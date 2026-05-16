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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the Lord your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil. Joel 2:13

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please continue to for my cat Violet to come out under the bathtub. We want her to be part of our family

This is a prayer of thanksgiving to the good Lord and thank you all who prayed for Brian and Cherrie. They have gotten some financial relief. Brian finally got paid for work he did in January. They were able to catch up on overdue bills. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Prayers for Paige as she is struggling with a broken relationship with a young man, Aaron who is bipolar. Prayers for Aaron as well that he gets the help he needs. Paige is also struggling with her faith in God. The age old story why is allowing people to suffer.

John has been moved to hospice. Going to visit him today (Sat) Prayer is appreciated as I’m not sure he is a Christ follower.

Requesting prayers and praise that, according to God’s will, all hindrances to R coming home are divinely removed so that being blessed we can be a blessing to so many others. Continued prayers for every one’s requests.

Asking for prayer for one of my grandsons who is dealing with a growth on his pieal gland that is growing in size and creating serious symptoms. He needs God’s healing touch.

Prayers for my Son Sean. He recently lost his job and is seeking a new one. He is young and determined but it’s a tough world out there… thank you

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Thank you Lord for healing my wife Hillary's tremors. Please pray that the Lord heals her lungs. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Becky, Sue, and Billy that the Lord heal their cancer. Pray for Sherrie and Mark that the Lord take away their pain. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for Angela. She is in the hospital fighting off two infections and significant kidney issues.

Pray for Dumpling.

A have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Please pray for Mitchell who has decided to stop talking to his family. No explanation. Pray that he reaches out and finds Christ again. Pray for him to be enlightened by God's grace. Ty

Please pray for Michael that he reconnects with God He is very far off the narrow path and needs to come home to Jesus

Prayers for 96 year old mother has alteizmers fell and broke her left hip at a trauma center and will do surgery tomorrow. Prayers for a successful surgery and will recover. Very dangerous and may have trouble with surgery. Better quality of life if successful. Thank you

I want to pray for health for my wife and I. We both have issues and are facing financial issues as well. The money doesn’t go as far as it used to a few years ago

Please pray for my grandson K.H. He is about to be evicted from his apartment. He will be homeless. Family all lives far away. His dad and I are willing to help him. He has a court date tomorrow 5/12. Please God help him, give him wisdom and show us the right way help him. We don’t want this to happen again. Thank You Lord for hearing our pleas for our beloved son and grandson. Thank you all here. God bless.

Please pray for mom Elsie. She has lymphoma and has been feeling bad this week. Pray for me as I go to the cardiologist this week. Ask God to heal my mitral valve.

Please pray for Angie she’s a mom of 2. One which is handicap and she has had him for 46 years, such a wonderful woman. She is a child of God. She was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer and is about to start chemotherapy and radiation. Also please pray for all praying for her, to have strong faith in our savior to heal her 🙌and all the glory go to him . 🙏

Please pray for my grandson (Christian Cody Lewis).. Please pray for healing in his soul, mind, body.. He's having trouble now in his stomach and intestines.. I had a heart attack, and some strokes after my son was killed; his Dad.. He is the only help I have.. When I die, Chris has no one.. No flesh and blood anyone that can help him.. Please pray for him.. Thank you and God bless you.

John passed away. (previous post) Funeral on Friday. Prayer for the family is appreciated.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Pray for Jim! For him to have a revival of his heart of true love and faith in Jesus and to become a Godly man!

Pray for M, she has cancer. They are doing radiation. This is going to be very painful.

Please pray for my oldest son who is in his 40's. Jacob was a believer in Jesus as a boy, and I had the opportunity to baptize him. For many years now, he has repeatedly told me that there is no God, Jesus or the Holy Spirit, and that his baptism meant nothing to him. Thanks for lifting up my eldest son in earnest prayer. Thanks!

Continued prayers for canceled false accusations against R and our financial relief.

Please pray for James. He is struggling with finding a job and recovering through a divorce. His wife and daughter live in a different state. He is struggling with depression and PTSD from his father. Thank you! Please also pray for his sister who is in a same sex relationship also as a result of sexual abuse by their dad! Thank you 🙏

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

For it family in Fredericksburg who is pulling apart in anger and laziness. Praise for the Lord’s provision. An appeal for a long awaited medical device and for healing for MS. Praise the Lord.

Please continue to pray for our Granddaughter Lauren who has restrictive cardiomyopathy. She hasn’t improved but we are still praying for healing and believe that God will heal her. Thank you and God bless each of you.

Please pray for my granddaughter’s husband to find a job. They have 2 small children, & he’s been without a job for over a month. No unemployment. He quit the job he had for 7 years. His boss got the best of him. He needs to grow up, but he’s a hard worker, & works well. May God help them get over this rough patch, & grant him a good job. God bless all who pray, & may God comfort & hear our prayer requests. Ofelia

Pray for Ronald Gillespie.

I was truly blessed yesterday. Went to get a plug or patch for our back left tire… asked how much was each one. When he was with us, he always knew that their suggestions are the best. He. The one I chose was the cheapest. The young man got through and put the right amount of air in it. I had $8 out to give him and that sweet angel young adult said no ma’am. You don’t owe us anything!! What a wonderful blessing!!! Oh I’m well aware it’s just $5. I just praised the Lord Jesus He’s still working in the hearts of people

HYMNAL: Standing on the Promises

Author: Russell Kelso Carter

Listen:

1 Standing on the promises of Christ, my King,

Through eternal ages let his praises ring;

Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing,

Standing on the promises of God.

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Refrain:

Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of God, my Savior;

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.

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2 Standing on the promises that cannot fail.

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,

By the living Word of God I shall prevail,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

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3 Standing on the promises of Christ, the Lord,

Bound to him eternally by love’s strong cord,

Overcoming daily with the Spirit’s sword,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

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4 Standing on the promises I cannot fall,

List’ning ev’ry moment to the Spirit’s call,

Resting in my Savior as my all in all,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along