
5hEdited

I am thinking if I should report to work on 5/19 or not. I got full medication cover from ngo so I don’t have to pay my targeted med or should I wait till Oct to approval of my medication for a yr. Then get a job in Oct. I am not sure if I can get a job in Oct. I have huge debts.

My targeted med sponsor by ngo till mid of Jan 2027, so dr n social worker will approve it a few months before expiry date. Pls pray as I have no idea. Thanks.

I may not report to work on 5/19 as the statement from the mainlander from China - boss is offensive n discrimination.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
6h

Praying the IVF process my son and daughter-in-law are going through yields many fruitful follicles that will be fertilized and viable grandchildren. 🩷

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